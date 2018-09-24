Intel: Too Cheap To Ignore

Intel is very cheap now, and the recent slide in share price is likely a relatively healthy correction that has created a buying opportunity in its stock.

In fact, Intel has surpassed bottom-line estimates in its past eight quarters, and the past four quarters have been beat by an average of 20%.

Intel: Too Cheap To Pass Up

It's been a rough several months for Intel (INTC). Since topping out at $57 in June, the stock has rolled back by about 20%. But despite the recent correction, Intel is still up by a formidable 28% over the past year, substantially more than the S&P 500's 16% return over the same time frame.

Moreover, the stock is incredibly cheap now, as the company trades at just 11 times 2018 projected earnings. In addition, Intel provides a stable dividend, and is likely to expand EPS in 2019. The company has also demonstrated a keen ability to surpass analysts' estimates in recent months. Therefore, the recent correction has likely created a substantial buying opportunity in Intel's shares, and the stock could go substantially higher into 2019 and beyond.

The Good Thing About Intel

The great thing about Intel from a valuation perspective is essentially twofold. One, the stock has become very cheap, and two, Intel has demonstrated a distinct propensity for beating analysts' estimates. This implies that the company can continue to surprise EPS estimates to the upside, which could drive the stock higher in the future. Furthermore, possible multiple expansion may exacerbate its upward trajectory going forward.

Intel is Cheap

Intel has delivered $4 in EPS in its last four quarters, and is expected to deliver $4.17 for the full year. This is about 20% above 2017's $3.46 EPS. Using today's $46 stock price implies that Intel is currently trading at a P/E ratio of just 11. Moreover, if we apply the 20% EPS growth rate to the 11 P/E ratio, we arrive at a PEG ratio of just 0.55, which is remarkably cheap for a company like Intel.

Intel's valuation is well below the industry average, which is above 16 times earnings right now. From this perspective, Intel has an upside potential of approximately 45%. Additionally, the consensus 12-month price target for Intel is $56, which is about 22% above current levels.

Intel Perpetually Beats Analysts' Estimates

Intel has demonstrated a distinct ability to surpass analysts' EPS estimates in recent quarters. In fact, it has beat estimates in each of its past eight quarters, and its past four beats have been by an average of roughly 20%.

Last quarter, Intel beat on both top and bottom lines, and guided higher for the next quarter. The company reported revenues of $16.96 billion vs. estimates of $16.77 billion, and EPS of $1.04 vs. estimates of 96 cents. Revenue grew by an impressive 15% YoY, eclipsing last year's growth rate of 9%. Also, it guided significantly higher for next quarter.

The company said it expects to deliver $1.15 vs. estimates of $1.08 on revenues of $18.1 billion vs. estimates of $17.6 billion next quarter. Intel also guided higher for full-year EPS of $4.15 vs. $4.01 on revenues of $69.5 billion vs. estimates of $68.43 billion. These are substantial increases and imply this trend may continue and the company could continue to surprise higher going forward. But despite the stellar earnings report and higher guidance, the stock has cascaded lower by about 20% since the report. So what's the problem?

Intel's Problem: A Slowdown in Growth

Intel is set to have a surge in revenues of about 11% this year, from $62.76 billion in 2017 to about $69.55 billion this year. However, next year's consensus estimates call for $71.74 billion in revenues. This is an increase of about 3.2%, substantially lower than the 11% rise we saw this year. A similar image can be seen in bottom-line estimates as well. 2018 YoY EPS growth is set to be about 20%, yet next year's consensus estimates call for $4.27 in EPS, a rise of only 2.4%.

The perceived slowdown in growth is likely a key catalyst behind the recent underperformance in Intel's shares. However, the good news is that Intel's trend of surpassing estimates could continue going forward. For instance, top-line estimates go as high as $74.61 billion for next year. Intel could clock in revenues closer to this figure than the consensus figure of $71.74 billion next year. This would raise revenues by about 7% YoY, still not the 11% growth that's likely to register this year, but better than the consensus 3% growth.

Also, EPS could continue to surprise higher as well. Intel has beat by an average of 20% over the past four quarters. The company may not continue to have blowout quarters by an average of 20% in 2019, but a 10% surprise rate seems reasonable based on its recent outperformance. A 10% surprise rate will bring Intel's 2019 EPS up to about $4.70, which gives it a forward P/E ratio of just 9.78. This is quite cheap for a market-leading company likely to continue to expand revenues and earnings going forward.

Stable Dividend

Another significant factor that makes Intel's stock attractive is the company's 2.6% dividend. The company recently raised its quarterly dividend by approximately 10% from 27 cents to 30 cents a share. Intel is a cash-generating machine, and is set to distribute about $5.53 billion in dividends over the next year, making it one of the top dollar wise dividend distributors out of any company in the world. Moreover, the company has shown a distinct ability to grow its dividend and is likely to continue to do so going forward.

Additionally, a 2.6% yield is much greater than most technology companies offer. For instance, Microsoft (MSFT) has a dividend yield of just 1.5%, Apple (AAPL) delivers 1.3%, and many companies like Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) don't even pay out dividends. In fact, Intel was recently ranked as the number 8 best dividend-paying tech stock. Also, despite its ranking, Intel pays out a higher yield than several companies that preceded it in the rankings.

So, How Low Can Intel Go?

Intel has declined by about 20% from the highs reached earlier in the year. But despite its relatively steep decline, the fundamental backdrop is not disintegrating. To the contrary, the fundamental image surrounding Intel appears quite favorable. The company is growing revenues and EPS, pays a nice stable, dividend, continuously surpasses analysts' estimates, and is remarkably cheap right now. Also, let's not forget that Intel is responsible for supplying about 80% of all personal computer processors in the world.

It's extremely unlikely that given these conditions, Intel's stock will go much lower; after all, it is already trading at around 10 times next year's earnings, plausibly lower even. Will Intel go down to 8 or 9 times earnings? It's possible, but quite unlikely. So, downside risk appears limited now. On the other hand, Intel could continue to surpass estimates and could go through a multiple expansion period going forward, which should enable its stock price to go higher from current levels. The recent 20% correction appears to be a relatively healthy development, and has likely created a substantial buying opportunity in Intel's shares.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC, MSFT, AAPL, FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.