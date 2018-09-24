Walking Towards And/Or Blindly Falling Off The Cliff

FOMC meeting this coming week may provide investors with new reasons to position themselves differently.

Emerging markets and high-yield bonds had a good week. They are the ones scaring me the most.

Another week with new record highs for investment-grade bonds. The bearish march goes on.

Another week with new record highs for equities. The bullish march goes on.

Last week ended with the S&P 500 (SPY), Dow Jones (DIA) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) all finishing at or near all-time highs.

^SPX data by YCharts

On a total return basis, S&P 500 ETF (SPY) closes above its 200-day moving average for the 564th consecutive trading day. That's the longest run in history.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ("DJIA") hits a new all-time high, for the first time since January. 10 Years ago, when Lehman Brothers (LEH) - may it rest in peace - filed for bankruptcy on 9/15/2008, the DJIA closed at 10,917. Last week it closed at 26,743.50, i.e. a 145% appreciation on price alone.

On a total return basis, the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF (SPY), SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are on pace for a record 10th straight positive year.

Yields on US Treasury debts finished the week at their highest, multi-year, weekly closing levels:

1-Month: 2.01% >>> highest weekly close since 2008

3-Month: 2.17% >>> highest weekly close since 2008

6-Month: 2.37% >>> highest weekly close since 2008

1-Year: 2.58% >>> highest weekly close since 2008

2-Year: 2.81% >>> highest weekly close since 2008

3-Year: 2.89% >>> highest weekly close since 2008

5-Year: 2.96% >>> highest weekly close since 2008

10-Year: 3.07% >>> highest weekly close since 2011

30-Year: 3.21% >>> highest weekly close since 2008

1 Month Treasury Rate data by YCharts

As you can easily see, the data suggests that short-term (BIL, SHY) yields have moved higher more than long-term yields (IEF, TLT) did. So much so, that three-month Treasury bills are now yielding the most relative to the S&P 500 dividend yield since 2008!

Furthermore, investors are now earning the smallest earnings yield on the S&P 500 relative to 2-year Treasury yields since 2007.

Putting it differently, the allure of holding credits relative to holding equities is increasing. The relative attractiveness of bonds over stocks may improve further in the coming week, when the Fed will hike rates, in 3 days (on 9/26/2018), for the 8th time, to a range of 2.00-2.25%.

Like all seven prior hikes, the bond market have correctly priced-in the Fed move in advance. According to the CME group, there's is a 100% probability for another hike. Actually, there's an even 6.8% probability for a 50 bps hike to 2.25%-2.50% (with a 93.2% probability for a 25 bps to 2%-2.25%)

It took 10 years, but the Fed Funds Rate will be above 2% this week for the first time since the Lehman Bankruptcy.

This means that one of two is likely to happen:

Rates need to start going down (very unlikely)

Yield on the S&P 500 need to start going up (very likely)

There are two ways for the second effect to happen:

Corporations will increase their yields dramatically Valuations of stocks will drop, consequently allowing for a higher yield

I'll let you assign your own probabilities for these two scenarios and get to your own conclusion which one is more likely to be next. As the old saying goes, my advice to you is "Hope For The Best, Prepare For The Worst."

Meanwhile, spreads continue to shrink, especially on the high-yield (HYG, JNK) front. Here's what Bloomberg has to say about this phenomena:

With ample cash and little new supply to purchase, investors have pushed the average spread on junk debt down to just 3.15 percentage points, close to the narrowest since 2007. As recently as 2016, that gap was more than twice as wide

When you look at the record pace junk-rated companies are raising money in the US loan market (ARDC, BGB, BGX) this is perhaps not such a big surprise after all.

Investors are thirsty for yields and they are willing to absorb more (size) and get less (yield). If it sounds to you like a bad deal/trade-off - you're right! Let me spell it out very bluntly for you: Risk is not a factor in HY credits.

Nevertheless, while high-yield bonds are trading irrationally, US investment-grade ("IG") bond yields seem much more "sane", trading at their highest level since 2011.

You may wonder how come that spreads shrink but yields still move up? That's because the benchmark-rates are moving higher than spreads moving lower. It's safe to say that IG higher yields are entirely driven by higher benchmark Treasury rates. Investors are now earning an average of 4.1% yield on IG debt, which is comparable to how some junk debt was trading at the height of central bank stimulus.

Even in Japan (EWJ, DXJ) we see a rare shift, as the yield on its 30-year debt has risen to its highest in more than a year.

There are cracks along many walls, specially the IG ones, but for some mysterious reason the HY (debt) wall remains buoyed and resilient. Frankly, I don't get it, I can't explain it and I'm quite confident that we are at the very end of this HY bull cycle. The end, in my humble opinion, is very near.

The situation in the HY space is so bizarre that it caused me to make a very harsh statement few days ago, citing HY medium-long duration bonds as the worst place to put money to work these days.

If that's not enough, even within the IG space we see the quality (credit-rating) of debts deteriorating. According to ICE data services, over 40% of all US corporate bonds are now rated BBB, (almost) the lowest investment-grade credit rating*.

*Note that the data assumes that BBB is the the lowest investment-grade credit rating, i.e. "non-BBB investment grade = from BBB+ up to AAA.

That's the biggest proportion (of such lower-rated IG bonds) on record!

Meanwhile in Europe (VGK, EZU), consumer confidence dropped in September to the lowest since May 2017 amid the selloff in Emerging Markets ("EM") (VWO, IEMG, EEM) assets.

Speaking of EM... their currencies just had their biggest weekly gain since February.

I view this as a natural bounce and I wouldn't yet breath a sigh of relief.

A pure contrarian would overweight emerging markets equities relative to the US and underweight cash. - The Fat Pitch

Apparently, I'm not a "pure contrarian" then...

Ten years ago, the sales pitch from Wall Street was that the "safe haven" EM have decoupled from the "slow growth" developed markets, like the US. Today, it's safe to say that there has never been this much capital getting in and hiding out in the US.

When leading EM markets such as Turkey (TUR), Brazil (EWZ), Russia (RSX), Argentina (ARGT), South Africa (EZA), Indonesia (EIDO) and India (PIN) look so bad - there's very little reason to be bullish/positive...

... especially when the worst is still ahead of us on both main fronts:

1. Liquidity stance, provided by Central banks and their QE programs.

2. HY debt wall. Over $4T (that's trillion) of junk bonds and leveraged loans will mature over the next decade globally!

Refinancing such an amount at a time of higher rates/yields and less liquidity being available is a very scary combination to bet on.

Many are looking for a US Dollar (UUP) big sell signal, as early as the FOMC next week's meeting. especially in light of USD long the most crowded trade it has been since early 2017 (per Bloomberg).

I say: Not so fast folks. The yield spread between the US 10-year Treasury and German (EWG) 10-year bond is breaking out. I still see the greenback breaking into fresh highs going forward.

Call me crazy but I don't like what I see... Things look too stretched and too tight wherever I look.

Looking for reasons to be optimistic after all?

1. Stock prices, as all economic-related products/markets, are "determined" by demand and supply. No matter what I say or see, JP Morgan (JPM) shows that demand remains really strong! (at least for now)

2. Global poverty rate is now lower than it has ever been in recorded history.

Source: World Bank

If one can't be very optimistic as an investor, at least as a human-being we can find something to hang onto.

Wishing you a successful trading week!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, ARDC, BGB, BGX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.