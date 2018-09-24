Despite Its Track Record, I'm Passing On Apartment Investment And Management

The BBB- credit rating is not great, the company's heavy allocation to California could put its returns at significant risk if rent control legislation gets pushed through, and shares are richly priced.

Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) has an impressive history as a wealth compounder. However, it is currently richly valued and faces several potential headwinds that should keep investors from purchasing shares for the time being.

Wealth Compounding Machine

AIV has proven to be a long-term wealth compounding machine. In just the past seven years, NAV has roughly doubled (a 10%-11% CAGR) as have the dividends per share and the average monthly revenue per apartment home. Furthermore, AIV's FFO and AFFO per share have grown each year.

AIV Total Return Price data by YCharts

One of the drivers of this growth has been management's disciplined execution of its pare-trade policy whereby it sells up to 10% of its portfolio (from older, lower-growth properties) and reinvests in properties with higher rental and free cash flow growth prospects. This constant "cleansing" of the portfolio helps keep maintenance costs down and also keeps the company constantly growing at a healthy clip by arbitraging between its various property markets while simultaneously avoiding the significant cash flow disruptions that could come from too much property turn-over.



While the numbers clearly indicate how successful AIV's business model has been over the long term, it is also important to remember that over the past several years, multifamily cap rates have compressed considerably, thereby accounting for a significant share of the NAV gains. Furthermore, management has shifted from its value-add/affordable housing business towards a higher class focus, thus accounting for a significant portion of the rental revenue per apartment unit growth as well.

Strong Pricing Power

While AIV's move into higher quality multifamily properties has led to greater growth and appreciation, it now exposes them to increased competition as well due to high levels of supply projected to hit the Class A property market in the coming months and years. However, management has positioned their portfolio to maintain its pricing power through its property class and geographic diversification as well as its competitive pricing and operational capabilities.

Source

AIV has limited its allocation to A-class properties to 53%, with the remaining in B (34%) and C (13%) class properties which have not experienced overbuilding. Furthermore, only some markets are experiencing overbuilding at the present and AIV enjoys broad diversification along both coast lines as well as through the Sunbelt and Chicago (12 markets in total), mitigating the overall impacts of overbuilding in a few market places.

Additionally, AIV has remarkably maintained relatively flat operating expense growth over the past decade by centralizing administrative services thereby leveraging economies of scale, improving buying power and discounts with suppliers/subcontractors by increasing volumes, and investing in higher-quality but longer lasting apartment materials to minimize repair and replacement costs. This has, in many cases, allowed them to maintain rents at below market rates while still achieving NOI margins above 70%. As a result, their bottom lines should not be impacted nearly as much as competitors' should overbuilding indeed take effect.

Solid Operating Metrics

Thanks to its strategic positioning and disciplined execution of its portfolio improvement strategy, AIV continues to experience solid growth. The most important metric - Same Store Net Operating Income - grew 3.2% year-over-year, enabling them to reaffirm full-year guidance and places them well on track to achieve their expected near-term annual FFO/share growth rate of ~3.5%.

Source

On top of the solid growth, management maintains solid liquidity alongside an investment grade balance sheet and $2 billion of unencumbered properties. Management is also deleveraging the balance sheet, projecting reducing their leverage ratio by 0.2x by the end of the year.

Their growth and solid balance sheet have enabled them to continue growing their dividend as well (6% year-over-year so far this year) with a very safe forward FFO payout ratio of 62%.

Significant Risks

While this may all paint a rosy picture, there are several risks investors need to be made aware of. First of all, though it is investment grade, it is rated BBB- (which is the lowest possible investment grade credit rating). This means that management will likely have to keep a careful eye on its leverage ratio moving forward, thereby limiting FFO and dividend growth. This could become an especially significant problem if overbuilding ends up making a dent in its operating results.

Furthermore, the company's 43% allocation to California puts it at risk of high exposure to downside if rent control legislation gets pushed through there. A proposition to repeal limits on rent control legislation is on the ballot in the state this November, and the movement is gaining significant momentum.

Due to the high priced nature of housing in the state alongside the rising tide of homelessness and the public issues that causes (such as human feces and garbage littering the streets, homeless people sleeping/living in public places, and the potential for increased crime and social unrest), there is a growing sense of urgency to fix the issues as soon as possible rather than waiting for the supply to increase to meet the demand (housing construction typically takes several years to make a sizable impact, especially in a state like California with significant environmental, geographical, and other regulatory obstacles to new development).

Another factor to consider is that shares are richly priced at over 18x FWD FFO. Though the dividend is growing by 6% this year which, combined with its ~3.5% dividend yield in a Gordon Growth valuation model, points to solid 9%-10% annual returns, the FFO/share growth rate of only 3.5% and the AFFO/share growth rate of only one penny year-over-year point to slowing dividend growth in the future.

AIV data by YCharts

Finally, the compressing cap rates of multifamily properties, the threat of overbuilding, and the heavy exposure to California will likely combine to slow growth further in the coming years.

Investor Takeaway

AIV has an impressive history of generating shareholder returns by keeping operating costs low and driving steady growth through disciplined portfolio/capital recycling. Furthermore, its balance sheet is solid and its dividend is well-covered, pointing to continued dividend growth in the years to come.

However, compressing cap rates and overbuilding in some A-class multifamily markets will likely reduce the accretive impact of its portfolio recycling program while the risks of rent control in California are only growing. These factors would require a fairly compelling valuation to make it a buy at present levels, which isn't the case at the present. AIV's yield is within its normal trading range over the past five years despite its prospects for continued rapid dividend growth dimming. As a result, the yield should rise considerably to account for the reduced growth prospects.

AIV is certainly worth putting on a watch list due to its strong business model and outstanding record. However, I would steer clear of buying it until the yield adequately compensates investors for the risks and reduced growth prospects confronting the business.

To gain access to our full portfolio holdings, along with real-time alerts on our highest-conviction real estate investment opportunities, join us today at High Yield Landlord with a 2-week FREE trial. Click HERE.

Become a “High Yield Landlord” with Our 7.6% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio (as quote)

The High Yield Landlord's monthly portfolio update is now out. Check it out while the free trial is still on. Limited time offer to ONLY 100 members. First come, first served! We also recently launched an exclusive International real estate portfolio. For more info, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am part of the "High Yield Landlord" (HYL) research team.