Got A Buck For Retirement? You're Beating Most Americans

Investing for retirement is far more fun when you have a particular niche that you enjoy.

Feel like you haven't saved enough for retirement?

You're not alone. The latest report by the National Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit research group, indicated that a single dollar puts someone ahead of the median.

How can that be? Well, almost 60% don't have any asset in a retirement account. No stock, no bonds, no ETFs, mutual funds, no cash. Nothing.

The sample size is "all working-age individuals," but Gil Weinreich noted an important caveat in Asset Allocation Daily:

Another reason this zero figure may seem surprising to anyone who has seen research with positive (albeit low) numbers is that some surveys are based on an examination of 401(k) or IRA accounts; in other words, they look at the segment of the population that has indeed saved (e.g., Fidelity conducts an annual survey of the retirement plan savings it administers). The NIRS study, however, is based on much broader U.S. Census data. One important technical note that should be clarified is that NIRS uses the Census Bureau's Survey of Income and Program Participation, which NIRS acknowledges oversamples lower-income households. NIRS says it wanted to avoid the problem of oversampling higher income households as comparable data sets do, such as the Census Bureau's Survey of Consumer Finances. It is puzzling and frankly disappointing that NIRS did not seek a way to avoid oversampling either group.

Cautious on Retirement Data

We will take the results with more than a grain of salt. Yet the results are still noteworthy. Even if investors assume an unbiased study would come to a "rosier" conclusion, the results were fairly harsh.

While the median was $0 at every age range, the numbers are still disappointing if we limit results to those with retirement accounts:

Using the median for their data set, rather than the average, has profound implications. Savings for retirement is heavily skewed. The biggest savers are dragging the average higher.

How Much Should You Save for Retirement?

The authors of the study were nice enough to provide an expanded chart for target balances on retirement accounts. The numbers are expressed as a multiple of your income. For instance, at 35 it would be preferable to have two years worth of income saved:

It's worth noting that putting 20% of an investor's income into retirement savings may seem exceptionally difficult for the period from 30 years to 45. After that, it appears that the plan calls for 40%. However, compounding returns is very powerful over long time periods. If an investor at 45 had 400% of their annual income saved, earning a 7% return on that would take them to 428% the next year before any new contributions. Of course, that assumes no raise. However, for the last 10 years, most Americans could assume "no raise" was par for the course. We're only starting to see a glimmer of wage inflation now.

Net Worth Compared to Annual Income

In another disappointing chart, we find that the ratio of net worth (no longer restricted to retirement accounts) to income is dreadfully low:

This sample size has been restricted to those with positive earnings. Unfortunately, that still means someone with earnings of $100 for the year lands in the over 400% club if they have over $400 in net worth.

What Can You Do For Retirement?

You're reading Seeking Alpha. You're already ahead of the curve. If you to find a clear correlation, you could look at how many Seeking Alpha readers own stocks. That should be pretty obvious, but it is critical to understand. The failure to save for retirement comes with a lack of interest in the concept.

For many younger people, and apparently even for a shocking number of Baby Boomers, retirement simply seems too far away. It is distant and saving is boring, but a new phone is exciting. The first step in preparing for a better retirement is simply being interested in the concept of investing.

The second step is finding out what appeals to you. There are several ways to invest successfully. One common method is simply to pick a low-fee index fund and dollar cost average into the position. That is a great technique for using an employer-sponsored retirement account. For clarity sake, we're talking about a 401k. That is the most common employer-sponsored retirement account. Often, investors will be restricted to choosing mutual funds. If they don't make a choice, their default option may be something with a much higher expense ratio. Selling mutual fund selections to company retirement plans is big business and there are huge profits in it.

It is particularly important to make sure you're catching any "employer match" available on the account. Always check for this, because it is as close to "free money" as investors will ever find.

One of the more popular techniques on Seeking Alpha is dividend investing. There are two kinds of dividend investors. Some invest for both income and growth. Others invest solely for income and completely ignore growth. It pays to be in the first group because investors who ignore growth often find their income is shrinking over time.

Putting together a portfolio

We've created a good starting point for retirees looking for an income portfolio:

Company Name Ticker Current Yield Company Name Ticker Current Yield Company Name Ticker Current Yield Company Name Ticker Current Yield Procter & Gamble (PG) 3.77% Target (TGT) 3.36% McDonald's (MCD) 2.53% Chevron (CVX) 3.70% Emerson Electric (EMR) 2.81% Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 1.98% National Retail Properties (NNN) 4.65% Philip Morris (PM) 5.77% 3M (MMM) 2.72% Altria Group (MO) 5.71% Realty Income (O) 4.98% Verizon (VZ) 5.48% Vectren (VVC) 2.54% Sysco (SYY) 2.12% Lowe's (LOW) 1.94% Invesco Mortgage (IVR.PC) 7.98% Cincinnati Financial (CINF) 3.16% Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 3.17% Kimberly-Clark (KMB) 4.00% Dynex Capital (DX.PB) 8.20% Coke (KO) 3.63% Universal (UVV) 4.55% Consolidated Edison (ED) 3.81% Anworth Mortgage (ANH.PC) 7.79% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.98% Walmart (WMT) 2.48% AT&T (T) 6.45% Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO.PE) 7.58% California Water Service (CWT) 1.90% Pepsi (PEP) 3.47% T. Rowe Price (TROW) 2.30% Essex Property Trust (ESS) 3.19% Exxon Mobil (XOM) 4.15% Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) 6.83%

Here are the selected tickers put into a portfolio tracker:

A portfolio like this would appeal to many dividend growth investors because it puts a heavy allocation on dividend champions. Those are companies who have increased their common dividend per share for at least 25 consecutive years. However, the portfolio also includes some preferred shares to increase the average yield. Consequently, it achieves a yield of 3.9% while most of the positions should be raising their dividend year after year.

Find Your Niche

Some investors enjoy tech stocks. Others enjoy investing in natural gas. At The REIT Forum, our preference is to focus on REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and preferred shares. We don't just evaluate any preferred shares though. We focus on preferred shares from REITs. That way our expertise in evaluating the common stock will naturally translate into greater expertise on evaluating the risk level in the preferred shares.

Using Preferred Shares to Boost Your Retirement Income

The reason I'm steering investors towards preferred equity is the certainty of the dividend, relatively stable price, and their inability to have either par value or call value fluctuate.

The preferred shares dividend takes priority over the common dividend. For it to be reduced even a penny, the common dividend must be canceled entirely.

In a bankruptcy, the preferred shareholders would expect to get screwed. However, the mortgage REITs holding only agency mortgages are unlikely to ever find themselves in that situation. In an orderly liquidation of assets, those preferred shares should either get their call value or get transferred to a new company buying the husk of the mortgage REIT. Either way, they wouldn't be doing too poorly.

Some of the mortgage REITs take on substantial credit risk, but it is my duty to assess that before making a recommendation.

For traders, it always comes down to assessing relative valuations to find the opportunity to exploit. I still often favor the preferred shares because I can establish relative valuations in a tighter range. The tighter range gives us confidence the price should correct before the fundamentals change.

For buy-and-hold investors, the preferred shares are generally the superior tool. These investors simply need to find the securities that match their needs and an attractive entry point. For instance, NLY-C, NLY-D, and NLY-E were all excellent buy-and-hold candidates over the 2016-2017 winter when investors could acquire them for around $24. The buy-and-hold investor stepping in at that point knew they were grabbing a great yield, and if a call eventually happened, it would mean adding about $1.00 in capital gains to the solid yield. For investors in NLY-E, that is precisely what happened.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANH.PC, DX, ESS, IVR.PC, MO, PM, SKT, WMT, NLY.PF, NLY.PG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.