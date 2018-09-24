Weekly Fund Wrap: Let's Not Make A Deal

The US administration is moving ahead with a 10% tariff on an additional $200bn of Chinese goods to take effect on September 24th and to rise to 25% by the end of this year. This second round of tariffs is significantly larger than the initial $50bn round with total tariffs adding up to half of all Chinese goods entering the US.

China is expected to announce tariff rate cuts on imports from some of its trading partners in the coming weeks. The move is expected to provide a stimulus to the economy already facing headwinds from US actions.

Macro

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index for the U.S. rose 0.4% for August, below the rate of growth in the preceding two months but still at a solid pace.

Consumer confidence jumped 5.5 points in August, buoyed by a tight labor market and rising wages. Consumers stating jobs as "hard to get" declined 2.1%.

The Fed recession forecast indicator is bouncing along the bottom with an all-clear signal for now suggesting the economy is benefiting from the recent fiscal stimulus and largely unaffected at the moment by the tariff-related saber-rattling.

Source: FRED

Markets

Interest-rate sensitive sectors finished in the red this week on the back of the rise in yields. The rally in metals and Emerging Market assets, immediately after the new tariff announcements, while counter-intuitive, reflected the market's expectations of a new Chinese stimulus designed to offset any tariff-related drop in the country's economic activity.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

This past week saw both interest rates rising above recent highs as well as equities making record highs. Given the high recent sensitivity of equity markets to sharply rising yields, it feels counter-intuitive to see equity markets rally. However, it is important to point out that the direction of yields does not matter so much as the reason for that direction. That is, if yields are rising because of stronger economic growth, then equities can rally at the same time. However, if yields are rising because of unexpectedly high inflation or an unexpected hawkish policy pronouncement, then equities are more likely to fall.

The correlation between bonds and equities has remained negative which has tended to be the case in the recent past and is a desirable market environment for those investors who value the ability of bonds to diversify away from equity market exposure. The two times when this correlation moved decisively positive was during rising expectations of either monetary or fiscal policy changes such as leading into the first Fed hike in 2015 and post US elections in 2016.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

What do we think is driving Treasury yields higher? We don't think there is a satisfying answer here as the problem of explaining moves in Treasury yields as well as other assets is overdetermined. That is, one among a number of potential explanations such as Chinese selling, US fiscal expansion, corporate cash "repatriations," QE unwinding, rising inflation, somewhat hawkish Fed and many others could very well be the culprit and teasing out the exact catalyst is a distraction at best and a fool's game at worst.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

Source: FRED

Rather than focusing on the drivers of every tick in the bond market, we think the following framework is a good alternative for thinking about bonds:

Overall Macro Environment - the drivers of rising bond yields which we mentioned in the previous paragraph have not yet fully played out and we think will continue tipping the scales towards higher yields.

Direction of Travel - bond yields exhibit a high degree of autocorrelation which, over sufficiently long periods, provides an indication of future returns. Barring unexpected shocks like a recession, the path of yields over the last few years suggests further rises.

Valuations - for bonds, this breaks down into the term premium which is the amount of additional yield, if any, that long-dated bonds provide over short-dated bonds, inflation risk premium which is the expected inflation the market is pricing on over and above realized inflation and the Fed premium which is what the market is pricing versus the Fed's own expectations. Overall, bond valuations look to us on the attractive side. The only wrinkle is the gap between the terminal Fed Funds rate which the market sees as well below the Fed's own expectations.

Are the drivers of rising yields potential risks to the broader market? We think the answer is yes. Risky assets are a function of economic growth and inflation. Our concern remains that the recent fiscal boost to the economy is due to a slowdown in 2019 at the same time that inflation is increasing. This type of macro environment of lower growth and higher inflation, if it indeed comes about, will not be supportive of further strength in markets.

Fund Space

It was an interesting week for closed-end fund sectors. While most sectors registered NAV gains, the overwhelming majority of sectors saw rising discounts as prices underperformed NAVs. The clear culprit for this unusual dynamic looks to us to be the rise in rates over the week. The fact that discounts widened the most in more interest-rate sensitive sectors suggests this is indeed the case.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

To put last week's price action dynamic in context, we can see that Fixed Income had the worst week since March of this year.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

Zooming further out a bit, we can see that Fixed Income discounts are close to 3-year wides, although they are still well off the double digits we saw in 2016.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

Overall, we think Fixed Income sectors are attractive here given fairly-priced discounts and high real yields. Underlying valuations in High Yield and Loan assets are fairly expensive, however, so care must be taken in sector and fund selection at this stage of the investment cycle.

Taking a peek at our weekly sector table, MLP funds remain attractive on a discount basis as well as the fundamental story. Muni funds have suffered due to ongoing distribution cuts from higher short-term rates. We think this dynamic will continue albeit at a slower pace than before. We don't think this makes the sector unattractive as fund discounts can quickly widen to get the fund back to pre-cut yields.

Certain funds in the Preferred sector (particularly non-PIMCO funds) have attractive discounts which are not visible on an aggregated sector basis. We also like the Loan space on sector valuations although we recognize the huge investor flows that are responsible for weaker investor protections.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

Tis' The CEF Sector Seasonality

We have recently updated our CEF Sector Seasonality analysis just in time for the usual Autumn price dip. We now go all the way back to year 2000 which gives us a decent 18-year analysis window and we can also readily pull up average performance by month. Let us know if this is something you'd like to see more frequently.

The heatmap below captures sector average net price (ex-dividend) returns by month. The obvious things that jump out are the green field on the left and the red field on the right. This jives nicely with the general intuition around seasonality of strong performance out of the gates in January and fairly weak performance after May and into the rest of the year.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

We have to confess that in the chart above, we did two things that exaggerated the impact of seasonality. First, we stripped out the dividends (using Net rather than Gross prices) which pushed August and later months returns into the red and secondly, we used mean rather than median prices which exaggerates the impact of individual events that have happened in the fall such as the Lehman bankruptcy.

So, running the analysis again, we arrive at a much more benign picture below where the returns in the last 5 months of the year are not as dire with few sectors showing returns of less than 2%. While the historic returns into year-end are nothing to write home about, they are also not a reason to cover your longs.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

Good Luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.