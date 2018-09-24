Caladrius Biosciences: Cheap With Catalysts On The Way

A Type B meeting taking place with the FDA in late October or November to finalize the BLA plan for its lead program is a significant catalyst (potentially registration ready).

Technically, it appears likely that the stock makes a run at highs achieved earlier this year when the company received RMAT designation.

The stock price has risen by over 85% in 2018 so far, although performance over a longer time frame leaves much to be desired.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) have lost nearly two-thirds of their value over the past three years. However, in 2018 so far, the stock price has risen by over 85%.

Chart

Figure 1: CLBS daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: CLBS 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see a brief spike to $12 in mid-June after the FDA granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) status for its CD34+ cell therapy program for the treatment of refractory angina. While the share price fell back to earth, it formed a nice base at $5 and is currently trying to resume its climb into a key regulatory catalyst. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see positive price action and volume indicative of further upside in the near term.

Overview

In the case of Caladrius Biosciences, the $50.3 million Q2 cash balance is pretty close to the current market capitalization, meaning Mr. Market has placed very little value on the firm's pipeline.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: HCW Rodman & Renshaw presentation)

With several irons in the fire based on two promising technology platforms, low cash burn and catalysts coming in the near and medium term, perhaps this has the makings of a revaluation and catalyst play.

Recent Developments

On January 18th, the company announced completion of enrollment the T-Rex phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study (n=110) evaluating CLBS03 as a treatment for recent-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D). As a personalized autologus cell therapy making use of the patient's own regulatory T cells (Tregs), it's the only T1D program to receive Fast Track Designation from the FDA (it has also received Advanced Therapeutic Medicinal Product classification from the EMA). In the trial, patients have been enrolled to three separate groups to receive CLDBS03 (high or low dose) or placebo, while key endpoints are pretty standard, including preservation of C-peptide (measures pancreatic beta cell function), insulin use, severe hypogycemic episodes, glucose levels and hemoglobin A1c levels). Keep in mind that prior precedent exists, as in the past, Treg cell therapy was observed to result in durable preservation of beta cell function in children.

Figure 4: Immune modulation potentially fills the gap between current T1D treatment (symptom management) and future regenerative therapies (Source: HCW Rodman & Renshaw presentation)

An interim analysis which took place a couple months later (triggered by 50% of patients completing 6-month follow-up) showed CLBS03 to be well-tolerated, and predefined futility criteria were met to allow continuation of the trial.

In-mid March, the company announced that the first patient had been dosed in a mid-stage study (n=35) in Japan with CD34 cell therapy CLBS12 for the treatment of no-option critical limb ischemia (CLI). Patients are being randomized to receive CLBS12 (intramuscular injection) plus standard of care (SOC) pharmacotherapy or SOC alone, with the primary endpoint being continuous CLI-free status (defined as two consecutive monthly visits where independent committee deems the patient is CLI-free).

Big news came in April with receipt of the SAKIGAKE designation (the Japanese equivalent of Breakthrough Therapy Designation) for "the treatment of no-option CLI, a severe obstruction of arterial blood flow to the extremities in patients that results in severe pain at rest and/or non-healing ulcers, which carry a risk of amputation". This should allow for an expedited path to regulatory approval (potentially early conditional approval).

Figure 4: Treatment with CD34+ cell therapy leading to improved blood flow (Source: HCW Rodman & Renshaw presentation)

In June came the news that made the stock spike, namely that the FDA granted RMAT designation to Caladrius Biosciences' CD34+ cell therapy program for the treatment of refractory angina. Similar to Breakthrough Therapy Designation, this leads to increased interaction with the agency and a potentially expedited path to market (possibly even accelerated approval utilizing existing data). Keep in mind, the company wisely acquired a global license to the program (data and regulatory filings) from Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) in March (it already had owned IP for cells and approach).

Despite the significant cash position and low burn rate, it should be pointed out that the company did file a $150 million mixed securities shelf in late July.

Other Information

For the second quarter of 2018, Caladrius Biosciences reported cash and equivalents of $50.3 million, with management guiding for an operational runway beyond 2019. Net loss rose slightly to $9.1 million, while research & development expenses fell to $4.4 million. General and administrative costs came in at $5 million.

As for future catalysts of note, top line data from the T-Rex Study in T1D is expected early next year. Another material event that is more immediate is a Type B meeting with the FDA to take place in late October or November to finalize the BLA plan for the refractory angina program (where management has commented they hope little to no remaining clinical work will be necessary and the program could be considered phase 3 or registration ready as determined by the regulatory agency). This is a major catalyst for the company, as the market opportunity is quite large, with refractory angina affecting around 1 million people in the United States alone (50,000-100,000 patients diagnosed annually).

For readers interested in the story listening to the company's presentation, Rodman & Renshaw is highly recommended. Here are three useful nuggets from the webcast (others are interspersed throughout this article):

The description of ischemic disease, how CD34 cells function (promoting growth of new microcapillaries creating a biological bypass), method of action documented in over 700 patients, economics of the 4-day manufacturing process (much simpler than many autologus therapies), size of the CLI market (over 6,0000 amputations in Japan alone due to CLI last year equating to a $200 million plus opportunity and billions worldwide), unique endpoint allowing for much shorter duration than normal CLI studies, high likelihood of success and potential for a Japanese partnership - all serving to illustrate the potential for value creation with this single program alone.

Management conveying the potential benefit of the firm's CMD (Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction) program, noting that data could come by the middle to end of next year and being reassured that tolerability has been favorable thus far and early results positive (anecdotal evidence from the open-label study going on in two clinics).

The explanation of the T1D program was quite enlightening, with the lofty aim of achieving a disease-modifying effect instead of merely addressing symptoms (getting patients at the recent onset stage where they still have active beta cells so they can live an insulin-spared or insulin-free life).

For such a small company, management appears quite experienced, having previously served at the likes of Merck (NYSE:MRK), Baxter (NYSE:BAX), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), etc.).

Final Thoughts

To conclude, while management called the current valuation "ludicrous" in the recent presentation, that's ultimately for the market to decide as important catalysts approach. However, to my eyes, the stock appears to be setting up nicely from both a technical and fundamental standpoint, and investors would do well to ride along.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest initiating a pilot position in the near term and accumulating dips.

Risks include disappointing regulatory guidance in the near term for the refractory angina program, disappointing data for T1D program next year, clinical setbacks or delays across the pipeline, further dilution (likely in 2019 in the absence of a partnership or other non-dilutive form of financing) and competition in certain indications being targeted. In the recent presentation, management did point out that the company had significant support from academic and other institutions for certain programs, which should aid in keeping cash burn to a manageable level.

