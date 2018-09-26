1 Healthcare Investment - 6.8% Yield And 25% Upside

Its cash flow is expected to grow by another 6.6% this year.

Hospitals are one of our favorite property types to own for the long run.

When you think of healthcare investments, you may first think of highly innovative biotech companies such as Gilead (GILD), Amgen (AMGN) or Celgene (CELG) with highly exciting products and the chance to earn outsized returns on capital.

While we agree that such “hot and popular” sectors are exciting, we are much less certain about their future return generation potential. A new product breakthrough or innovation may cause the stock of a biotech company to skyrocket, but its failure may also cause it to plummet. The volatility is massive, and as relatively conservative income-seeking investors, we have no interest in speculating here.

At the risk of missing the occasional lottery-like winner of the biotech sector, we rather invest in healthcare infrastructure which is expected to generate highly consistent and durable income along with long-term appreciation. More precisely, at High Yield Landlord, we aim to invest in undervalued real estate assets such as hospitals, while generating an ~8% ongoing yield along with outsized upside potential by buying when pessimism is high.

Today, in August 2018, our favorite investment within the healthcare sector remains Medical Properties Trust (MPW), the largest pure-play hospital REIT of the nation.

Medical Properties Trust recently traded at a price of $14.80 per share for a yield of 6.8%. MPW is priced at 10x FFO or a 25% discount to the closest healthcare REITs, and an even greater discount to broader REIT markets, despite enjoying strong fundamentals and strong growth in cash flow and dividends.

Why Invest in Hospitals?

There are many reasons to like hospitals as real estate investments. We summarize them in 4 main arguments:

High Cash Flow: Unlike most mainstream property types such as office, industrial, retail and apartments which have experienced very high demand from investors and today sell at relatively lower cap rates, hospitals continue to sell at 7-10% cap rate due to the lack (relatively speaking) of demand. Hospital investments require specialized expertise that is not widely available. MPW is able to take advantage of this capital dislocation and buy alpha-rich hospitals generating higher yields without necessarily taking any more risk. Defensive and Durable: Hospitals are absolutely essential infrastructure to our society that we cannot substitute or live without for even one day. A recession is certainly not going to stop people from going to the hospital. Regardless of economic turmoil, this is a vital necessity, and therefore such assets are close to perfectly insensitive to the economy. The same cannot be said about most other property sectors which may experience greater cash flow volatility in recessions. Strong Operators: One of the main risks of healthcare assets today is that changing regulation and market landscape is putting great stress on operators which struggle to remain profitable. This has in the recent years been an issue for skilled-nursing home landlords Omega (OHI) and Sabra (SBRA) which experienced tenant bankruptcies and continue to have a very tight rent coverage. In comparison, hospital operators are much healthier today (on average) and able to maintain stronger rent coverage. The result is potentially higher rent growth in the future and less negative surprises. High Growth: With the rapidly the aging population, the demand is expected to surpass the supply growth of hospitals in the long run. Consider this: 10,000 baby boomers are reaching full retirement age every single day. No wonder, then, that the 75+ year old segment of the population is experiencing 7x faster growth than the average and is expected to account for 34 million people by 2030 (+14 million compared to today). This creates demand, and hospital owners may benefit from this trend in the long run.

A Closer Look at MPW – Defensive, High Yield, Growth, And Upside

Medical Properties Trust is the only pure-play hospital REIT today. It owns a well-diversified portfolio of over 275 properties which are leased to over 30 different operators. The great majority of the assets are “General acute care Hospitals”, but show some diversification into other specialty hospitals, including inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care:

The portfolio of assets is also well diversified across different geographies with properties in 29 states to mitigate the risk of demand and supply imbalances in individual markets:

On top of its US portfolio, MPW maintains a strategic exposure to key European markets, including Germany (16.7% of assets), the UK (~1%) and Italy (~1%).

At 16.7% of assets, Germany is an important market for the landlord.

Having lived and worked in Germany, I am particularly optimistic by the high exposure to the German hospital market.

This is because from a demographic standpoint, Germany is a perfect market for hospitals. In fact, Germany is facing one of the biggest population dilemmas of the entire world. The population is aging at such a rapid pace that the share of those over 60 is expected to rise from 27 to 39% by 2050. As one of the largest owners of hospitals in Germany, MPW is set to benefit from strong demand growth over the next decades. It is no coincidence that ~85% of the Foreign portfolio is allocated to Germany.

Here is how the age structure is expected to change over the next ~30 years in Germany:

Source

This is one of the main reasons why we favor MPW over other Healthcare REITs, including HCP Inc. (HCP), Welltower (WELL) and Sabra Health Care to name a few. We expect the German exposure to simultaneously boost returns and reduce risk in the long run.

Moreover, the portfolio of MPW appears superior to most other Healthcare REITs from a rent coverage perspective:

Hospitals remain (generally speaking) very profitable today and maintain strong rent coverage compared to other healthcare assets. The total portfolio rent coverage is at 2.2x today – leaving a good cushion to MPW even in the case where operators suffered from deteriorating profitability. This has been the main concern for skilled nursing REIT Omega and senior housing REIT New Senior (SNR) which operate on much thinner and riskier rent coverages at around 1.2x.

Finally, while many healthcare care properties, including senior housing, are experiencing overbuilding today, the hospital market remains well in balanced.

Source

Building new hospitals is in many ways more challenging than senior housing from a regulatory standpoint and the effects are well reflected in the demand/supply dynamics. In the long run, this should result in less volatility for operations as well as landlords, including MPW.

To sum up, there are three main reasons why we believe that MPW’s portfolio is set to outperform in the future:

Germany: It maintains strategic exposure to high growth European markets – potentially boosting returns and reducing risk along the way.

It maintains strategic exposure to high growth European markets – potentially boosting returns and reducing risk along the way. Strong Operators: The rent coverage metrics and the general health of its tenants appears to be significantly better than average at 2.2x.

The rent coverage metrics and the general health of its tenants appears to be significantly better than average at 2.2x. Limited New Supply: The new supply of hospitals is likely to remain limited in the future compared to other healthcare assets, allowing MPW to maintain and grow rents.

Simply put, the portfolio characteristics appear to be superior to most other REITs in this sector. We like hospitals and MPW is the only pure-play hospital REIT – giving it a competitive advantage when it comes to building a superior portfolio of the best properties available in the market.

Phenomenal Track Record

Putting theory into practice, have a look at how the company has performed since 2004. The consistency of the growth path has been phenomenal. You will note that not even the Great Financial Crisis had a large impact on the cash flow of the company:

Over the last 8 years, here is how the cash flow has grown on a per-share basis. Next to it, the growth of the dividend per share over the last 5 years.

The FFO per share has grown every single year, with the annual average exceeding 8% for the last 8 years.

In 2018, the company has guided to grow by another 6.6%, and after a strong first and second quarter, the management reaffirmed its guidance.

High Quality Landlord at 10x FFO

High-quality companies deserve to trade at premium valuations and yet MPW trades at just around 10x expected FFO and a 6.8% dividend yield which is very well covered at a 70% payout ratio.

The opportunity here is that MPW combines:

The lower risk of a defensive sector.

With a high yield that is well covered.

And high consistent growth on top of it.

But trades at the valuation of a lower quality REIT at just 10x FFO.

With this in mind, we consider the current valuation to be too low even after accounting of the recent run-up in share price:

At just 12-13x FFO, the company would trade at a ~25% higher share price than today, and still sell at a massive discount to broader REIT markets. While we do not expect the upside to be realized overnight, we see strong margin of safety here, and as MPW keeps producing consistent growth, we expect the market to gradually reprice the shares higher. While we wait for the thesis to play out, we earn high dividend income which we expect to keep on growing far into the future.

Final Thoughts

All pictures sourced from the company's website unless otherwise stated.

