2 REITs That Scream 'Sucker Yield'

There are plenty of opportunities today in the REIT sector and trying to market time is just downright dangerous.

A sucker yield is called that because it is obviously too good to be true.

I know what you're thinking?

Nope. I'm not writing on the two highest-yielding Mall REITs, CBL Properties (CBL) and Washington Prime (WPG). I'll save that for another day...

Instead, I want to steer you away from two of the highest-yielding Net Lease REITs, and of course, these two REITs are screaming "sucker yield".

That's right, today I'm writing on Global Net Lease (GNL) and American Finance Trust (AFIN). But before getting started, I want to remind you of the definition of a sucker yield:

"A sucker yield can be attributed to a stock offering a dividend the company can't sustain, or a bond offered by a company with a flawed or vulnerable business model. Companies with securities offering sucker yields typically have unpredictable and unreliable earnings histories with unsafe dividend payouts. A sucker yield is called that because it is obviously too good to be true. If a stock seems to pay a dividend yield that is exceptionally high, investors should look harder at the business model behind the dividend. Investors should ask how profitable is the company, whether or not there are threats to its business model, and how consistent is its cash flow."

Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease is externally managed by AR Global Investments, LLC, and the company owns 333 properties that represent a collection of office, industrial, and retail properties. Many of GNL's US properties were acquired in 2013 and 2015, and the portfolio is over 25 million square feet across 7 countries.

GNL's average lease duration is around 8.5 years, and a majority of the properties are leased to office tenants (56%), followed by industrial (35%) and retail (9%). Keep in mind, office buildings - especially vacant ones - have higher cap-ex and leasing costs, and this means that it's important for an office landlord to maintain adequate cushion for turnover, or in the event of a tenant default.

My concern with GNL is twofold: (1) GNL, under previous leadership, entered into a 35-year management agreement with AR Global. This is outrageous, in my opinion, and only benefits the owners of AR Global, and (2) the payout ratio is dangerous (103% based on AFFO), and this suggests that there is absolutely no cushion if occupancy drops.

American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust listed its shares on the NASDAQ on July 19, positioning the company for continued growth and providing it with liquidity (the company was previously a non-traded REIT). As of Q2-18, the company owns 560 properties (over 7.5 million square feet) worth over $3.5 billion in the United States.

AFIN's portfolio consists of single tenant retail, distribution, office, power centers, and lifestyle centers (around 74% of the portfolio is retail).

AFIN's single-tenant portfolio has considerable exposure to SunTrust Bank (STI), and as illustrated below, SunTrust is the largest tenant with 9% exposure:

Given AFIN's high cost of capital, the company has been forced to acquire properties with higher cap rates (more risk). In Q2-18, the company closed on $71 million of single-tenant acquisitions and currently has a $155 million pipeline. The Total Closed and Pipeline are $226 million with a weighted average GAAP cap rate of 8.3%.

In Q2-18, AFIN reported AFFO of $25.8 million compared to $26.5 million in Q1-18; diluted weighted average shares for the respective periods were 105,028,459 and 105,415,211. That corresponds to AFFO per share of $.27 in Q2-18.

AFIN paid out a monthly dividend of $0.0917/share on September 17th, which translates into a quarterly run-rate of $.2751 per share and annualized of $1.1004 per share. Using the latest Q2-18 AFFO/share data, AFIN's payout ratio is 102%.

There's More To The Story

It's clear that GNL and AFIN are "sucker yields," but there's much more to the story...

Both GNL's and AFIN's Advisors face conflicts of interest relating to the acquisition of assets and leasing of properties, and such conflicts may not be resolved in favor of investors, and this means that the companies "could invest in less attractive assets, which could limit their ability to make distributions and reduce stockholders' overall investment returns".

Furthermore, several of the other key real estate professionals of the Advisor are also the key real estate professionals of the Sponsor and their other public programs. Nicholas Radesca is the CFO, treasurer and secretary of GNL which has investment objectives which partially overlap with AFIN.

Thus, the executive officers and real estate professionals of the Advisor could direct attractive investment opportunities to other entities or investors. Such events could result in either company investing in properties that provide less attractive returns, which may reduce the ability to make distributions.

Read the fine print here.

Moreover, AFIN's advisory agreement with its Advisor, which was "entered into on April 29, 2015, and amended and restated effective as of February 16, 2017, is automatically extended for successive 20 year terms, and may only be terminated under limited circumstances."

This will make it difficult for AFIN to renegotiate the terms of the advisory agreement or replace the Advisor, even if the terms of the agreement are no longer consistent with the terms offered to other REITs as the market for advisory services changes in the future.

What about the juicy dividend yields?

In case you forgot, I practically yelled at you in February when I said:

"Government Property Trust (GOV) is trading at an extremely cheap multiple and this suggests that the dividend is not sustainable…I consider messaging to be a critical part of the investing process, and the terminology is important for communicating recommendations. When I label a REIT a Sell, it means that investors should take action and certainly that does not mean buying more shares…In conclusion: Sell means Buyer Beware!"

Fast forward to last week when GOV said it will use its stock to buy peer Select Income (SIR), resulting in a 30% selloff/pullback.

The harbinger is the same: GNL and AFIN are externally managed and the payout ratios are high, suggesting that the dividend is not sustainable.

Why would you want to take on the risk?

There are plenty of opportunities today in the REIT sector and trying to market time is just downright dangerous. Why would you want to double and triple down on CBL after a dividend cut? That's insane!

Please be mindful that any investment in a stock - whether high yielding or not - carries risk, and when you are considering a company that yields double digits, it's critical to examine the business model closely. Nine times out of ten, when something appears too good to be true, it usually is…and that's why it's called a sucker yield.

Sources: FAST Graphs, GNL Investor Presentation, and AFIN Investor Presentation.

