Darden Restaurants Keeps Impressing

Darden Restaurants (DRI) is one of the few companies that just keeps impressing. The company just revealed its first-quarter results. Earnings once again beat estimates while comparable store sales had their second straight quarter of higher growth. The company seems to do everything right in an environment that is quite tough for labor-intensive companies.

Source: Darden Restaurants

Another EPS Beat

Darden Restaurants revealed another strong earnings beat in its fiscal first quarter of 2019. The company revealed EPS of $1.34 which is $0.10 above expectations and 35% higher compared to one year ago. Note that the company has beaten earnings every single time over the past few years. It's quite astonishing that analyst estimates have always been too low when it comes to the company's EPS expectations.

Source: Estimize

Sales also beat estimates. Total sales hit $2.06 billion versus expectations of $2.03 billion. Total sales improved 6.5% compared to Q1 of 2018. This is the second straight beat of sales estimates.

Total sales growth was roughly equal to the gains of total retail food service sales in the US as seen in the graph below. The second quarter of 2018 (calendar year) showed average sales growth close to 6.2%. Total food service sales even accelerated to almost 10% in August of this year. In other words, it is a great environment to make money for a well-established restaurant like Darden.

That said, total comps growth came in at 3.3%. This in itself is a very strong number. However, it is also good news to see that the comps growth trend is up since Q3 of 2018. At this point, comps growth is up 1.3 points over the past 2 quarters. The same goes for EPS growth which also hit a new high compared to the 3 previous quarters.

Source: Darden Restaurants Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

Segment sales were up across the company's brand portfolio. Olive Garden saw a 6.3% sales increase, supported by 5.3% comps growth. Olive Garden continues to benefit from a strong value proposition and well-executed operations. It seems Olive Garden is exactly delivering what customers expect from this Mediterranean restaurant. Longhorn saw a 6.4% sales improvement on top of 3.1% comps growth. Cheddar's, on the other hand, reported a 4% comps decline. Darden itself mentioned a strong strategy transition. Cheddar's will get new management and a new plan to generate long-term growth. The main reason why Darden acquired Cheddar's was its long-term potential. At this point, Cheddar's reported a 6.5% sales increase while comps remained weak. It is hard to say how this will change in the mid-term other than that Darden remains committed to enhance the long-term value of this brand. Personally, I am quite convinced that this will succeed given Darden's track record of successful restaurant transformations. Source: Darden Restaurants Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

Moving over to margins, we see that bottom-line margins improved 170 basis points to 8.2%. Labor costs increased due to 5% higher payroll expenses and additional employment expenses. This surge was more than offset by lower food and beverage costs as well as lower restaurant and marketing expenses. It is quite interesting to see how well the company was able to contain input inflation without having to reduce critical expenses that could have any (negative) impact on the company's future performance.

Source: Darden Restaurants Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

Profit margins on a trailing-twelve-month-basis are actually accelerating since the start of 2016 (calendar year). The company is getting the full benefit from rising economic strength without suffering from rising input prices.

DRI Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

What's Next?

Going forward, the main focus should be on the US consumer. Darden itself continues to improve customer experiences in its restaurants while trying to enhance efficiencies as much as possible.

Personally, I expect restaurants to stay high over the next few months. Consumer sentiment is still at multi-year highs as you can see below. In addition, we got good news from leading indicators like the ISM Manufacturing Index. Economic sentiment hit its highest level since 2004 in August as I discussed in this article.

Source: University of Michigan

Regarding the company's stock price and valuation, I have to mention a few things. First of all, the company is valued exactly like a long-term outperformer. The stock is trading at 27 times earnings with a forward P/E of 18 and a PEG ratio of 2.20. None of these numbers are cheap. This is what you have to pay if you want to buy a restaurant stock that is expected to outperform its peers in the longer term. Personally, I do not believe that the stock is overvalued as long as the US consumer is able to push retail sales up to more than 6%. That said, I am looking to use the current correction to add a few shares. I am looking to buy around $105-110 if I get the chance to.

The company's potential continues to hold promise as long as consumer sentiment stays high. Until consumers slow down, I expect Darden to continue to deliver double-digit EPS growth thanks to its successful restaurant portfolio and ability to offset rising input costs.

