Tiffany: Searching For Direction

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) has been a winning trade on our part. We believed that Tiffany & Co. was offering growth at value prices and we discussed the name back in 2017 as a Diamond on Sale. Recently, it was our view that the stock had now given us a solid return, and it was time to go buy something nice, a sentiment that has often repeated in other winning trades at BAD BEAT Investing. To be clear, we said that you should take some profits and let the rest run, a strategy we like to employ with many of our larger winners.

In this column, we want to check back in on the name as we hold a core position. It is our thesis that while we continue to like TIF stock long term, shares are a bit ahead of themselves for a new purchase. Given the historic volatility in the name however, we believe that you will get the chance buy shares in the luxury retailer in the future at a more attractive entry point. Overall, we think performance is very solid, but our thoughts on the valuation suggest you should wait for a better price to enter the name.

Recent price action suggests the stock is searching for direction

We saw strong gains in the name in the last year. Recall there was a huge gap up following Q1 earnings, prompting us to take profits. Since then, shares are about flat with several ups and downs, but we did miss out on a few more potential points of gains:

In recent weeks, it seems shares are searching for direction. recently. We continue to believe shares are a touch ahead of themselves right now, even though recent performance is strong, including in Q2. Our chartist believes the stock is searching for direction in recent sessions, and another break below $125 or a gap up above $135 would be bearish, or bullish, respectively. However, it is unclear at this time on the shorter-term chart. Longer term the stock is still in an uptrend. With this information at hand, let us turn to the fundamentals.

Fundamental discussion

As the economy continues to be solid in North America and in key markets of Asia, in addition to the fact that there is more money in the pockets of higher-end consumers thanks to the recent tax cuts in the U.S, Tiffany & Co. registered another solid quarter. Tiffany is a name outperforming much of retail, including higher end retailers, here in 2018. It has performed very well, both operationally and from a shareholder's perspective.

We must acknowledge that there are still questions regarding weakness of regions within the Tiffany enterprise. However, as a whole, the company is seeing growth. This was evidenced in the company's Q2 report which was solid overall. We expected growth in sales but Tiffany easily surpassed our top line estimates and once again surpassed the $1 billion revenue mark, coming in at $1.08 billion and rising 12.5% from the comparable 2017 period:

This growth in sales exceeded our more modest expectations for high single-digit growth. We did believe that the company was at an inflection point this year and as such anticipated sales growth, but we were genuinely surprised by the recent sales numbers. So what went into these numbers?

Global net sales rose 12.5% year over year. If we make adjustments for currency-related issues, we see that sales were still up a strong 11.3%. These double-digit gains were impressive. Further, comparable sales, a key measure we look at for all retailers, rose 8%. In addition, when controlling for currency once more, comps were up 7%, and this was at the higher end of our expectations for mid single-digit increases.

These gains stem from a continued rise in consumer discretionary spending in North America. It also continues to reflect the success of novel advertising campaigns, the paper flowers brand, and strength in every single region. Strategic investment spending has ramped up a bit, but the higher top line suggests that the spending plan is working. When we include quarterly expenses and factor in the better than expected sales increase, earnings surpassed our expectations as well. Net earnings were up 26% to $145 million or $1.17 per share versus $115 million or $0.92 per share last year:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While expenses rose, margins are improving, and share repurchases helped bolster the earnings per share figure. Overall the earnings far surpassed our expectations for a $1.05 per share result. Further, this earnings per share result was a beat of $0.16 versus consensus estimates. What is important to realize is that every geographic segment is improving.

Worldwide strength

We want to be clear. There was strength across every region globally. Despite the higher spending resulting from new ad campaigns, gross margin came in at 64.0% versus 63.5% through the first half of the year. Once again, these improvements reflect price increases globally across all product categories and regions, as well as controlled product costs.

Looking deeper into the regional data, we can see where pockets of strength lie. In the American region, overall sales were up 8% when we controlled for currency. They came in at $475 million. Comparable store sales rose 8% as well. Much of the growth came from aggressive advertising campaigns as well as increased spending by domestic residents.

Internationally, sales growth was much better than we had anticipated. In the Asia-Pacific region, total sales jumped 28% to $301 million. A lot of this was driven by increases in Greater China. In the region as a whole, comparable store sales were up 10%.

It was not just China that was strong. In Japan, the company saw total sales rise 11% to $155 million, with higher local resident spending cited as a result of these trends. Looking ahead, we anticipate strength here because the markets and economy in Japan appear favorable. Comparable sales were up 9%, bringing the year-to-date comparable sales increases to 14% in this region. That is phenomenal improvement that would make any retailer envious.

A lot of pain had been felt by retailers in Europe. However, Europe also was mostly positive in the quarter for Tiffany. European sales on an absolute basis were up 5%. That said, foreign exchange rates have been beneficial. If we account for these rate impacts, the gained was 2%, but comparable sales were down 1%. This was a tiny negative that should be noted.

We will point out that much like in the sequential quarter, there were new store openings that may have hurt comparable sales. In addition, 2018 as a whole has seen some reduced tourism spending. This is an area we will be closely watching as shareholders and a firm that trades the name frequently.

If there was one real 'weak' spot in the quarter, it was in the wholesale business. This line makes up only a small 3-4% of overall revenues usually each quarter. It has not been a great 2018 thus far. So-called 'other' net sales fell 21% to $24 million in the quarter, marking the second quarter in a row of a 20% plus decline. However, we believe that this headwind is temporary and sales will bounce back as demand ramps up for diamonds globally as the holiday shopping season approaches

Valuation

We would be remiss if we did not mention that shares are trading at nearly 40 times trailing earnings, and around 30 times forward 2019 expectations. This is pricey. Further, the name is now trading at about 21 times cash flows, which is higher considering the last few years it has traded in the mid-teens. Finally, EV/EBITDA is also at highs, around 14.5 right now, which is substantially higher than we have seen in past years.

These metrics would be fine if we expected EBITDA and overall earnings per share to grow sizably in 2019, but we are only targeting about $5 in forward one-year earnings, so the name is pricey on a forward basis, as this is earnings per share growth of about 20%. While the valuation is tough to justify a new buy given the expected growth, we enjoy being paid to hold the house's money which we are letting run.

Boosting shareholder value as we move forward

Recall that this year, Tiffany increased its dividend another 10% and will be paying $0.55 quarterly, continuing a long history of raising its dividend each year. While the yield is low at just 1.7%, since we are letting our trading profits ride in the name, reinvested dividends allow us to compound our investment over time, leading to more growth.

The company is also boosting shareholder value as it is in the middle of instituting a $1 billion share repurchase program. In Q2 alone, the company repurchased $266 million worth of stock, which we believe helped put a floor under share prices and boosted earnings per share. We would argue that we would have liked to have seen significant buying this time a year ago when shares were much cheaper, but even buying at recent highs, these repurchases will continue to boost earnings per share. Still, as we move forward through 2018 into 2019, these repurchases will help boost earnings. While heavier buying on a sizable pullback would be preferred, we are pleased with the repurchases.

Take home

We think that the stock will continue to move higher over time but given that we recommended the name at $84 and we are trading at just under $130 at the time of this writing, it is still wise to lock in some profit. Our recommendation is to take out the initial investment and let the rest ride. The stock pays a growing dividend on top of offering what we view as the potential for further capital gains. We would not, however, be new buyers at the present valuation.

While sales are turning positive and earnings are growing, the name is at a premium valuation relative to the sector and to the general market average of about 18 times earnings. The chart suggests shares are looking for direction. We think a break below $125 would be a bit bearish (and preferred) because it would allow investors a better place to reenter the name. We think $110 a share would be ideal, and bring the stock more in line with expected forward earnings growth, as it would put the stock at 22 times forward earnings. In short, wait for a better price.

