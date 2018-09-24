Trump Protection For Google, Facebook, Twitter

In the event any antitrust action comes to pass in the near future, I present ways to hedge all three stocks.

I explain why this is coming up now, and discuss whether it will be like Trump's wall, which hasn't happened, or like Trump's decisive actions on trade, which have.

Bloomberg reported early Saturday that an executive order had been drafted by the White House, targeting Google, Facebook, and Twitter for antitrust investigation.

Early Saturday, Bloomberg reported that the White House had drafted an executive order instructing antitrust authorities to investigate Alphabet's Google (GOOG), (GOOGL); Facebook (FB); and Twitter (TWTR).

There was some push back on this later on Saturday from the Washington Post,

but in the event an antitrust crackdown does happen in the near future, I have presented ways shareholders in all three companies can limit their downside risk over the next several months. First, a bit of background on why this is coming up now.

Antitrust: Why Now?

One reason this may be coming to a head now, is because there have been reports this month about efforts at Google, in particular, to influence American elections.

The image above comes from the video segment embedded in the Tucker Carlson tweet below. In it, Carlson describes an internal email from a Google executive discussing ways the search giant could boost Latino turnout in America.

Another possible spark this month was the release, by Wikileaks, of an internal video showing Google executives lamenting the election of Donald Trump.

It's clear that Google leans left politically; at the same time, the CEOs of Twitter and Facebook have acknowledged their employees' left-leaning biases as well. So, President Trump would have an obvious political motivation to send antitrust authorities after them. But he'd also have non-partisan support for doing so, as NYU marketing professor Scott Galloway argued in Esquire earlier this year.

The question is: will this be like the border wall, which Trump has talked about and so far built zero new miles of, or like tariffs, where Trump is laying steep ones on significant dollar amounts of Chinese imports? In the event the President's bite ends up worse than his bark on big tech, here are ways to hedge Google, Facebook, and Twitter.

Adding Downside Protection To GOOG, FB, And TWTR

For each of these examples, I'll assume you're unwilling to tolerate a decline of more than 20% over the next 6 months. You can use a different decline percentage if you have a higher or lower risk tolerance, but, all else equal, the larger the decline you're willing to risk, the less it will cost you to hedge. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

GOOG - Positive Cost, Uncapped

These were the optimal puts, as of Friday's close, to hedge 500 shares of GOOG against a >20% decline by mid-March.

As you can see above, the cost here was $7,200, or 1.23% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts.

GOOG - Negative Cost, Capped

If you were willing to cap your upside at 18% over the same time frame, this was the optimal collar to provide the same >20% downside protection.

As you can see above, the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $150 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads (buying the puts at the ask and selling the calls at the bid).

FB - Positive Cost, Uncapped Upside

The optimal puts to hedge 500 shares of FB against a >20% drop by mid-March.

The cost here was $1,550, or 1.9% of position value.

FB - Negative Cost, Capped Upside

Here's the optimal collar to hedge FB against the same decline over the same time frame while capping your upside at 20%.

Here, you'd have a credit of $275 if you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

TWTR - Positive Cost, Uncapped

The optimal puts to hedge TWTR against a >20% decline by mid-March are the most expensive, of all three, as a percentage of position value.

Here the cost was $1,040, or 7.3% of position value.

TWTR - Negative Cost, Capped Upside

The optimal collar, if you were willing to cap your upside at 20% over the same time frame, while protecting against the same >20% decline.

Again, you go from a net cost with the optimal puts, to a net credit with the optimal collar. Here, you would have collected $195, assuming you'd placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: The Two Trumps

The software developer and political theorist Curtis "Moldbug" Yarvin predicted before Trump was inaugurated, as I shared last year, that the most likely scenario of a Trump presidency would be a "nothingburger":

There are only two possible impacts of a Trump presidency: some kind of insane auto-coup (see below), or a giant nothingburger like the Nixon and Reagan administrations. You might notice that "populism" (or, to those of us less afflicted by No True Scotsman syndrome, "democracy") elected Nixon and Reagan. What impact did these hostile "populist" administrations have on the actual U.S. government? Well... some. Not "none". I don't know -- what impact does a storm have on a coral reef? There is certainly more sloshing around, way up at the surface. [...] Otherwise... you are being shown the exception to the rule. This illusion is just taking advantage of your instinctive innumeracy. The U.S. government is a huge, gigantic, immense thing. It did 10,000 things on December 30 and another 10,000 things on January 30. 9,999 of them are exactly the same as they would have been had Hillary won.

After fleshing out the "nothingburger" scenario a bit more, Yarvin addressed the more radical possibility of an "auto-coup," only to dismiss it:

If Trump or any President can essentially change the quasi-legal form of government, perhaps acting in a Jacksonian way, that would be a true auto-coup in the Alberto Fujimori [former president of Peru] tradition. [...] I just don't think Trump would do it though. Also -- I forget the source of the quote, but it is an actual quote from someone who was somehow connected to DC -- "Trump has no people." [...] I really don't think you should be worrying about Donald Trump at all. I would be super surprised to see any real change in Washington as a result of his administration, and my predictions are often accurate.

That's the one Trump, the ineffectual one. The other Trump is the one who is in the process of changing the decades-long American consensus of unilateral free trade (even if the rationale for that policy ended before the Cold War ended). A risk for Google, Twitter, and Facebook shareholders is that they might face the effectual Trump.

