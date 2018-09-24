Wall Street Breakfast: Latest U.S.-China Tariffs Take Effect

Economy

The latest tariffs spare many high-profile consumer technology items such as smartwatches and speakers but not so the less flashy home modems, routers and switching and networking gear that make them work. The basic gear that keeps the internet functioning was not included in a newly created U.S. tariff code that was exempted from the latest China tariffs, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency. The move effectively creates a two-tiered tariff structure for consumer internet, with products such as Apple's watch (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Echo smart speaker and Fitbit's (NYSE:FIT) fitness tracker favored over routers and internet gateways from Arris (NASDAQ:ARRS), Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR), D-Link (OTC:DLINF) and others.

Prices of many products will go up as U.S. tariffs on China go into effect, according to large retail chains such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP). Retail sector analysts warn items in certain categories could see a 20% increase in prices based off of what happened in the washing and drying machine industry in an earlier round of tariffs. On the flip side, the retail giants have been working on mitigation strategies and are likely to have stockpiled some key products and components in anticipation of the tariff impact. Some chains like Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) are seen as having very limited tariff exposure.

Companies will be deterred from carrying out big deals, thanks to rising geopolitical tensions and the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China, according to Hernan Cristerna, JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) global co-head of M&A. "Anything that points to uncertainty and a lack of confidence is not good for M&A," Cristerna told Business Insider. "We're already seeing signs that geopolitical risks, including trade tensions, are dimming the prospects for large-scale M&A going into next year." Cristerna said the collapse of deals such as Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) planned $1.2 billion takeover of MoneyGram (NYSE:MGI) and Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) abandoned $144 billion combination with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) have "made some corporate boards think twice about the ongoing dispute between the U.S. and China."

Informal talks between U.S. and Canada officials are "very likely" in the coming days, as both parties are in New York for a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau said Sunday. U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Minister Freeland are scheduled to attend. Pres. Trump, who reached a trade agreement with Mexico last month, is urging Canada to make a deal by the end of this month and has threatened to exclude the country if it won't make concessions. Sticking points include U.S. access to Canada's protected dairy market, a dispute resolution mechanism and Trump’s threat to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian auto imports.

Brent crude jumped to its highest in four years overnight after the world’s biggest oil producers, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided against further increases in production, despite calls from Pres. Trump for OPEC to lower prices. At its meeting in Algiers Sunday, OPEC said it was satisfied "regarding the current oil market outlook, with an overall healthy balance between supply and demand." Brent spiked as much as 2.6% higher to $80.94 per barrel to its loftiest levels since 2014, while U.S. WTI climbed 1.8% to $72.06 per barrel, its highest since this June.