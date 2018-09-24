By How Much Will Emerson Electric Raise Its Dividend?

However, due to the downturn of the oil sector, EMR has raised its dividend by just 1% in each of the last three years.

Emerson Electric (EMR) is expected to raise its dividend in early November. As the company has raised its dividend for 61 consecutive years, most of its shareholders are holding the stock for its reliable and growing dividend. Therefore, the big question is what dividend hike its shareholders should be expecting.

Emerson provides industrial equipment and products to more than 150 countries around the globe. It is 128 years old and has successfully navigated even through the roughest economic conditions. Nevertheless, the company was severely affected by the downturn in the oil market, which lasted from 2014 to 2017. As the price of oil collapsed, oil producers drastically reduced their capital expenses in the sector. Given that approximately half of the sales of Emerson come from the oil & gas sector, the company was severely affected by the downturn in the oil market. In fact, its earnings per share plunged 34% between 2014 and 2016 whereas they had decreased 27% in the Great Recession. In other words, the downturn of the oil sector had a greater impact on the performance of Emerson than the worst financial crisis of the last 80 years.

Due to the downturn of the oil sector, Emerson drastically reduced its dividend growth rate. While it had grown its dividend at an approximate 7% average annual rate in the decade leading to 2015, it reduced the dividend growth rate to just 1% per year from 2015.

EMR Dividend data by YCharts

In addition, management provided markedly pessimistic guidance last year. It stated that it expected the free cash flows in 2021 to be about the same as those of 2016 while it also stated that it intended to continue to raise the dividend by 1% per year until at least 2021.

However, the fundamentals of the oil market have greatly improved in the last 12 months. The supply glut has been eliminated and the market has become much tighter. As a result, the oil price has enjoyed an impressive rally since last summer. This rally has led the oil producers to significantly boost their investment in the sector once again. This trend has greatly benefited Emerson. The company is poised to grow its earnings per share by 27% this year and is expected to return to record profitability from next year. Moreover, its management has raised its earnings guidance for two consecutive quarters. As the oil price is likely to remain strong in the upcoming years, the growth prospects of Emerson are really promising.

Thanks to the strong momentum of Emerson, its dividend payout ratio has markedly decreased and currently stands at 59%. Moreover, the company has a strong balance sheet, with its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) standing at $5.6 B. As this amount is less than 3 times the annual earnings, the company has great financial flexibility. Furthermore, thanks to its strong business model, Emerson enjoys excessive free cash flows. In fact, the industrial supplier has posted positive and meaningful free cash flows every single year for more than a decade. Not many industrial stocks can boast of such an accomplishment.

Finally, Emerson is remarkably resilient to recessions. To be sure, in the Great Recession, when most companies saw their earnings collapse, Emerson saw its earnings per share decrease only 27%. This is an impressive performance, particularly given that Emerson is a cyclical industrial company.

In reference to the magnitude of the upcoming dividend hike, many investors may be expecting the company to raise its quarterly dividend by just half a cent (1%), just like it has done in each of the last three years. However, thanks to the great improvement in its business conditions, its healthy payout ratio, its minimum debt and its strong free cash flows, Emerson can easily accelerate its dividend growth. Therefore, I expect its management to raise the quarterly dividend from $0.485 to at least $0.51 for a 5% increase.

To conclude, thanks to the strong recovery of the oil sector, Emerson seems to have left the worse behind and is expected to return to record profitability next year. As a result, the stock is trading at an all-time high. Moreover, thanks to all the above positive features of the company, its shareholders should be expecting a larger dividend hike than those of the last three years. A 5% hike is the minimum raise they should be expecting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.