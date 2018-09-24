Alibaba's Shocking Price

Investment Thesis

Alibaba (BABA) shares are now fallen angels. However, fundamentally, there is nothing wrong with the business which justifies this level of sell-off. Although readers could point to trade wars or increased tariffs on U.S. products. However, I reason that these are just noisy sound bites, with no lasting effect on Alibaba's financial performance, as this article highlights.

In summation, I believe that Alibaba's shares are undervalued.

Recent Results

On the one hand, Alibaba's business continues to grow by leaps and bounds, while on the other hand, its share price is actually down by more than 5% in the past twelve months.

Alibaba, the Chinese tech giant has no legitimate reason to be trading as cheaply as it does. Bears might passionately argue about it being a 'foreign' company with strong exposure to Chinese business culture, currency fluctuation, or even weak Board governance, however, I believe that at the price Alibaba trades at currently, these concerns and many more, are already accounted for in its share price.

Alibaba finished Q1 2019 with 61% YoY growth. Right away, we should think, how many large companies are posting this level of growth? With 61% top line growth, Alibaba's revenue reached RMB 81.0 billion ($12.9 billion) in Q1. On the bottom line, its EPS number took a non-recurring expense charge related to an increase in the amount of stock-based compensation associated with Ant Financial. This one-off expense aside and its EPS would have grown by 33% YoY.

Diversified Operations

Investors will naturally compare Alibaba's operations with Amazon's (AMZN). And while I have a tremendous reverence for Amazon, as an investor, I assert that its valuation offers nil protection. While Alibaba, on the contrary, has many of the same services and offerings as Amazon, but its valuation presently carries a rewarding entry point.

Moreover, Alibaba derives roughly 85% of its revenue from its core commerce segment. Additionally, like Amazon, it also has a cloud platform and a digital media and entertainment segment.

Next, as of Q1 2019, its cloud and digital media segments generated similar amounts of revenue, with cloud amounting to roughly 6% of total revenue and digital media accounting for roughly 7%.

Valuation

I have chosen competitors which have some overlap with Alibaba. Microsoft (MSFT) overlaps with Alibaba in its cloud offering in China. Amazon as we have already touched on above overlaps with Alibaba in retail, cloud and content services. Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) mobile payment system, WeChat Pay competes with Alipay. Also, Tencent and Alibaba compete for the overall Chinese digital economy.

Source: Author's calculations, morningstar.com

I ask that readers focus on the table's P/Cash Flow (from operations; GAAP). We can see that relative to Alibaba's historical pricing, Alibaba presently trades at a discount, down from 28.5X all the way down to 21.8X.

However, at the same time, we know that today, Alibaba has a strong competitive advantage (what Warren Buffett calls a moat), it is well diversified, and with top line growth which shows no signs of slowing down.

In actuality, Alibaba's 5-CAGR stood at approximately 49%. Yet it finished FY 2018 up 58%, and in Q1 2019, its top line continued to climb to 61%. Realistically, investors should not expect Alibaba's top line to continue to climb at these rates. However, when Alibaba's cash flows are priced at close to 20X, there is clearly a material discount between its current valuation and where it should be at. So what is Alibaba's upside potential? Realistically, it is difficult to say.

However, I struggle to see how Alibaba's present cash flows, which trades at discount both to itself and its peers, is not undervalued? If anything, given Alibaba's increasingly diversified revenue stream, we should expect its cash flows to be more richly rewarded, with a higher multiple. Nevertheless, we should minimally expect positive investor sentiment to return to Alibaba and its cash flows to be repriced much closer to its peers at least 28X - if not a nudge above, at 30 times on a P/Cash Flow ratio.

Takeaway

You don’t have to know a man’s exact weight to know that he’s fat. - Ben Graham

Alibaba's investment has many moving parts. However, I contend that while investor favor is decidedly not with Chinese stocks at present, that this too will pass. Consequently, I believe that over the next 2-3 years, investors buying Aliba at $430 billion market cap, will be satisfactorily rewarded.

Author's note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential At Deep Value Returns, I'm laser-focused on two things: free cash flow and unloved businesses. Companies that are going through troubled times, but that are otherwise stable and cash flow generative can be bought on the cheap, providing investors with an opportunity for exceptional returns once those names come back in favor - as they often do. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.