Boeing: Sitting On A Double And We Still Aren't Selling Our Shares

Our position in Boeing is up almost 200% in less than 3 years, but we aren't taking profits.

The last time I looked at Boeing (BA) here on Seeking Alpha was a little more than nine months ago. At that time, Boeing had seen its share price rise more than 80%, easily outpacing both the S&P 500 and the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA). Since December 12th, 2017, the date of the article publication, Boeing’s stock has gained another 30%. I said in my previous article that we wouldn’t be selling Boeing regardless of how high it went. I am reiterating that stance today.

We've bought Boeing three times since November of 2015 and our average purchase price is $134. If you include dividends, our Boeing holding is up 194%. The position has outperformed even my wildest expectations. There’s a saying on Wall Street that “pigs get slaughtered”. With Boeing making up almost 5% of the total March to Freedom Portfolio, you could argue that we might be acting greedy and should take profits.

The company’s recent results, pathway for future growth and dividend history are just too attractive for us to sell even part of our position in Boeing. In fact, I wouldn't be opposed to adding more shares of Boeing if the price was right. Let’s look at why.

Company Background

More than 100 years old, Boeing is the largest manufacturer of commercial jets and the second largest producer of military weapons in the world. The company is composed of three segments, Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security and Global Services. The company generated $93 in sales in 2017 and has a current market cap of $211 billion.

Recent Earnings Results

Boeing’s most recent quarterly results were announced on July 25th.

Boeing earned $3.33 per share in the second quarter, 30% above the second quarter of 2017. EPS results topped expectations by $0.06. Revenue grew more than 5% to $24.3 billion, beating the average analysts’ estimates by $240 million.

Boeing delivered 194 commercial airplanes in the quarter, of which 52 of these were 737 MAXs. Total planes delivered was 6% more than the previous year. Revenue for commercial airplanes also improved 6%. Boeing took in 239 net orders during the quarter, growing the backlog in airplanes to almost 5,900. The total backlog is worth more than $400 billion.

Sales for Defense, Space & Security grew 9%. Demand for F-18 Super Hornets and higher weapons volume helped drive year-over-year growth. Boeing finalized a production contract to sell 28 F-18s to Kuwait and to supply various aircraft to the U.S. Navy. International sales could be a key driver of future growth as 35% of the $52 billion backlog for the Defense, Space & Security segment comes from foreign governments.

The Global Services segment saw sales increase almost 14%. The Defense Global Services provides aftermarket service for units already in use. This is a high margin business (14.7% in the quarter). This segment was awarded a F-18 maintenance contract from the U.S. Navy and marine Corps. For the year, the Services’ division is up 11%, much higher than the average marketplace return of 3.5%.

Based off of earnings results, Boeing released updated guidance for the remainder of the year.

Boeing now sees slightly higher revenue for the year. If the company is able to reach its midpoint for revenue ($98 billion), it would represent a nearly 5% increase from 2017’s total of $93.4 billion. The company maintains a midpoint for earnings per share of $14.40, which would represent 23% growth from last year’s EPS result.

While the current quarter was solid and the company seems poised to have a strong year, it is Boeing’s opportunity for future growth that I like.

Pathway for Growth

While the recent earnings results have been very strong, past performance is no guarantee of future success. The next slide details Boeing’s opportunity for growth in the coming years.

Boeing’s Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, page 3.

Boeing projected last year that the market for new commercial planes over the next 20 years would be at least 41,000 planes. The company has now increased that outlook to nearly 43,000. Boeing expects to deliver 810-815 airplanes this year, which would be a new record. The company expects deliveries to exceed 900 within the next two years.

Boeing expects air travel to continue to grow at a rate of 6%-7% per year. In China, 100 million people flew in a commercial plane last year. As a middle class forms in emerging markets, more and more people will begin to use air travel to reach their destinations. With less than 20% of the world having taken a flight, there is an immense market for growth for the company.

To meet this growing demand, Boeing is ramping up production of its planes. Production for the 737 is expected to increase from 47 planes to 52 planes per month by the end of this year. Management is confident this total can be reached sometime during the fourth quarter. Boeing aims to increase production to 57 planes per month in 2019. At this rate, Boeing’s backlog gives the company seven years’ worth of work.

Defense spending has also increased, with the U.S. upping its spend to more than $700 billion for fiscal year 2019. As the second largest producer of military weapons, Boeing should benefit from higher spending on defense.

In addition, purchased planes are expected to be in service for at least two decades. These planes will need to be serviced from time to time, creating a strong market for Boeing’s Global Services division. At nearly 15%, this division has the highest margins and Boeing expects that it could eventually bring in $50 billion in annual revenues.

Headwinds for Boeing

While I feel that the future for the company is bright, Boeing does have some issues that need addressing in the present.

Due to shortage of parts for Boeing’s 737 MAX, Boeing fell short of its projected 52 completed planes in recent months. The company delivered 29 737s in July and 48 in August. CEO Dennis Muilenburg said at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on September 12th that the company expects to deliver 48 737s in September. While this is still below the company’s goal for monthly deliveries, the ramp up from July to August appears to be a positive sign that Boeing has made strides to fix its supply chain issues.

Another issue that could impact Boeing is the ongoing trade issues with countries around the world. One of the original goods to have a tariff was aluminum. Fortunately, Boeing sources nearly 90% of its aluminum from the U.S.

The White House recently placed a tariff on $200 billion of goods imported from China. Added together with previous measures and nearly half of the goods imported from China have now been hit with a tariff. The current administration says they stand ready to place tariffs on the remaining goods that are imported to the U.S. from China.

China has vowed to respond with tariffs and other measures in response to U.S. actions. Boeing is the largest exporter in the U.S. and China accounts for almost a third of the company’s backlog. This could make Boeing a target for retaliatory measures.

That being said, Boeing hasn’t seen tariffs impact the company’s results to this point and plane production improved from July to August. It doesn’t appear that any analyst has taken their financial figures down in response to these two issues. While these two issues won’t stop us from holding Boeing (or even adding to our position), they do require following.

Dividend History

As a dividend growth investor, I want to own shares of companies which have a lengthy track record of dividend growth. I like to see 10% dividend growth over five- and ten-year periods of time for industrial companies. Companies in this sector are more tied to the health of the economy than other sectors. 10% dividend growth over long periods of time shows that the company was able to navigate the last recession without cutting its payment to shareholders. Boeing has grown its dividend at:

26.4% annually over the last five years.

15% annually over the last ten years

Boeing easily passes my requirement for dividend growth.

Boeing’s earnings declined from $3.63 in 2008 to $1.87 in 2009, a drop of 48.5%. This type of decline wasn’t unusual for a company in the industrial sector during the last recession. While Boeing did increase its dividend in 2009, it held it steady for the next two years. Since 2013, however, Boeing has increased its dividend by at least 20% every year. The most recent raise was announced at the beginning of last December, hiking the dividend 20.4%.

The reason Boeing can offer such high rates of dividend growth is because the company is a cash flow generating machine.

Boeing’s Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, page 8.

While the amount dipped slightly for the quarter, free cash flow is up 11.4% for the first half of the year. Management is guiding towards $15-$15.5 billion in free cash flow for the year, which would be almost 17% above 2017’s total.

This past dividend growth is impressive, but it means nothing if the company’s payout ratio makes future increases unlikely, or worse, give rise to the possibility of a dividend cut. Based on expected dividend for the year ($6.84) and the midpoint for earnings guidance ($14.40), Boeing is paying out just 48% of EPS in dividends. According to Value Line, Boeing has an average payout ratio of 45.1% over the last ten years, so the current ratio is nearly in line with the historical average.

Shares currently yield 1.84%, below the ten-year average yield of 2.6%. Boeing’s yield is slightly above that of the S&P 500’s (1.75%), but well below that of the 10-Year Treasury Bond (3.07%). Those looking simply for higher yields will likely be disappointed with Boeing. This stock is more for those investors who are interested in companies offering potential share price appreciation and high levels of dividend growth.

Boeing’s ample cash flow allows the company to return high levels of capital to shareholders. In the second quarter, the company spent $1 billion on dividends and $3 billion on share repurchases. The company said on the conference call that it expects to return nearly 100% of cash flow to shareholders.

My Valuation for Boeing

While Boeing is our largest holding, I feel strongly enough about the company’s future potential to be open to acquiring more shares. For an explanation of how I value stocks, click here.

Current Yield Years of Div Growth 5-Year Div Growth 1.84% 7 26.40% CFRA 1 Yr Price Target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $405 $355.87 $320 Current P/E F.A.S.T. Graphs P/E Value Engine 1 Yr Price Target 25.8 18.7 $389.46 Value Engine Fair Value Value Line Safety and Fin Strength My Price Target $347.40 1 / A++ Under $348

Value Line awards Boeing’s stock a 1 for safety and an A++ for financial strength. These are the highest scores Value Line gives in both categories and reassures me that the company’s financials are in good order. Using the midpoint of expected EPS for the year and the September 21st closing price of $371.89, Boeing’s stock has a P/E of 25.8. This is a 27.6% premium to the stock’s five-year average P/E of 18.7. I should note that the S&P 500 has a P/E multiple of 25.4, making Boeing only slightly overvalued compared to the broad market.

CFRA has a one-year price target of $405, meaning shares of Boeing offer 8.9% upside according to this metric. CFRA’s fair value of $355.87 says that the stock is 4.3% overvalued at the moment. Morningstar is slightly less bullish, with a fair value of $320. Shares are trading with a 14% premium to their fair value. Value Engine has a one-year price target of $389.46, showing shares to be 4.7% undervalued. Value Engine’s fair value of $347.4 means that shares are 6.6% undervalued. I find fair value based off of these metrics to be $348. This means that shares of Boeing are currently 6.5% overvalued.

A company with less than a decade of dividend growth is required to be trading at least at fair value for us to add to the position. This isn’t a recommendation for shareholders to sell their shares. Far from it. We will hold our shares regardless of the size of the position, but the stock price would have to fall below $348 for us to consider adding more of Boeing.

Conclusion

Boeing’s second-quarter results were strong. Cash flow for the year is up and the company’s backlog is massive. Given the number of commercial airplanes needed over the next two decades, Boeing is in a prime position for growth even with the headwinds from production issues and trade conflicts. It wouldn’t take much of a pullback for us to buy more shares of Boeing.

What are your thoughts on Boeing? Are you buying here or waiting for a better price? Feel free to leave a comment.

