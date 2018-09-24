AlexaPhone: Have We Just Seen The Prequel? Implications

The rationale for thinking this way and then thinking of effects on AMZN's stock price and that of AAPL and GOOGL are discussed.

Thus Thursday's announcement of an Echo Auto as part of the massive set of new/upgraded products, may suggest that AMZN is planning a more important product.

AMZN usually does things purposefully, addressing large markets; e.g. Amazon Go is now tipped to be in 3000 stores by 2021 (and from there, 10,000?).

Introduction

This article reviews most of last week's major news flow relating to Amazon (AMZN) and presents the possibility that AMZN may be planning a new smartphone introduction and/or a smart watch that would perform most of the functions of a smartphone.

The reporting is based on the news, but the commentary is speculative, and intended to get interested readers thinking about the landscape of these society-changing trends that are moving along so quickly.

To support my case, I point to the reported progress of a different AMZN initiative, Amazon Go. This cashier-less store concept has just now been expanded from a first store in Seattle to three stores. The first two were near HQ in Seattle, the third is opening in Chicago.

Three small convenience stores represents no threat to any large company, correct?

Maybe that's wishful thinking.

Per Seeking Alpha on Wednesday:

Some grocery stocks are seeing volatile trading after hours as details emerge about the late-day report that AMZN is looking at opening up to 3,000 cashierless stores by 2021 -- its latest major shot across the bow of an entrenched industry.

Wow. Who knows for sure if this reporting is correct, but why should AMZN ramp the technology slowly? Once it gets economies of scale on the hardware that replaces cashiers - which I expect is happening - then AMZN can catch the wave before competitors catch up. Success in the technology might well then be applied to Whole Foods stores and thence to an even more major assault on the convenience store space. (Fearing this, I promptly took profits on most of my heavily overweighted position in Dollar General (DG), bringing my exposure to a much safer level.)

With Jeff Bezos, as with Steve Jobs, one product concept leads to another. With SJ, the iPod led to better iPods. Then the iPod suddenly added two capabilities: it became an "Internet communicator" and, of course, it also became a phone. The iPhone was born (and the iPod Touch).

Three years later, the iPhone morphed into the iPad, a distinct product from both the iPhone and iPod Touch. And Apple (AAPL) was on its way to trillion dollar market cap status.

In the same vein, perhaps what we have been seeing with the rapid consumer acceptance of Alexa and rapid build-out of "Alexa everywhere in the home" products is going to morph into Alexa-enabled, AMZN-centric phone/Internet communicator devices.

That's the take this article focuses on stemming from the surprise set of announcements Thursday.

Here's the story in brief and my interpretation.

Alexa: From Here to Mobility

AMZN's web site shows several discrete press releases, not counting links to other product-specific pages:

These products are for home use, with the exception I'm focusing on right now:

The pitch for this device, currently only $25 for Prime members, is summarized on the web page (emphasis added):

Echo Auto lets you make the most of your time in the car. Add items to your to-do and shopping lists, set reminders, or manage your calendar while your eyes stay on the road. Ask Alexa to find nearby restaurants and reserve a table. When you’re leaving the office, use Drop In to connect with compatible Echo devices at home to check in with the family, or send them a quick Announcement that you’re picking up dinner. Alexa can also help you call your contacts using your phone.

That last sentence is weak.

AMZN's selling point is that the Echo Auto can do what your smartphone can do, except it can't do what we often do to fill up time while driving: hands-free telephone chatting, or actually doing serious business.

So who really needs this product?

The use case for this device appears awkward to me. You can leave the office, get in your car, and then use this device while driving home.

But if you want to use Alexa when you are in your office, leaving church or a restaurant, sitting at a baseball game, or simply walking down the street, this is what you have to deal with:

A mere Alexa app (which is not what a trillion dollar company wants to rely on)

Per a recent article, How to use Alexa with an Android phone (Alexa is also usable with the iPhone), AMZN is relying on the Alexa app for it to be used on a smartphone. This is at best sub-optimal, given that Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet (GOOGL), of course wants Google Assistant to be the major voice interface for Android. And Google Assistant is roughly as intelligent as Alexa, so it's easy for users to stick with it as the pre-loaded default voice assistant.

I mentioned the awkward use proposition for the Echo Auto above. The use case is awkward in my view, and, adding to that, my view is that physically, the Echo Auto looks strange up there on the dashboard, with an obtrusive wire featured by AMZN as well. (I don't know what secures this device to the dashboard.)

OK. Alexa is now mobile, but - again, this is just my two cents - I expect more of AMZN at this stage in its growth. Thinking of Jeff Bezos and AMZN as an ever-evolving, "one thing leads to another" endless-growth vehicle, I speculate that the Echo Auto is an intermediate, offensive/defensive step on the way to an AlexaPhone, which I call an AP.

So I think that the Echo Auto could be the predecessor, or a prequel, to a new AMZN smartphone.

I think the motivations for an AP could be both offensive and defensive.

Why AMZN really could use an AP

AMZN is very big, but it's potentially fragile in some of its pursuits. Just imagine AAPL, armed with a smarter Siri, bundling a starter "iHome" next-generation suite of devices with purchase of an iPhone, iPad Pro, or Mac. All devices would running off an iPhone, any time, no matter where you are. That could one-up AMZN, as technology moves on and today's devices begin showing their age. And of course GOOGL could get more aggressive in similar ways.

These sorts of issues show a defensive motivation to get an AP out soon.

The offensive motivation is to turn those scenarios on AAPL and GOOGL. All of a sudden, AMZN would have no major weaknesses. It can use an AP to achieve Amazon everywhere, an Alexa everywhere.

A Watch might also serve

An AlexaWatch can achieve much of the same goals. It doesn't have to have all the capabilities of an Apple Watch, just be an attractive and affordable wristpiece that is optimized to make calls, connect Alexa to the home Echo (and, we should remember, perhaps the office) and order stuff from AMZN for delivery (or pick up at Whole Foods or other AMZN store). AMZN could grow the line as appropriate.

While a phone is the real deal, an AlexaWatch might be good enough for AMZN to make use of its smart home products and its retail ecosystem accessible to anyone any time and anywhere.

An AlexaWatch could be an easy way to get Alexa more mobile before an AP:

How an AMZN phone might get going

AMZN could design a simple AlexaWatch OS, since everybody already has an Android phone or iPhone, but most people lack a smart watch. That would get people used to having Alexa everywhere. The watch would be a phone and initially could have limited functions, keeping its price low enough to attract lots of customers; the value would be in strengthening the entire AMZN and Alexa ecosystem.

Then the question would be how to introduce an AP.

Given the Fire Phone debacle, and given limitations that members of the Open Handset Alliance have on manufacturing forked Android versions, my understanding is that AMZN would be limited in its choice of manufacturers if it used the Fire OS, or an updated version of it, on an AP. But Xiaomi is not listed as an OHA member, and it might be interested in producing for AMZN. Or, perhaps Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) would be interested in allowing its Tizen OS to be modified meet AMZN's requirements (there are obvious other conflicts to such a deal being struck). Other names can be suggested that could manufacture without the OHA limitations.

There are several OS possibilities other than the Fire OS. Some of these are described in a review article from 2017.

Or, AMZN presumably can develop a brand new OS, but that poses stability problems, takes a long time, has lack-of-app issues, and so on.

Thinking out loud a little more, AMZN could begin with the premise that it does not have to match the latest/greatest iPhone or Samsung high-end smartphone, at least not on Day 1 of an AP product intro. Its phones selling point could be that it is the only AlexaPhone, would be priced to appeal to the mass market, and basically does all people really need it to do, including take good pictures. The bells and whistles, present in the Fire Phone, could be optional or simply added later as the line expands. But unlike the Fire Phone, introduced before the Age of Alexa arrived, I think the time is right for an AP.

Only time will tell, but as investors, we always think of major upside and downside moves by companies we own shares in or think of owning, so here are a few thoughts about where this might lead in the stock market.

Some implications of an AP or AlexaWatch on AAPL

Because Android is just part of the massive GOOGL ecosystem, and GOOGL has its Other Bets, I think AAPL is more at risk if AMZN is indeed planning an Alexa-based phone and watch and then succeeds. Success for AMZN would go a long way toward cementing AMZN and GOOGL as a duopoly in smart home devices. If Alexa ends up "everywhere" and is controlled by a mobile Alexa-centric device, AAPL might be frozen out of most of the smart home market for quite some time. At the same time, perhaps a growing line of APs could pressure iPhone sales volumes and profit margins.

A successful AP or AlexaWatch would of course not be good for GOOGL's valuation, either.

I do think that success with an AP would place AMZN in a commanding position in its main trio of business concepts: AWS, general retail, and Alexa-based products. Thus it could help AMZN grow into its immense valuation.

AMZN's stock chart is as amazing as its business progress has been.

It may not be logical, but AMZN may simply have enough buzz to keep melting up: Mrs. DoctoRx had a business channel on after Thursday's AMZN announcements, and someone commented that it's AMZN's world, and we're just living in it.

That comment reminds me of the AAPL frenzy of 2011-2, when it was all AAPL, all the time on the business media for months, and the stock went wild, reaching $100, a price it remained below several years later.

I cannot predict how this tri-party mega-cap scrum is going to evolve, but all three companies have strengths, challenges, and different value/growth cases for their stocks. So I have decided for now to own some of all three and watch the fight as each company helps to shape and then reshape the global economy and the way we live today.

Summary and final comments

It was the juxtaposition of the Amazon Go innovation with the sudden and broad uptake of Alexa that turned me from neutral-to-bearish on AMZN to neutral-to-bullish. This entire, expanding complex of innovations on top of the emerging dominance of AMZN retail, especially Prime, plus the dominance and growth of AWS, is similar to how Steve Jobs led AAPL from irrelevance in 1997 onward and upward. With AMZN, we have not seen such an ambitious and so-far successful effort to conquer so much of its business in modern times.

So, to summarize, moving Alexa to the ultimate mobile experience, the passenger car, strikes me as an unsatisfactory solution, especially as it has been developed with Echo Auto.

AMZN, I posit, wants to offer devices in which it controls the Alexa experience and offers optimized access to AMZN's retail operations. Thus I think there is an elevated chance that the Echo Auto will be followed by an "AlexaPhone" and/or an "AlexaWatch." If so, there could be renewed fireworks within the AMZN ecosystem and amongst its ecosystem of cooperating companies, with interesting challenges to its competitors. If AMZN goes this route and meets with anything like the success its Echo line of products has seen, its financial results could be materially enhanced.

AAPL might have more important problems if this occurs than GOOGL.

Having reported on all the above, and offered some thoughts on what might occur, clearly I don't know what AMZN is thinking or will actually do. Any thoughts you wish to provide on this and related topics are welcomed in the comments thread below.

Submitted Sunday AM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN,AAPL,GOOGL,DG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.