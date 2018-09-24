State Of The Economy Part 8: 3 Things Investors Need To Know About This Week's Rate Hike

The state of the economy, and corporate earnings outlook, remain very strong. So there is little reason for investors to become extra defensive with their portfolios at this time.

However, it's important to realize that the Fed doesn't control long-term interest rates which are set by the bond market. Long-term rates are what matters to short-term stock prices.

The most important things to focus on are the Fed's updated dot plot and its long-term economic forecast.

While Fed meetings are important, investors need to remember to focus on what matters and ignore the noise.

Next week, the Fed is meeting and another interest rate hike is all but assured.

This week's commentary highlights the three essential lessons investors need to learn from the Financial Crisis.

Note that I offer these weekly economic updates purely because I believe that investors should always take a holistic "big picture view" of the world. That means knowing the state of the economy and what the short- and medium-term recession risks likely are. However, as I'll explain later in this article (recession risk section), macroeconomic analysis has historically proven to be a terrible tool for stock market timing (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ). Which is why I only offer these analyses so that readers will likely be able to see a recession coming about a year or so away.

That will hopefully allow you the time to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for the downturn. It will also hopefully allow you to adjust your portfolio's capital allocation to a more defensive stance, such as with defensive sectors, or potentially greater allocation to bonds (for lower risk-tolerant investors).

Fed Meetings Are Important So Here Are 3 Things Investors Need To Know

It's that time again, the Fed's quarterly rate hike. On September 25th and 26th (Tuesday and Wednesday) the Fed's Open Market Committee or FOMC will decide what to do about interest rates. At this point, a 25 basis point increase in the Fed Funds rate is all but certain. However, while it's true that Fed meetings and rate hikes matter, there is a lot of confusion about what investors should be paying attention too.

Here are three most important things investors need to know, to avoid making potentially costly portfolio mistakes like selling unnecessarily.

1. Fed Dot Plot: A Rough Guide Not A Promise

After each Fed meeting we get an updated dot plot. This is merely a representation of each voting member's (there are 12) expectations for where the Fed fund rate will end in the current year, the next two and "the long-term".

This is what analysts and investors often obsess over because it's the Fed's rough estimate of where the Fed Fund Rate or FFR is going over time. But there are two very important things to remember about this graphic.

First, the dot plot is merely a rough estimate of the future FFR based on the latest data and the Fed's long-term economic growth projections. The current dot plot is based on the following assumptions:

Metric 2018 2019 2020 GDP Growth 2.8% 2.4% 2.0% Inflation 2.0% 2.1% 2.1% U3 Unemployment 3.7% 3.5% 3.6%

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

What matters most on Wednesday is the Fed will be providing its first projections for US economic growth, inflation, and unemployment for 2021. The Dot Plot will also show the first estimates for the FFR in 2021.

And of course, the dot plot itself can change for the years 2018 to 2020. That's because FOMC members can not just change their minds but the members themselves change. Over time voting members rotate in and out of the FOMC which means the proportion of dovish (favor low rates) and hawkish (favor higher rates) members changes, thus affecting the dot plot.

But always remember the dot plot is just a guide, not a promise. It's the equivalent of corporate management guidance, which can change every quarter. This means the Fed, which is currently forecasting six more rate hikes (including Wednesday's) might not actually go through with it. In fact, the bond market is betting big money that we have just four rate hikes left in this current rate hike cycle.

2. Bond Market Is Skeptical That Fed Will Deliver On Guidance

Interest rates are extremely important to financial institutions like pension funds, insurance companies and other financial firms. As a result, big money often hedges interest rate risk via bond futures. These provide insight into what the deepest capital pool on earth thinks the Fed is actually likely to do.

The CME Group has a very useful tool for tracking what the bond market thinks are the likelihood of the Fed hiking rates each meeting. Here's what the bond futures market probabilities look like today:

Fed Meeting Probability Of At Least 2.25% FFR 2.5% 2.75% 3.0% 3.25% 3.5% 3.75% September 2018 100% 6.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% December 2018 100% 85.7% 7.2% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% March 2019 100% 99.3% 49.3% 6.5% 0.3% 0% 0% June 2019 100% 97% 73.6% 32.7% 6.0% 0.6% 0% September 2019 100% 97.7% 81% 46.3% 15.9% 2.8% 0.3% October 2019 100% 97.9% 81.3% 46.8% 16.3% 3.3% 0.4%

(Source: CME Group) Current FFR is 1.75% to 2%, note table shows top end of range

I've bolded the probabilities that pertain to a continued quarterly rate hike of 25 bp, which is what the Fed means when it says it's pursuing "gradual normalization". As you can see, while the bond futures market is 100% certain we'll see a 25 bp hike in September and a December hike is all but assured, the chances of continued quarterly hikes fall off quickly.

In fact, according to the bond futures market, the chances of the Fed hitting its current 2019 FFR target of 3% to 3.25% (based on dot plot) by October is 16.3%. What the futures are effectively telling us is that right now the bond market is pricing in just four more rate hikes this cycle, not the six the current dot plot is forecasting.

That's great news for anyone worried that the Fed is at high risk of over hiking us into a recession. But the most important thing of all for investors to know about the Fed and its rate hikes is that they DO NOT have a significant effect on share prices.

3. Fed's Short-Term Rates Don't Matter To Stock Returns, 10 Year Yield Does

When investors worry that rising rates will hurt stock prices, it's based on the idea that as risk free Treasury bond yields rise, more money will flow out of stocks and into safe bonds. But while it's true that if 10 year yields were to instantly jump to over 5% stocks would fall, there are two important distinctions to make.

First, the FFR is NOT the interest rate that affects stocks. That would be long-term rates, mostly 10 year Treasury yields.

Short-term treasuries, such as the 1 year yield, are closely tied to the FFR. That's because the FFR is what banks index their prime rate to. The prime rate ultimately affects both consumer lending costs (variable rate debt like credit cards) but also ultimately causes yields on checking/savings/CD accounts to rise (but more slowly than the prime rate).

But long-term rates like the 10 year and 30 year yields? Those have very little correlation with the FFR. Or to put another way, the Fed hiking rates will indirectly drive up short-term yields but not long-term ones. That's the reason the yield curve has been flattening so ferociously in recent years.

What determines long-term rates? That would be the bond market, meaning a classic supply/demand relationship based on institutional money flows. Ultimately the bond market mostly sets 10 and 30 year yields based on long-term inflation expectations, which are themselves largely driven by long-term economic expectations.

You can determine long-term inflation expectations based on the 10 year/30 year TIPs (Treasury Inflation Protected Securities) breakeven rate. This is the 10/30 year yield minus the 10/30 year TIPs yield. This shows you what the bond market thinks inflation will average over the next 10 and 30 years, respectively.

Since April the bond market's long-term inflation expectations (core PCE) have been stable at about 2.1%. Today core PCE (Fed's official inflation metric) is 2.0% and has been stable at this level all year.

(Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis)

Basically, that means that unless core inflation actually starts moving higher, long-term interest rates won't just not rise, they might fall a bit.

But what about the popular notion that 10 year yields above 3% are bad for stocks? Well according to the latest survey of global fund managers conducted by Bank Of America (BAC) fund managers won't start shifting significant money from stocks to bonds until the 10 year hits about 3.6% or higher.

In order for that to happen core inflation would need to jump from 2.0% today to about 2.7% or 2.8%. Could a roaring economy and or worsening trade war with China cause that? Sure. But given how a doubling of economic growth has sent core inflation up just 0.6% since late 2016, the odds of that are remote.

What about tariffs of 25% on all Chinese imports into the US? Well even discounting the fact that the Chinese Yuan is down 9% against the dollar in 2018 (thus reducing effective tariffs by that much), even a worst case scenario isn't likely to cause inflation to rise by 0.7% to 0.8%. That's because 25% tariffs on $517 billion in Chinese imports amount to $129 billion in higher costs at the most. For a $20.5 trillion economy that means a max potential inflation bump of 0.6%. Again that ignores China's currency decline or the fact that companies (both exporters and importers) will eat some of the higher costs rather than pass them onto consumers. And don't forget that slowing economic growth from such a trade war would help to lower inflationary pressures, thus further reducing the risk of a major inflation spike.

Basically, the chances of 10 year yields rising significantly (to 3.6% or above) are remote. And even if they did the negative effects to the stock market would be short-term only.

That's because since 1963 stocks tend to do well as long as the 10 year is below 5%. That means that unless we get a major spike in long-term rates (such as caused by core inflation of 3.9%) the stock market isn't likely to be hurt by rising long-term interest rates.

Thus while the results of the Fed meeting will be interesting for macro econ nerds such as myself, long-term investors have little reason to worry about what the Fed does next week.

Current Economic Growth: About 3.2% Per Year



(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)

Every major GDP model uses slightly different combinations and weightings on leading indicators to estimate the current growth rate of the economy. Thus the actual weekly figure is far less important than the trend of the estimate.

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

(Source: now-casting.com)

These three models all show roughly stable economic growth forecasts over the past few weeks. They range from as low as 2.2% for the New York Fed model, to as high as 4.4% for the typically overoptimistic Atlanta Fed one.

Based on the nowcasting model and the very stable blue chip consensus I estimate the US economy is likely growing at 3.2% right now. More importantly, the New York Fed's estimate of Q4 growth is higher than the Q3 estimate. That bodes well for a strong end to the year and potentially sets up the US for our first 3+% growth year since 2005.

The bottom line is the rate of economic growth continues to be stronger, but not so strong as to trigger "overheating" and rising inflation. This means the US economy remains in the Goldilocks zone that is needed to keep the expansion (and bull market) rolling for several more years.

Recession Risk: Very Low (1% In Next 3 months, 24% In Next 9 Months)

I use seven key meta analyses to track the health of the economy. That includes those which have historically proven to be good predictors of recessions:

The 2/10 yield curve;

The Base Line and Rate of Change or BaR economic graph;

Jeff Miller's meta analysis of leading economic indicators;

The St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator; and

The New York, Atlanta Fed's and now-casting.com's real-time GDP growth trackers.

(Source: Business Insider)

The yield curve has proven the single-most accurate predictor of recessions over the past 80 years. Specifically, when the curve inverts or goes below 0 (because short-term rates rise above long-term rates), then a recession becomes highly likely. It usually begins within 12-18 months.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts August 1978 January 1980 17 September 1980 July 1981 10 December 1988 July 1990 19 February 2000 March 2001 13 December 2005 December 2007 24 Average 16.6

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Ben Carlson)

According to a March 2018 report from the San Francisco Fed, an inverted yield curve has "correctly signaled all nine recessions since 1955 and had only one false positive, in the mid-1960s, when an inversion was followed by an economic slowdown but not an official recession." In other words, if the yield curve goes negative, there is probably a 90% chance of a recession starting within the next 17 months or so.

Unfortunately, investors hoping to use the yield curve to time market tops are out of luck. While a yield curve inversion is very accurate at predicting recessions with long lead times, its track record on predicting bear markets is far less impressive.

2/10 Yield Curve Inversion Vs. Bear Market Starts

(Source: Wealth Of Common Sense)

The lag time between market tops and yield curve inversions is all over the map, ranging from just 2 months in 2000 to nearly 2 years in 2005.

And if we go back to 1956 (using the 1/10 yield curve), we can also see that yield curve inversions are largely useless for timing bear market starts. In fact, on three occasions, the forward-looking market has actually peaked before the curve inverted. This means that the yield curve should not be used as a market timing mechanism but rather purely as a good recession risk indicator.

Current 2/10 Yield Curve: 0.26% (up from 0.21% last week)

The yield curve is near its lowest level in 11 years. This is due to the bond market being confident the Fed will keep hiking short-term rates but being bearish on the prospects of long-term accelerating economic growth and inflation.

However, typically, the 7/10 yield curve inverts first (by 6 to 28 days). It is currently stable at 0.04%. Thus the short-term risk of a 2/10 yield curve inversion is low.

But it's important to remember that you shouldn't fear a flat yield curve as a sign of poor short to medium-term stock performance.

During the strongest bond market in US history (tech boom), the yield curve was as low or even lower than it is now. Of course, that was also an epic bubble, but the point is that a flat but positive yield curve is not a sign of poor returns ahead.

Average Monthly Stock Market Returns By 2/10 Yield Curve Slope (Since 1976)

(Source: Bloomberg)

In fact, over the past 42 years, the period when monthly stock returns were at their highest and volatility was at its lowest was when the yield curve was flat but positive. This means that we're likely in the sweet spot right now, and investors should avoid using fears of yield curve inversion as a reason for market timing.

That's because even after an inversion occurs, stocks tend to continue rising for quite some time and tend to generate strong returns before the next bear market begins.

Basically, the yield curve is a totally binary indicator.

positive = very low recession risk (carry on with long-term investing plans)

negative = 90% chance recession is coming within 6 to 24 months (most likely 18 months) - consider getting more defensive

The second economic indicator I watch is Economic PI's baseline and rate of change, or BaR economic analysis grid. This is another meta analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy. That includes the yield curve, though a different version of it. I consider it the best overall indicator of fundamental economic health (because it's so granular).

(Source: Economic PI)

The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator, predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions.

(Source: Economic PI)

Currently, 12 out of 19 economic indicators in the expansion quadrant (indicating accelerating growth), and 7 out of 19 still showing positive (though decelerating) growth. This is among the strongest readings I've seen I've been doing economic updates.

(Source: Economic PI)

(Source: Economic PI)

Note that over the past 23 weeks, the number of leading indicators in the decelerating, but positive growth quadrant has ranged from six to 10. In any given week, one or two indicators might flip-flop between decelerating or accelerating growth. This is just statistical noise, and only long-term trends should be used as recession risk warning signs. Both the three month and 12 month trends remain highly positive and currently moving in the right direction (stronger, accelerating growth).

Next, there's Jeff Miller's excellent economic indicator snapshot, a rich source of numerous useful market/economic data. It also provides an actual percentage probability estimate for how likely a recession is to start in the next few months.

(Source: Jeff Miller) - note this is from last week, Jeff is on a well deserved vacation

What I'm looking at here is the quantitative estimates of short-term recession risks. In this case, the four-month recession risk is about 1.0%, while the probability of a recession starting within nine months is about 24%. The short-term recession risk is highly volatile, ranging from 0.24% to 3.32% since I began tracking the economy over that past 4.5 months. Thus, the more important thing to focus on isn't the absolute figure but the trends in both short-term and medium-term recession risks. Both have shown low risks, with the 9-month recession risk highly stable over time.

Meanwhile, long-term inflation expectations remain slightly above the Fed's target and stable. If the bond market was really convinced that a recession was coming soon, then inflation expectations would be falling. This gives me some optimism that perhaps 10-year yields can stabilize in the coming weeks and avoid an inversion. That would likely signal that any potential recession might not arrive until 2021 or later.

For another look at recession risk, I like to use the St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator. This looks at the risk of a recession beginning in the current month (it's actually delayed two months). It uses a four-month running average of leading economic indicators.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Since 1967, this smoothed out recession probability estimator has predicted five of the last seven recessions before they have started. The key is that as long as the recession risk is at 3.9% or below, the economy is very unlikely to be in a recession. At 0.32% risk right now, this confirms that the US economy is likely to keep expanding for the foreseeable future.

Bottom Line: Fed Rate Hikes Are Important, But Not Something To Market Time Around

Again, I'm not a market timer, just a macroeconomics nerd (my major in college) who wants to ensure I and my readers see the big picture. Thus, the reason I provide these weekly economic updates. They are not meant for market timing purposes, but rather to allow you to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for when a recession does inevitably happen. It's also meant to give you around a year's warning (hopefully longer) to adapt your portfolio's capital allocation strategy.

That might mean:

Stockpiling some cash (to take advantage of future bargains during a bear market)

Putting new capital to work in more defensive companies (utilities, healthcare, telecom, consumer staples); or

For the most risk-averse investors potentially moving some money into bonds.

My personal plan is, when the 2/10 yield curve inverts, allocate 50% of weekly savings to cash. If the curve falls to -1%, then it means a recession is coming fast, and I'll be putting all my weekly savings into cash. However, because my portfolio strategy consists of overweighting in the most undervalued and low volatility sectors (with recession-resistant cash flows) I'm going to continue buying for the next few months at least.

As for the Fed rate hike coming on Wednesday, September 26th, this will have important implications for consumer credit costs as well as short-term treasury yields. And the dot plot and long-term economic forecast the Fed updates could potentially drive the 2/10 yield curve even lower. However, even if that happens the risks of a recession remain low until the curve actually inverts. And if the curve inverts we probably have at least 17 months before an economic downturn actually starts. That means no recession is likely Q1 2021 at the earliest.

Meanwhile the short to medium-term effects on share prices from the Fed rate hike is almost certain to be minimal. That's thanks to the bond (and stock) market now fully pricing in a rate hike in September and December. And with the bond futures market estimating that we have just four more rate hikes left in this tightening cycle, chances are that stock prices will continue to trade off positive corporate earnings and economic fundamentals. Ultimately this means that long-term investors have no reason to fear the coming Fed rate hike, nor make any changes to their portfolios or asset allocations.

