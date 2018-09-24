Noble: New Contract Shows Industry Recovery

While we know no real details of this contract, it is likely that the company will struggle to make more than a minimal positive cash flow from the contract.

On Friday, September 21, 2018, offshore drilling contractor Noble Corp. (NE) announced that it has purchased a newbuild jack-up rig and secured a contract for that rig. As might be expected, this proved to be quite a positive for the company's stock price as Noble closed up 5.07% on the day. The company also joins the ranks of those firms that have announced new contracts recently and while three new harsh-environment contracts were announced over the week, we see here that there is some significant strength in the shallow-water market as well. The overall takeaway here is that the offshore drilling market has indeed begun to heal and therefore investors may want to have some exposure to the industry in order to profit off of this recovery.

About The New Rig

As mentioned in the introduction, Noble Corp. is actually acquiring a new rig in order to fulfill the contract. The rig that it is acquiring is a Gusto MSC CJ46 jack-up that is capable of drilling wells up to 30,000 feet deep in up to 375 feet of water. The jack-up is to be known as the Noble Johnny Whitstine.

Source: Gusto MSC

It is somewhat surprising to see the specifications of this rig as it is certainly not one of the most capable newbuild jack-ups on the market. It is far more common for a brand new jack-up to be able to operate in 400 feet of water or even more, as is the case with Rowan's (RDC) Gorilla series. Nonetheless, the rig is certainly capable of attracting the interest of exploration and production companies as is indicated by the contract that has already been secured for the rig.

Noble stated that it paid $33.75 million of the $93.75 million price in cash, with the remaining $60 million being a seller-financed loan at a 4.25% interest rate in cash and 1.25% paid in kind. As these rigs cost significantly more than that to construct, the fact that the company was able to acquire this rig for under $100 million is a certain sign that Noble got an excellent price for this rig. This is true even when we consider that the decline in day rates that took place over the past several years has pushed down the effective value of jack-up rigs. Noble's shareholders should overall be quite pleased with the price that their company is paying for the Noble Johnny Whitstine.

About The Contract

As already mentioned, a contract has already been secured for the Noble Johnny Whitstine. Unfortunately, we know little else about this contract. This is because Noble has not disclosed who the contract is with or what the day rate on the contract is. This lack of disclosure is something that we have seen a lot of recently as clients are hesitant to release information into the market that could influence partners or competitors.

What we do know is quite promising, however. The contract is for three years of work in the Middle East. This is an area that has become a major center for shallow-water drilling activity recently as companies like Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) have been actively looking to replace their aging onshore fields in the area around the Persian Gulf. Saudi Aramco, for example, is currently engaged in a very ambitious joint venture with Rowan that will ultimately own 27 shallow-water jack-ups operating in the Persian Gulf. I discussed this arrangement in a previous article. While we admittedly do not know if Saudi Aramco is the client here or not, it does show us that there is a great amount of interest in the Middle East.

In a recent article, I provided the state of the industry according to leading industry consulting firm IHS Markit. This firm puts the leading new contract day rate for a high-specification, benign-environment jack-up rig at approximately $60,000. Admittedly, this data is for those rigs operating in Southeast Asia, but it is difficult to see how the Middle East new contract day rate will be much different from this figure. Therefore, the day rate for this rig is likely around this number, which may pose a problem for Noble. This is because at that day rate, the company will have difficulty generating much cash flow from its new contract. We can tell this from the fact that the operating costs for this rig are likely around $60,000 per day. While that operating costs figure is a few years old and the company may have been able to bring its costs down somewhat, it is still quite likely that Noble's cash flow under this contract will be relatively minimal. However, any positive cash flow is still a good thing and will help the company.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this contract and new rig will be good for Noble Corp. as it will expand the company's fleet and will likely have a positive, albeit small, impact on the company's operating cash flow once it begins working next year. Perhaps the more important takeaway here, however, is that this gives us a clear indication that the offshore drilling industry has indeed begun healing and investors may want to consider adding some exposure to the industry in order to profit off of this recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.