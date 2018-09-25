ConocoPhillips' And Iron Bridge's Montney Deals Make This Montney Play A Strong Buy

The value for the 12” Aitken Creek pipeline has been slowly rising since mid-2017 and will rise a lot further in 2019 upon completion of the North Montney project.

The 12” Aitken Creek pipeline is a significant midstream asset that has passed unnoticed because it was on care and maintenance until mid-2017 adding zero value to CKE.

Amid a challenging natural gas market in Canada, CKE has maintained a strong balance sheet and will eliminate its net debt by year end.

M&A activity in the Canadian energy patch has increased significantly since early 2018. For instance, Vermilion Energy (VET) acquired Spartan Energy (OTCPK:PTORF), Baytex Energy (BTE) merged with Raging River Exploration (OTC:RRENF), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) acquired the Joslyn oilsands project from Total (TOT) and Suncor Energy (SU), Surge Energy (OTCPK:ZPTAF) acquired Mount Bastion Oil & Gas, privately-held Aspenleaf Energy acquired privately-held NEP Canada ULC, Ikkuma Resources (OTC:PRCYF) was acquired by Pieridae Energy (OTC:PTOAF) and Step Energy Services (OTCPK:SNVVF) acquired Tucker Energy Services.

Meanwhile, we wrote our latest article about Chinook Energy (OTCPK:CNKEF) in March 2017 after the completion of the Craft spinoff. And two major Montney deals have taken place since then. Its Iron Bridge's (OTCPK:OEXFF) buyout by Velvet Energy and ConocoPhillips' (COP) deal that adds 4,000 hectares to its existing 56,000 hectares of drilling rights prospective for the Montney formation. Both deals have positive implications for Chinook Energy, so it's time to update the story and reiterate our bullish stance on the company.

Chinook Energy's main listing is on the Toronto board under the ticker CKE.

The Velvet - Iron Bridge Deal

As noted above, Iron Bridge that trades on the Toronto board under the ticker IBR was acquired by Velvet. The initial offer was C$0.75/share but Velvet sweetened the deal and finally offered C$0.845/share.

Therefore, Velvet finally paid C$142 million,which translates into C$2,860 per Montney acre and a 2018 Enterprise Value/EBITDA multiple of approximately 13x 2018 consensus EBITDA, given that this EV/EBITDA multiple was 12.2x at the initial offer of C$0.75/share, as quoted below:

"Total cash consideration payable by Velvet under the Amended Offer, including the assumption of estimated net debt of C$9.0 million and net proceeds from dilutive securities, is approximately C$142 million."

and below:

"The Offer represents a 2018 Enterprise Value (EV)/EBITDA multiple of 12.2x2018 consensus EBITDA for Iron Bridge."

Let's deepen now into Iron Bridge to better understand its Montney asset and calculate the other key metrics for this deal.

IBR's Montney land package is illustrated below:

Iron Bridge owns 49,600 net Montney acres with more than 500 well inventory and holds 26.1 MMboe of 2P reserves, as illustrated below:

Source: Iron Bridge website

Additionally, Iron Bridge produced 2,314 boepd (70% natural gas) in Q2 2018, as quoted below:

"In the second quarter, average daily production was 2,314 boe/d (weighted 30% light crude oil and NGLs), representing an 84% sequential increase over the prior quarter output of 1,256 boe/d."

Also, IBR's payout at Gold Creek is 1.3 years with WTI at $60/bbl and AECO at C$2/Gj, as illustrated below:

Source: Iron Bridge website

After all, Velvet paid approximately C$2,860 per Montney acre, C$54,880 per flowing barrel and C$4.9 per boe of 2P reserves.

The Implications For CKE From IBR's Montney Deal

The Craft spinoff was a transformational move and was completed in December 2016. Upon its completion, Chinook Energy became a pure Montney player in early 2017. As a result of the Craft spinoff and Craft's subsequent deals, CKE's shareholders received Point Loma's (OTC:FMTNF), Manitok's (OTC:MKRYF) and Cardinal Energy's (OTC:CRLFF) shares in June 2017. However, we knew that Manitok had a very weak balance sheet and its bankruptcy was very likely. This is why, in the second half of 2017, we highly recommended the subscribers to "Value Investor's Stock Club" sell Point Loma and Manitok and use the proceeds to increase their position on Cardinal Energy. Cardinal Energy was below C$5 per share (Toronto) in H2 2018 when we made these recommendations.

Proforma the Craft spinoff of December 2016, Chinook Energy's contiguous land package is illustrated below:

Source: Chinook Energy website

CKE owns 44,350 net acres in the Montney play with over 550 Montney locations and only 13 drilled to date, according to the latest quarterly report.

Based also on the latest guidance linked above, CKE will exit 2018 at 4,100 boepd (86% natural gas) with just C$0.5 million net debt, while holding 33.9 MMboe of 2P reserves (December 2017).

Moreover, CKE's Montney wells have a payout of 1.8 years with WTI at $52/bbl, Condensate at C$78/bbl and Station 2 at C$1.89/Gj, as illustrated below:

Source: Chinook Energy website

Therefore, it's safe to assume that CKE's Montney wells have a shorter (or at least equal) payout than IBR's Montney wells (1.3 years), if we use IBR's pricing assumptions for WTI and natural gas that are $60/bbl and C$2/Gj respectively. And there are a handful of reasons that support this projection.

First, CKE's Montney wells boast some of the highest reservoir quality in the region. They are shallower in nature (which means less expensive) than other Montney producing areas but deep enough to remain over-pressured.

Second, based on the latest 4 drilling results with the new completion design, CKE's Montney wells average 1,800 boepd including 300 bbl/d of condensate and produce cumulative gas volumes per lateral length that are very comparable to deeper wells.

Third, as quoted from CKE's presentation linked above:

"Early production data indicates that CKE's 4 latest wells with the new completion design have significantly higher free condensate gas ratios which were up 90% compared to the IP30 rates from previously drilled offsetting wells."

and:

"The Montney is pervasively charged at Birley with no geological risk of drilling a dry or wet well. Conservative subsurface parameters yield 4.7 Tcf of gas in place at Birley and Martin."

After all, CKE's Enterprise Value on a potential buyout should be at least C$110 million, based on the key metrics for IBR's deal.

Some might say that IBR's is more oil-weighted than CKE (30% versus 14%), so we need to discount the key metrics for IBR's deal by 10% or 20% or more before using them for CKE.

We will tell them that IBR's higher oil-weighting than CKE's is largely offset by the following factors:

1) As illustrated above, CKE's land package is contiguous without geometrical constraints, while IBR's land package is problematic. Specifically, Iron Bridge's land geometry relative to neighboring land blocks is fragmented and in places completely surrounded. This doesn't allow for long-reach horizontal wells to be optimally situated, meaning future wells will be sub-optimal from a geological perspective and by extension will continue to constrain return on capital.

2) CKE's Montney wells with the new completion design cost C$4.6 million (DCET), so they are cheaper than IBR's wells that cost at least C$5.2 million (DCET).

3) CKE has higher liquidity than IBR given that CKE's net debt is C$0.5 million (Dec 2018) with a credit facility of C$10 million, while IBR's net debt is approximately C$6 million (June 2018) with a credit facility of C$10 million. Due to limited liquidity and lack of remaining non-core assets with significant value, IBR will most likely have to make a highly-dilutive financing or go for an expensive loan to develop its Montney acreage in the coming quarters, if its shareholders don't vote for Velvet's sweetened offer.

4) In Q2 2018, CKE's adjusted funds flow of C$1.84 million with 4,413 boepd is higher than IBR's adjusted funds flow of C$1.22 million with 2,314 boepd.

5) As mentioned above, CKE has higher liquidity, higher adjusted funds flow and cheaper Montney wells than IBR. Thanks to these key parameters, CKE has stronger production growth profile than IBR, based on similar IPs and similar annual decline rates.

And the thing is that CKE's wells (on average) don't have similar but higher IPs than IBR's. Specifically, CKE's latest 4 Montney wells with the new completion design averaged 1,800 boepd (IP-24) including 300 bbl/d of condensate (please see link above), while IBR's Montney wells at Gold Creek averaged significantly less than 1,800 boepd (IP-24) with most of them being materially below IBR's own production type curve.

6) CKE has stronger balance sheet than IBR. And it's not just the fact that CKE's leverage is below 0.5 times while IBR's leverage is below 1 times, based on the annualized adjusted funds flow of Q2 2018.

It's also the fact that IBR breached the only financial covenant in its lending agreement, according to its latest quarterly report. To put the borrowing arrangements back onside, IBR’s banker increased its borrowing base from C$5 million to C$10 million and granted a covenant waiver.

However, due to its limited operating cash flow, we believe that IBR is currently spending its limited undrawn bank debt to clean out sand blockages in its two new wells. Therefore, we project that minimal operating cash flow combined with high fixed operating, transportation and G&A costs will result in a further breach by IBR of its financial covenant in the next quarters, if its shareholders don't vote for Velvet's sweetened offer.

7) CKE's Montney inventory (more than 550) is larger than IBR's (more than 500), as linked above.

8) As explained above,CKE's Montney wells most likely have a shorter (or at least equal) payout than IBR's Montney wells (1.3 years), if we use IBR's pricing assumptions for WTI and natural gas that are $60/bbl and C$2/Gj respectively.

COP's Montney Deal In The Blueberry River Area

COP sold most of its Canadian oilsands and conventional drilling operations to Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) last year. Proforma this deal, COP kept its Montney assets in the Blueberry river area in British Columbia and its oilsands assets at Surmont in Alberta, as illustrated below:

Source: Market Realist website

And COP announced last April that:

"..... it recently acquired about 35,000 net acres in the Montney play in Canada for approximately $120 million.This additional acreage is adjacent to the company’s existing position in the liquids-rich portion of the Montney. The company now holds approximately 140,000 net acres in the liquids-rich Montney play, with appraisal underway. Exploration and appraisal activity in the Montney will also be funded within the existing exploration budget."

COP's purchase in British Columbia passed unnoticed given that COP is a billion dollar player with assets in North America, Europe and Australia. However, this additional Montney acreage is adjacent to COP's existing Montney position, and therefore, it's a sure thing that it's located in Blueberry area in British Columbia. And Blueberry area is just south of Aitken Creek, so it's really close to CKE's Montney acreage in Birley/Umbach, as illustrated below:

Source: Chinook Energy website

Simple math shows that COP paid approximately $3,430 per Montney acre or C$4,460 per Montney acre to acquire it.

And it must be noted that COP's recently-acquired Montney acreage in Blueberry area is uncharted land with zero production and zero reserves assigned to it, according to COP's press release linked above.

The Implications For CKE From COP's Montney Deal

COP paid C$4,460 per Montney acre to acquire land in Blueberry that is close to CKE's core area in Birley, as illustrated above.

Moreover, COP acquired uncharted land in Blueberry with zero production and zero reserves assigned to it. In contrast, CKE's landbase in Birley is proven with 13 producing Montney wells to-date.

That said, CKE's Enterprise Value on a potential buyout should be at least C$150 million, based on the land value for COP's deal.

The Latest Quarterly Report And The Emerging Midstream Asset

CKE has maintained a healthy balance sheet despite the fact that unforeseen events weighed on the company's operations in Q2 2018.

Specifically, the company's production was restricted in June 2018 due to maintenance issues on Enbridge’s Oak 16” gathering line and other third party pipeline capacity constraints. And these production restrictions due to third parties occurred in a weak Canadian natural gas market given that prices for Station 2 and AECO were below C$1.50/mcf for the most part of Q2 2018.

Amid this challenging environment, CKE remained prudent for another quarter, so it didn't drill any wells in Q2 2018 and used its operating cash flow to reduce further its small net debt.

According to the latest guidance, CKE will continue generating positive operating cash flow in H2 2018 while implementing a minimal capital spending strategy in order to eliminate its net debt at just C$0.5 million in December 2018.

On that front, with production volumes at 4,100 boepd and an almost undrawn C$10 million credit line in Dec 2018, the company will have sufficient liquidity to drill new Montney wells in 2019, if it's not sold by then.

Of course, CKE's development activity in 2019 will largely depend on natural gas prices in Canada and we expect them to strengthen next year. The reason is that the 2018 storage injection season is scheduled to end in a few weeks and North American gas storage appears to be heading into the fall at the lowest level in ten years, although US natural gas supply continues to come on at a record pace. On top of this, there is a significant deceleration in the growth of the Canadian natural gas supply.

As a result, we project that the sector outlook in Canada will gradually improve, although the unpredictable Mother Nature will continue to play a key role in the demand side of this equation in 2019.

Not to forget that Shell's LNG Canada project, if approved, will give a sentiment boost in the short to medium term while being a major structural change in the long term for the Canadian natural gas market.

Last but not least, CKE owns a significant midstream asset that remained unexploited until mid-2017 adding zero value to CKE. I'm talking about 12” Aitken Creek pipeline. CKE can move raw or sales gas through this pipeline that has passed unnoticed thus far because it was on care and maintenance until mid-2017.

However, things have slowly started to change since mid-2017 when CKE generated the first revenue (toll revenue) from this midstream asset. And in the first half of 2018, CKE's revenue (toll revenue) from this pipeline were up on a YoY basis.

More importantly, CKE projects that the value for this asset will rise a lot further in 2019 and the next years thanks to additional drilling in the area, facility construction and the completion of TransCanada's (TRP) North Montney pipeline, as quoted from its Q2 2018 report below:

"Consistent with the reduction in the production & operating expense for the second quarter, we expect lower operating costs on a boe basis throughout the remainder of 2018 compared to 2017. As a result of our Birley/Umbach facility expansion and with third party restrictions eased, our July production volumes have increased. This is expected to further lower, on a boe basis, the contribution from fixed operating costs relative to total operated costs. There are also no significant scheduled McMahon Plant turnarounds. We do not anticipate significant maintenance costs on our operated facilities.

We started reporting new toll revenue in June 2017 from our 12” Aitken Creek pipeline which is directly connected to the Alliance Pipeline. This resulted in higher processing and gathering revenues during the current reporting periods compared to the same periods of 2017. This pipeline also passes through our Birley, Martin Creek and Black Conroy lands and provides us with optionality upon the future development of a gas plant to flow directly to the Alliance Pipeline with access to Chicago markets, BC Station 2 via Enbridge’s T-North pipeline or connect to TCPL’s North Montney expansion when completed in 2019 or 2020."

Takeaway

We believe that the buyouts in the Canadian energy patch are going to accelerate in 2019. And it seems that CKE could announce a buyout offer at any time, according to its Q2 2018 report linked above:

"We also believe that consolidation within our industry is required and would increase efficiencies amongst producers and streamline operations. We will continue to pursue opportunities that have the potential to generate additional value for our shareholders."

Based on the key metrics of the most recent major Montney deals, CKE's Enterprise Value on a potential buyout should be at least C$110 million, which translates into C$0.50 per share (Toronto). This figure is also supported by the fact thatthe company's NAV per share on a 1P basis is C$0.52 per share (Toronto).

Of course, all the Montney assets are not created equal. However, CKE's current Enterprise Value is less than C$50 million, so we are firm believers that CKE at the current price of C$0.22 per share (Toronto) has hit rock bottom valuation, given also the value for the company's Aitken Creek pipeline has been slowly rising since mid-2017 and will rise a lot further in 2019, upon completion of the North Montney project.

