Nutanix: A Wolf In Sheep's Clothing (In A Good Way)

Investment Thesis

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), provider of hybrid cloud infrastructure, has seen its stock pull back over 25% for a few immaterial reasons. The underlying business is still performing well, but the market’s fears about competition are unwarranted.

Introduction

Whenever I catch myself finger-pointing at the market’s inability to see what I see, I try stop and think for a moment. The market is not stupid. There is wisdom in crowds. But from time to time, the pendulum swings a little too far in one direction. In other words, the market may be directionally right but wrong in magnitude.

Other times, the market is not even so much as directionally right. Of course, this happens less often, but I believe that is the case here with Nutanix.

Software Only, Please

To be fair, Nutanix is difficult to understand. For instance, this is the first sentence from the company's 10-K:

“We provide a leading next-generation enterprise cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.”

Most people might respond, “So what you’re saying is the company does computer stuff?”

Don’t even get me started on hypervisors, multi-cloud governance, and hyperconverged disaster recovery.

And to layer on top of this, Nutanix has been transitioning to a software-only model rather than bundling in zero-margin hardware. After a full year, it has eliminated a vast majority of what management calls “pass-thru hardware” but it warps the numbers. The company looks like it did 21% revenue growth in the last quarter, which would leave investors wondering what all the hype is about.

But that's the just the tip of the iceberg...

Worry Over Competition

Earlier in the week, Nutanix stock took an 11% dive on rumors that Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was getting into hyperconverged technology. At first glance this seems like big news - one of the biggest, strongest companies in the world entering a subsector where Nutanix made its name.

But think about it. One of the big reasons why Nutanix has been successful is because it is cloud agnostic. There is no chance of enterprises being locked in to a particular public cloud. From Google’s point of view, why would it get out of its circle of competence to battle Nutanix, one of its partners? That’s right - over a year ago, Nutanix formed a partnership with the Google Cloud to provide some its newer products through a public cloud channel.

These partnerships are not out of the ordinary, as Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS struck up a deal with VMware (NYSE:VMW) not too long ago. The fact of the matter is that these public cloud titans need partnerships with hyperconverged players, as they provide the crucial link between on-premise and cloud. It just wouldn’t make much sense for Google to backtrack and get into HCI (hyperconverged infrastructure). Fortunately, a few days ago, Google issued a statement denying any claims to enter this space. But it just goes to show that investors don’t fully understand the dynamics at play here.

What’s more is the market’s concern over the competitive landscape. There is one chart, specifically, that I think investors are worried about.

(Source: SDX Central)

As you can see, it looks like Dell (NYSE:DVMT), which is teamed up with VMware, is blowing Nutanix away. However, I don’t think this tells the whole story.

First of all, this market share calculation includes hardware. When looking at software only, Nutanix comes in a close second to VMware at 33% and 37% respectively. It is beyond me to comment on every detail of calculating market share between Nutanix and competitors, and I don’t believe it is rather material to the investment thesis.

Why, you might ask? Well, because it is a clear duopoly. It’s between Dell-VMware and Nutanix. No one else is close. And it looks like Dell is doing incredibly well because it has such a huge customer base to sell into. After those customers stop upgrading to HCI, it will be interesting to see if the company can land new clients.

(Source: Gartner)

When asked about VMware as a competitor on last quarter’s earnings call, Nutanix’s CEO Dheeraj Pandey said the biggest difference between the companies was that VMware is obsessively competitor-focused, whereas Nutanix is obsessively customer-focused. I’ll put my money on the latter ideology every day of the week.

A Wolf’s Quarter in Sheep’s Clothing

The market’s reaction to Nutanix’s last quarter was rather muted. But I think it goes back to how difficult it is to understand the company holistically.

Revenue grew 21%, looking like a massive deceleration from 57% a year ago. Adding back the $95 million in eliminated “pass-thru” hardware, revenue stayed just as strong though, growing 58%.

The big surprise was just how much gross margins expanded. Management guided for 73.5% gross margins, but they came in at 78%.

Moreover, software and support billings were very strong, growing 66% to $359 million. Just as impressively, deferred revenue shot up 71% and accelerated sequentially on a year-over-year basis. This is a result of the bigger deals the company is booking. On the conference call, management noted a $20 million deal with the Department of Defense.

This also helped the company become free cash flow positive in a fourth quarter for the first time since going public.

Furthermore, it seems like Nutanix is not having a problem gaining customers. In 2018 alone, it added 3,600. That comes out to 51% year-over-year customer growth, since the latest count is over 10,600. To my eye, the company is firing on all cylinders. It just takes a little energy to dig.

Risks and Valuation

Certainly, investing in Nutanix requires taking some risk. A strong competitor in VMware cannot be ignored. However, a clear duopoly limits the possibility of both companies vying for market share so rigorously that a third company swoops in and steals the crown. Of course it’s possible, but in the meantime, a duopoly is healthy to keep both companies on their toes, innovating furiously.

Nutanix has also not shown much in the way of operating leverage. With a 15% increase in gross margins, one might assume a little more dropping to the bottom line than a 1% increase. However, we have to take the revenue slowdown into account as well. Free cash flow swung positive, which is more important at this stage for the company.

Another risk is Nutanix’s playbook from here on out. For example, here is a list of all its new products: Xi, Calm, Epoch, Era, Files, Sherlock, Flow, Beam, Frame... and I've probably missed a few. It is nothing short of ambitious. You might be thinking, “And how is that a problem?” Well, it’s not yet, but it could be. If the company is pulled in too many directions, its brand may not resonate with customers or it might not be able to finish all of its innovative ideas.

Not too long ago, I would have added the steep valuation as a risk factor. But now I think it is rather reasonable. Using 10% revenue growth, management’s most conservative estimate, for twelve months from now, we get just under $1.3 billion in sales. Seeing as the market cap is $8 billion today and Nutanix holds about $930 in cash, the enterprise value comes out to about $7.07 billion. This leaves the EV/FTM ratio at about 5.4x. For a company that is growing software billings at a rate of almost 70%, this is a pretty fair valuation.

To End

Nutanix is a company that is difficult to understand. Concerns over fierce competition are overblown, and its business is firing on all cylinders. Buy it while you can at these prices. Hopefully, the market will catch on soon.

Author’s Note: Please scroll up and hit the big, orange "Follow" button so you can get these articles before they hit the paywall. Thanks so much for your time, it will never be taken for granted. Have yourself a fantastic day and happy investing! Check out my links in the profile as well if you want even more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.