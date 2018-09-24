First Internet Bancorp Is Very Different, And Quite Possibly Meaningfully Undervalued

First Internet has proven adept at building multiple niche lending franchises, but the cost of funds is high and the deposit base skews heavily toward CDs and brokered deposits.

Indiana’s First Internet Bancorp (INBK) is definitely taking the road less traveled. With no deposit-gathering branch offices, First Internet lives up to its name as a bank that provides its services through the internet. While that hasn’t stopped the company from posting strong lending growth, with a clear focus on niche categories that larger banks don’t serve well, it has proved to be a challenging way to grow attractively-priced deposits and access to affordable funding remains a challenge and growth-limiting issue.

Valuation for First Internet is quite curious, in that it seems quite undervalued relative to its growth. I realize it’s not a particularly well-covered bank, nor very large, and the risks here are certainly above-average, but even so the shares look curiously-priced next to other small, fast-growing banks.

Definitely A Different Model

There’s very little about First Internet that fits the profile of a “normal” small bank.

With no branches, First Internet collects deposits through the ACH network, remote/mobile transactions, mailed-in checks, wire transfers, and ATMs. Service charges are a trivial part of its small non-interest revenue base (the majority of which is mortgage banking). While the average checking account size is unusually large (over $16,000), it’s ratio of non-interest-bearing deposits is in the low single-digits.

Arguably the most normal thing about First Internet is that, like many small banks, it is focused on commercial real estate lending. Even there, though, there is a large “but”, as more than a third of the bank’s lending is single-tenant lease financing (or STL). The STL business loans to real estate investors who own the land and building and lease it to large tenants on a multi-year basis. Red Lobster is the largest tenant, followed by the major drug store chains and then Wendy’s. Loan sizes tend to be small (around $1.5 million) and the credit experience has been quite good so far.

First Internet has moved fairly aggressively to loan to segments that large banks find impractical to service and that are generally too limited for branch-based community banks. The bank has quickly scaled up its public finance lending operation (reaching $400 million in its first year), and lends to a range of municipalities. First Internet has also started up a healthcare equipment lending business and is looking to get into SBA lending in the near future.

First Internet acquired its way into mortgage lending by acquiring a platform from Landmark in 2007 and residential mortgages are about 15% of the book, spread across the country. Consumer lending is also a low double-digit part of the book, with specialty segments like horse trailers and RVs making up significant percentages.

Funding And Spreads Are An Ongoing Challenge

While younger banking customers may prefer the convenience of internet banking (and the lack of human interaction), it isn’t a cost-free opportunity for First Internet. Unlike many banks with a significant commercial lending skew, this bank has almost nothing in the way of non-interest-bearing deposits, and the total core deposit base is an uncommonly low 32%.

The remaining 68% consists of CDs and brokered deposits, and that is an expensive source of funding. First Internet’s overall cost of interest-bearing deposits in the second quarter (1.73%) was higher than what some banks will pay for their highest-cost deposits.

First Internet doesn’t offset that with particularly high loan yields either. Although the bank serves typically under-served markets, its loan yields have reliably been about 25bp to 35bp below peer levels (though constructing a peer group for this bank is admittedly a more subjective exercise; I use a sample of similarly-sized banks with similar loan books). While some of that yield differential may reflect a lower risk skew (the bank has very strong credit metrics), I do believe this bank is aggressive on loan pricing as a means of building the business.

That may work out long term, but for now it is leading to serious spread and capital pressures. First Internet’s net interest margin was 2.33% in the second quarter, well below the norm for a bank this size, and that also translates into comparatively low returns on assets (the low 50%’s efficiency ratio isn’t enough to compensate). The bank has also turned to equity financings twice in the last year (or just over a year) to shore up its capital, but this is an even more expensive source of funds.

The Opportunity

First Internet pulls deposits from all parts of the country and lends to all parts of the country, with a fairly even split between the two (though the C&I lending is concentrated in Indiana and Arizona). I like the lending platform the bank has built, and especially its ability to quickly and nimbly move into and scale up niche lending segments that are insufficiently profitable for larger regional/super-regional banks and largely inaccessible to community banks (single-tenant lease financing would be challenging for a small community bank due to scale, and at $1.5 million in average loan size, not very appealing to large banks for different reasons of scale).

As I see it, the single biggest challenge and potential driver for First Internet is raising its profile as a deposit-gathering institution and improving its deposit mix. There is ample, and growing, competition for funding now, with many larger banks (including Citigroup (C), Capital One (COF), JPMorgan (JPM) ) operating online banks to garner more deposits and others looking to enter the market.

First Internet can clearly still make money with its current spreads, and the bank is getting more active about hedging its longer-term rate exposure, but high-growth banking stories underpinned by a reliance on CDs and brokered deposits don’t typically have happy endings. Perhaps this will be an exception, but I’d much rather see a stronger mix of core deposits.

I do believe that the deposit mix will improve over time, but access to funds and capital will be a partial headwind for the near term. Even so, I’m expecting long-term adjusted earnings growth in the mid-teens underpinned by strong loan growth. While I think there is a small chance that First Internet could alter its strategy and acquire some small commercially-oriented community banks with strong core deposits and very small branch networks, it’s not what I’m modeling.

Even with an above-average discount rate, the discount earnings suggest that First Internet is undervalued, while a 12.5x forward multiple to my 2019 EPS estimate (a discount to other small banks) gives me a fair value over $40. The bank’s near-term return on tangible equity likewise suggests meaningful undervaluation (15%+) on the basis of a fair multiple to tangible book value.

The Bottom Line

Given the risks inherent to the funding structure, I’m not surprised that First Internet trades at a discount, but I’m surprised it trades at this much of a discount. I may be underestimating the funding risk and overestimating the loan growth potential, but this does look like an interesting growth idea for investors willing and able to take on above-average risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.