Turbine Troubles Add To GE's Woes

GE reported four of its gas turbines had to be shut down due to a problem with turbine blades.

Source: General Electric

General Electric (GE) has suffered from a decline in revenue and earnings in its key businesses. Over the past year, it has also appeared rather directionless. The company recently reported that four of its gas turbines had to be shut down due to a problem with turbine blades:

General Electric Co. said on Thursday that four of its flagship power turbines in the United States have been shut down due to a problem with turbine blades that was discovered at an electrical power plant in Texas owned by Exelon Corp. The emailed statement to Reuters went beyond GE's acknowledgement earlier Thursday that the problem had shut down only one turbine, known as the 7HA, but was likely to affect others. "We have 14 7HA units in service in the United States and 10 units are running and accumulating hours," GE spokesman Chris Shigas said. "The process requires an impacted turbine to be shut down for a limited amount of time. We are working with Exelon and expect the units to return to service soon."

I understand the problem was serious enough that it could cause GE to shut down the Exelon plant as a precaution. Worse is that it impacted GE's HA product line which was expected to provide core growth for Power Systems going forward. We may not know the full effects of the shutdown until the company's Q4 earnings results are released. I had the following questions on the latest goings on.

Is GE Sacrificing Quality For Profits?

In Q3 2017, GE's Power Systems experienced a decline in revenue in the low single digits, while Transportation revenue declined by double digits. I took the performance as a sign the global economy is sagging, and GE's $10 billion Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) (OTCPK:AOMFF) acquisition was not working out. The new management team promised to make GE's operations less opaque, but there have been constant changes ever since.

In the first half of 2018, GE sold Transportation to Wabtec (WAB) and announced a restructuring to make Aviation, Renewable Energy, and Power Systems its "core" businesses. Was the restructuring driven by any forward-looking strategy or the fact that GE's stock had just been removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA)? Newco got off to a rough start in Q2 2018 as revenue fell by 9% and segment profit was off by over 20%. Power was a laggard again, experiencing a revenue decline of 19%. The segment represented about 45% of total revenue, making GE even more dependent on Power than in previous years.

Power is currently being disrupted by Renewable Energy, and GE must capture sales of large gas turbines while the opportunities are still there. The glitch with its HA product line could represent a missed opportunity for GE short term. Long term, it could raise issues over quality control. In Q4, GE practically confirmed the Alstom deal was ill-timed by laying off over 10,000 employees from Power in an attempt to garner $3.5 billion in cost take-outs. Such large layoffs could hurt employee morale, or quality.

Secondly, management has a lot on its plate. Rightsizing Power and constantly updating the financial community on its new strategy could be full-time jobs. Despite selling Transportation and its stake in Baker Hughes (BHGE), management is still in the market attempting to package other properties for sale. It begs the questions, "When does management have time to actually manage its operations? With all of its deal-making and cost cuts, has management sacrificed quality in order to spur the bottom line? These questions cannot be good for GE as it attempts to win business in the marketplace.

Could Power's Glitch Impact Cash Flow?

By reducing its industrial segments from seven to three, GE has simplified its operations. However, cash flow and the capital needs at GE Capital remain uncertain. In December 2017, Fitch downgraded the industrial giant due to a demise at Power and a free-fall in free cash flow ("FCF"). In Q3 2017, GE generated cash flows from operations of $465 million - paltry compared to the $7.6 billion it generated in the year-earlier period. The major difference was that GE Capital did not upstream dividends in Q3 2017.

Management now projects FCF for full-year 2018 of about $6 billion compared to a previous range of $6 billion to $7 billion. Questions over FCF were the biggest takeaways from the Q2 earnings call. If hiccups at Power cause a hit to segment profits, then they could also cause a hit to FCF. Secondly, if Power's demise was a key catalyst for previous ratings downgrades, then the current news will not help the situation.

Conclusion

Investors should avoid GE until there is more visibility over Newco's earnings patterns and cash flow.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.