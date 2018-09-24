Micron: On The Move?

Despite significantly lower average earnings potential and modest cash flow conversion, I am adding to Micron at these levels thanks to structural changes on the demand and supply side.

It appears that earnings have peaked, but shares look very appealing if earnings declines can be limited, thanks to long-term demand drivers.

The story and battle of Micron (MU) is intense and continues. Bulls point out that the company is very cheap at less than 4 times earnings, as even most bulls acknowledge that current margins are not sustainable, as the long-term thesis of the company is sound.

Bears point out that shares might come under pressure as ¨typical¨ cyclicality is set to arrive again, resulting in far lower profits or even losses at a softer point. The question is if past losses (at the low point in the cycle) are yet to become reality again given that the industry has become more consolidated and the industry benefits from long-term tailwinds. I would not rule out a case in which the new lows of the cyclicality still result in profits at this point in time.

While signs of peak profitability are obvious, the appealing earnings multiples, solid average earnings power and strong balance sheet make that I am adding to a position. This comes as demand and supply conditions appear to have structurally changed for the good.

The Peak Has Arrived?

Micron reported stellar fourth quarter results, as has not been a surprise. Fourth quarter sales rose by 38% to $8.44 billion, so far so good. The business is really on fire as margins are unprecedented. Operating margins nearly approached 52% of sales in the most recent quarter which is a huge number given that the gap with gross margins is relatively slim, with gross margins totalling ¨just¨ 61%.

Amidst a lack of a meaningful tax rate and interest expenses, net earnings are approximately equal to operating earnings, with net earnings of $4.32 billion totalling $3.56 per share.

For the year, the company generated $30.4 billion in sales on which it reported a net earnings number of $14.1 billion on the bottom line, equal to $11.51 per share, with earnings currently trending at $14 per share already based on the fourth quarter numbers! Note that shares are trading at $44 per share, implying that the current earnings yield approximates 32% per year!

While the company is using a good portion of these earnings to invest in the business and repurchase shares, it has over time transformed a modest net debt load into a net cash position. Cash and equivalents stands at $7.3 billion, offset by $4.6 billion in debt, for a net cash position of $2.7 billion. This is equal to little more than $2 per share.

With investors attaching such a low earnings multiple to the business, despite long-term tailwinds, it is clear that investors too are not believing that margins are sustainable in the long haul.

The Outlook, Cycle Reverses?

Alongside the earnings results, Micron issued a downbeat guidance calling for first quarter sales of $7.9-$8.3 billion, which combined with modest gross margin compression (in part driven by introduced tariffs) makes that earnings are seen at $2.95 per share. This implies that the annual run rate of $14 per share is coming down to $12 per share. Even at this run rate, the company is expected to earn about $14 billion in 2019, yet cash flow conversion will see a small drag.

Capital spending is set to rise further to $10.5 billion in the coming year, up from $8.2 billion this year. In comparison, depreciation & amortisation charges totalled $4.9 billion this year, although the run rate could increase to let´s say $5.5 billion this year. That makes that net capital spending of $5 billion will eat significantly into the current earnings run rate of $14 billion. Note that roughly 25% of the CAPEX budget is earmarked for expansion projects.

The increase in CAPEX should consequently be seen as a vote of confidence by management into the longevity of the trends, as growth for both DRAM and NAND remains healthy driven by growth in a range of applications and end markets. These include artificial intelligence, graphics, data centers, automotive, internet of things and industrial automation, among others.

It is not just the demand side which is giving confidence in the length of the cycle as adding supply is not as easy as it has been in the past. It is not just the cost of supply being on the increase, as technical complexity is an issue as well.

Adding To A Position

In June, I last looked at Micron as the company raised the guidance for the quarter, as it announced huge capital allocation plans as well. Shares traded at $57 at the time, as they have come down some $13 ever since, shedding more than a fifth of their value.

I noted that things have changed due to constraints on the supply side, a structurally changed market structure, as well as healthy demand from a range of drivers. On the other hand, operating margins of around 50% or higher are without a doubt unsustainable over a cycle.

I made the observation that even if sales were to fall 20% to a run rate of $25 billion, and operating margins would plunge from 50% to 15-20%, I still would end up with an earnings number of $3.25 per share. While that implies that earnings would be down by three quarters from the current run rate, such an earnings number on average could be comforting for investors. After all, trading at $44, or $42 after accounting for net cash, that works out to just 13 times sustainable earnings, while the current earnings yield is far higher.

Consequently, I am joining the ranks of top management which is actively buying back shares, as I am averaging my average level down to just $46. While the company has confirmed that some bad news (lower earnings) are to arrive in the current quarter, the picture remains bright enough to continue to hold the shares amidst a low valuation, strong balance sheet and long-term demand trends all favouring the prospects.

One clear concern is that technology keeps getting more expensive, for Micron as well. The company guided that capital spending totals $10.5 billion this year, of which 25% is earmarked for growth, indicating that about $8 billion in capital spending is focused on maintaining operations.

With depreciation charges seen at perhaps $5.5 billion this year, net capital spending of $2.5 billion is required to keep production flat, at little over $2 per share. That is a relatively big number in relation to estimated average profitability in my eyes. This cash flow drag is not a big issue now, but becomes relevant in case earnings come down or the balance sheet deteriorates, while it remains very strong now.

Consequently, I am happy enough with all the factors at work to hold a growing position at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.