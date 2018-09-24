Making Sense Of Alnylam's Valuation

We are still holding onto the stock and will not add new positions until after next financing round, if any.

Company Overview

Alnylam (ALNY) is a biopharma company developing small molecules based on RNA interference (RNAi), which is a naturally occurring biological pathway for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. RNAi therapeutics include silencing messenger RNA that encodes disease-causing proteins, thus preventing proteins from being made.

Alnylam declared that its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on three Strategic Therapeutic Areas, or “STArs:” Genetic Medicines, Cardio-Metabolic Diseases, and Hepatic Infectious Diseases. The company also has committed to “Alnylam 2020 strategy,” which is to achieve a company profile with three marketed products and ten RNAi therapeutic clinical programs, including four in late stages of development, across three STArs by the end of 2020:

We think that those are certainly achievable goals. The commercial implications, however, might be very different, and thus the current valuation scenarios should represent the magnitude of commercial success of Alnylam’s products.

Alnylam has three late-stage products – patisiran (ONPATTRO, approved by FDA/EMA in Aug 2018), givosiran and fitusiran. The company highlighted its FY2018 goals in September 2018 investor presentation:

We will focus on the valuation of each of the assets in order to form an opinion on the current stock recommendation on ALNY.

Patisiran (ONPATTRO)

Hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (hATTR) is a multi-system disease triggered by misfolding deposits of transthyretin (TTR), a protein produced by the liver. Genetic mutations increase the likelihood of TTR misfolding into insoluble beta-pleated sheets that deposit in body tissues and disrupt the function of major organs.

hATTR has a spectrum of clinical presentations. These presentations include a predominantly neurologic phenotype (formerly known as familial amyloid polyneuropathy), and a predominantly cardiac phenotype (formerly known as familial cardiomyopathy). However, the majority of cases express both neurologic and cardiac manifestations.

Patisiran’s FDA approval was a bit of disappointment because its label included only patients with polyneuropathy of hATTR in adults. EMA’s approval was in similar vein, or even more restrictive: it included the Stage 1 and 2 polyneuropathy (out of three stages of polyneuropathy, Stage 3 is the most severe, with patients bedridden and/or confined to wheelchair).

Out of ~50,000 hATTR patients worldwide, only ~5,000 have neurologic phenotype, are diagnosed with hATTR and live in the US and the EU. The company many times stated that there are ~50,000 patients in the world, but essentially what matters for forecasting purposes is just ~5,000 confirmed (estimated) patients living in the US/EU.

The reason these epidemiology numbers matter is because the announced US list annual price of patisiran is around $430,000 per year or $345,000 after discounts and rebates. So obviously, this high price tag will only be sustainable in the major developed markets – US/EU/Japan. The rest of the world contribution will kick in later on during drug life cycle, but the contribution coefficient will be relatively low, lower than 20% of total sales.

Patisiran’s last patent is till 2030. So even if we aggressively multiply all the patients by the net price, we will get to $1.7 bn peak revenue. There are two adjustments here. First, we need to subtract the market share of tafamidis manufactured by Pfizer (PFE) and the market share of inotersen manufactured by Ionis (IONS). Then we need to adjust the revenue by compliance, market penetration, etc. All together, we get to maximum $1 bn sales in 2030.

Now, patisiran’s proponents will argue about two points. First, Alnylam will release cardiac data or will run another trial where the cardiomyopathy will be more explicitly involved. We think it’s quite realistic, but we wanted to risk-adjust this possibility, so we don’t include it in a base scenario, but keep it for the upside. Second, the actual population of hATTR could be higher than those diagnosed, and the company (and competitors) will be reaching out to those potential patients and detailing the possibilities of treatment. With all that said, we don’t think this is a realistic scenario, but we may budget some 20% more in the upside case.

We must also mention that while there are no approved treatments of hATTR in the US (tafamidis was approved in the EU in 2011), a generic diflunisal (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, NSAID) has been used off-label to treat this disease. Diflunisal is not quite effective, but cheap.

All we described are top-line revenues only. We need to account for all the expenses, the largest ones SG&A and R&D, to come up with an NPV of patisiran today. For the down/base/up case scenarios patisiran could be worth, based on our risk-adjusted NPV, $1 bn-3.5 bn.

Please note that the performance risks for patisiran other than the ones we mentioned also include patisiran’s lower-than-expected adoption, due to:

Absence of long-term efficacy data (patisiran had a short trial duration)

Patisiran premedication includes steroids and anti-histamines. Long-term use of steroids is associated with increased risk of infection, osteoporosis, and early cataracts

Patisiran reduces by 80-90% the levels of transthyretin, which functions as indirect vitamin A. Patients would need to take vitamin A supplements

Long-term safety of RNAi therapeutics in general is still a significant uncertainty

Givosiran

The second-largest asset, givosiran, has been developed to treat acute hepatic porphyria, an ultra-rare orphan disease that predominantly affects women. The disease has US/EU prevalent population of ~6,000. Givosiran has a very interesting and unusual primary endpoint – attacks requiring hospitalization, urgent care visit, home IV infusions at six months. And we agree with the company that the disease has a significant economic burden and that givosiran will have a great appeal with payers and patients. Expected FDA approval is somewhere in 2019.

Alnylam suggests that economic burden of the disease is $400-600K per year. Thus, in order to gain traction, givosiran needs to be priced a little below the lower range of that estimation – between $200K and $300K. Next, if we multiply 70% of presumed patients by the drug price, then subtract all the operating expenses, risk-adjust the bottom line by the probability of success, we then get to an NPV that is well below $1 bn. Let’s assume it is $1 bn for the ease of calculations.

Lumasiran

The third-largest asset in Alnylam’s portfolio is lumasiran that is being developed to treat primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, which is another ultra-rare autosomal recessive disorder associated with increased oxalate synthesis that leads to kidney stones and renal failure. Estimated US/EU prevalent population is ~4,000.

The best-case scenario for FDA approval is 2020. Given the small patient population, uncertainties with Phase III and NDA submission/acceptance, the risk-adjusted NPV of lumasiran is less than $500 mm.

The Rest of the Pipeline

This is the most difficult part to value. Alnylam has a follow-on ALN-TTRsc02 for ATTR Amyloidosis, inclisiran and others. These are all pre-Phase III assets and most of them have ultra-rare indications that compel the company to potentially charge extra-high price tags and spend significant amounts on marketing expenses.

And, of course, we have a platform valuation as well. We think that’s where all the assessment controversies are. On one hand, platform is valued high when the products that the platform produces are commercially successful; for example, Ionis. On the other hand, there are plenty of platforms that haven’t produced anything yet, but still are highly valued; for example, Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE).

With all the multiple Phase I/II gene therapy assets, Wave is only valued at ~$1.5 bn. Let’s assume that Wave’s pipeline should have a similar weight as Alnylam’s pipeline minus late-stage assets. Let’s even double this figure (to calm the bulls), and assume that Alnylam’s early stage assets are worth $3 bn.

Cash Burn

Preparing for the launch of ONPATTRO, Alnylam had spent ~$392 mm on R&D and SG&A in 1H 2018, which translated into ~$258 mm negative cash flow from operations in 1H 2018.

The company expects the cash burn to continue at the similar pace for the rest of the year. In fact, Alnylam’s management projects ~$740 mm in spend for R&D and SG&A for the whole 2018 and expects to end the year with ~$1 bn in cash.

Theoretically, Alnylam won’t need any financing for 2019 given that the company will have almost $1 bn in cash on 12/31/2018. However, it will all depend on sales of ONPATTRO in Q4 2018 and Q1/Q2 2019. We’d say the risk is quite high that additional cash will be needed during 2019 and that would mean another round of dilutive equity financing that would have a negative effect on the stock.

Putting It All Together

In a best-case scenario, Alnylam’s sum-of-the-parts valuation is ~$8 bn ($3.5 bn for patisiran, $1 bn for givosiran, $0.5 bn for lumasiran, and $3 bn for the pipeline). Then we must add here some speculative 1.7x multiple for possible acquisition scenario. You may ask why so much premium for the best-case scenario? That’s how much premium Novartis (NYSE:NVS) paid for a gene therapy deal. And here we get to ~$14 bn valuation that translates to around $136 per share. For us, this is a very speculative scenario and a speculative price target. Possible, but speculative. It is based on so many stretched assumptions that, on average, do not happen in real life.

