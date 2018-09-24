ARK Web: Still A Buy In 2018

Despite the slowdown in growth of some major companies, I recommend a long position with an investment horizon beyond one year.

By popular demand, I will be taking a look at another one of ARK's ETFs: The ARK Web x.0 fund (ARKW).

ARKW data by YCharts

ARKW does have some overlapping stocks with ARKK, but the ARK Web Fund focuses more (not entirely) on asset light internet businesses. This has allowed the fund to outperform the ARK Innovation Fund, and makes ARKW a compelling option for investors who would rather invest in a basket of high potential companies, rather than risking too much capital on a few companies.

For those who are unfamiliar with this fund, here's a brief description from ARK's website:

Companies within ARKW are focused on and expected to benefit from shifting the bases of technology infrastructure to the cloud, enabling mobile, new and local services, such as companies that rely on or benefit from the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services, internet-based products and services, new payment methods, big data, the internet of things, and social distribution and media. These companies may develop, produce or enable: Cloud Computing & Cyber Security

E-Commerce

Big Data & Artificial Intelligence (NYSE:AI)

Mobile Technology and Internet of Things

Social Platforms

Blockchain & P2P

For my analysis, I will be going over ARKW's three largest holdings, and two other companies that do not overlap with ARKK's portfolio. But first, let's see how ARKW has done recently.

ARKW data by YCharts

Starting in January of 2017, ARKW rallied above the S&P 500 and has outperformed the index threefold. As the S&P 500 dipped around February, ARKW dipped as well, yet despite volatility in 2018, the fund is still gaining.

Now, let's dive deeper into ARKW.

What sets ARKW apart from the ARK Innovation Fund?

One good thing about ARKW is that its allocation trends more heavily towards foreign internet companies, which provides more diversification. ARKW has larger proportions of Baidu (BIDU) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) compared to ARKK, which gives investors greater exposure to China. The Web Fund also contains Alibaba (BABA) and Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY), the latter of which provides exposure to Japan.

Another compelling aspect of ARKW's investment scheme is that it eschews risky bets on biotech companies, unlike ARKK. This avoids value being wasted on cash-burning biotech firms that often fail to bring a product to market and turn a profit. Lastly, ARKW generally holds a 2% lower stake in Tesla (TSLA), and while I am not bearish on the electric car maker, the smaller stake results in less volatility and greater alpha for investors who choose ARKW over ARKK.

Now, let's dive into the holdings.

ARKW ETF Holdings

(Source: ARK's Website)

The fund has 42 holdings, with one asset being a cash equivalent. So, ARKW contains stock from 41 different companies. The fund's largest holding is Tesla, representing 7.81% of the portfolio. To give you a better idea of this fund's potential, I am going to focus on eight companies which I foresee having an outsize impact on this Web ETF in the near future.

Tesla

I am not entirely convinced Tesla qualifies to be in the fund based on the categories listed above. Maybe the fund manager sees the electric car maker as a player in the AI industry since its road mapping technology uses AI to improve autopilot, or maybe Tesla counts as an IoT player with the cars' ability to communicate with the internet.

TSLA data by YCharts

Anyways, as I have mentioned before, Tesla has been plagued with an onslaught of controversies. The car maker has struggled with production and delivery of its Model 3, and Elon certainly has not helped the situation by claiming to have funding for a private takeover, and using marijuana during an interview.

TSLA data by YCharts

In the chart above, you can see how much volatility has spiked in an already volatile stock like TSLA. Tesla shares do not slowly gain/lose value. It seems that speculators are glued to Elon Musk's actions, and react accordingly. This stock's price movement is not rational, thus you should not attempt to analyze TSLA shares with traditional methods. This is an event driven stock, and given the fact that it hovers near $300 after a pending SEC probe and interview gaffe by the CEO, I think Tesla is in a neutral position right now.

From TSLA's analyst ratings page, the stock's price target is $303.47 and its score is a 2.05, which is a "buy." Considering that stock scores are rated from 1 (Strong Buy) to 5 (Strong Sell), and that TSLA has the only score above 2 in the portfolio, I would personally consider it a hold. The company is undergoing an SEC probe related to Elon's tweet about taking the company private earlier, but according to SEC experts, the SEC has shifted its focus on punishing individual wrongdoers instead of the companies behind them. In addition to the SEC probe, the DOJ is investigating Tesla too. The uncertainty surrounding the investigations has held down share prices while investors wait for the verdict, but one legal expert is not alarmed by the probe:

The Justice Department's inquiry doesn't mean it will pursue an extensive investigation, Gregory Sichenzia, a founding partner at the law firm Sichenzia Ross Ference, told Business Insider. He said the department would most likely wait until the Securities and Exchange Commission finishes its investigation into Tesla and review that agency's findings before deciding whether to escalate its probe. "Right now, I don't think it means much of anything," Sichenzia said of the Justice Department's inquiry.

If Sichenzia is correct about the DOJ following the SEC's lead, then it is more likely that Elon rather than the company would face the brunt of any penalty levied as a result of the probes, which means Tesla's ability to deliver the Model 3 cars as promised will player a larger role in its share price. Overall, I'm neutral on TSLA, but believe its stake should be trimmed down because it does not clearly align with the fund's investment theme, and it fluctuates heavily.

Tencent

Tencent, a giant in the Chinese gaming industry, was doing extremely well thanks to its online games, which were hits in the Chinese market.

TCEHY data by YCharts

From a 3 year scope, Tencent has grown much faster than the S&P 500. In January of 2018, the stock was outperforming the index by roughly 90%.

However, Chinese government interference amid concerns over excessive gaming by the country's youth has taken a toll on TCEHY's share price in the last 12 months.

TCEHY data by YCharts

From a 1 year timespan, Tencent is now underperforming the S&P 500 by 20%. Governments across the world seem to be checking the power of online media companies like Facebook, Twitter, Tencent, and others. Regulation can slow growth, but Tencent's size provides a huge moat against competition in China, and while I will not try to predict a bottom, I cannot see TCEHY shares continuing to decline for more than 6 months, which makes Tencent a hold in the ARKW portfolio.

Twitter

Twitter (TWTR) is a popular social media company that does not require an introduction, and is the third largest holding in this fund.

TWTR data by YCharts

For the last 12 months, Twitter has beat the S&P 500's returns by fourfold, and has outperformed the ARKW fund itself by 28%. However, it seems much of the social media platform's has little to do with its business performance. In early June of this year, Twitter was added to the S&P 500.

TWTR data by YCharts

The bump in its stock price by virtue of being added to the index was undeniable. If you look at the largest spike in trading volume, it occurs in early June as well, which is when all of the index funds had to buy into TWTR, running up its stock price by over 20% in just two weeks. Fast forward to Twitter's Q2 2018 earnings report, and you witness the stock shedding all of its index fund-inclusion gains as investors bring the price down to where it belonged all along. From a business point of view, I do not see much innovation from Twitter compared to Facebook. The effect is that people are leaving the platform out of boredom, and that this pattern looks like it will continue unless significant changes are made. For that reason, I think TWTR's stake needs to be trimmed in the portfolio.

Netflix

Netflix (NFLX) is the ninth largest holding in ARKW, and I want to talk about this company since its the only streaming pure play that I noticed in the fund.

NFLX data by YCharts

The streaming giant has done well in 2018, outperforming the S&P 500 by 80%. However, Netflix seems to be a polarizing stock–people either think it will reach the moon, or that its a bubble that is waiting to pop. In this case, I think investors have price NFLX with little room for error. In the Q1 2018 earnings report this April, the streaming company added 0.5 million more subscribers than anticipated. Subsequently, the stock rose, dipped briefly, then proceeded to rise above $400 in the course of two months. All was well until Q2 2018 earnings rolled out in July, and Netflix fell short of expected subscriber growth by over 0.5 million. The blow to NFLX shares is visible in the graph above, and the latest quarter represents the first time Netflix has missed on revenue in two years.

After the latest miss on subscriber additions, I do not see the situation improving for Netflix unless analysts revise estimates downwards. There are many large players doubling down on the streaming industry. Here is an excerpt about content spending in 2017:

The TV and video analytics firm Ampere Analysis estimates that in 2017, Disney spent around $12 billion on content, NBCUniversal $11 billion, Netflix $6 billion and Amazon $5 billion. Netflix has already said it expects to spend $8 billion on content in 2018. Together, Netflix and Amazon spent around $11 billion in content. Ampere estimates that number will pass $20 billion per year split between the two companies by 2023. The increasing content spend from both traditional media companies and Netflix and Amazon come as the premium video content space gets even more crowded.

The scary thing is that Disney and Amazon are much better diversified than Netflix, and consequently, better positioned to withstand hiccups in their streaming growth. Amazon's prime video membership base also makes it much easier for the conglomerate to push its content in front of customers, which is what it is doing with its new show, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. Even Apple and Facebook are spending $1 billion on content in 2018, and with their respective networks, the streaming market is looking to be a lot more competitive for Netflix.

NFLX Free Cash Flow (Quarterly) data by YCharts

I also wanted to highlight FCF, because Netflix is the only company among its competitors that consistently has negative FCF every quarter. Amazon dips into negative FCF one quarter per year based on strategic moves, while the others are consistently positive in the FCF department. I know NFLX holders will say that negative FCFs are normal for companies that are maximizing growth, but the question is how this will affect equity in the streaming company?

NFLX Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Netflix and Amazon both have been diluting shareholders to raise capital. I think the key difference is that Amazon has its AWS segment to rely on for profitability now, and is doling out equity since it has such cheap access to capital. Netflix is forced to raise equity to continue with its spending rampage. Meanwhile, Disney, Facebook, and Apple are all shrinking their average diluted shares outstanding, which is raising EPS for shareholders. So, the combination of sky high content spending, decreased subscriber growth, and shareholder dilution will punish investors unless Netflix starts beating on all metrics again in future earnings reports. Thus, I think Netflix's stake in ARKW should be trimmed to reflect its downside/riskiness.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is the final holding I want to discuss, because it has been on a tremendous run recently.

AMD data by YCharts

AMD started taking off in May this year. Before then, the company was lagging behind the S&P 500, but now it is beating the index by approximately 120%.

AMD data by YCharts

I am not an expert on chip makers, but from what I read, AMD surprised investors by easily parrying the blow from decreased demand from the crypto markets with high demand for their Ryzen, Radeon, and Epyc products. Diluted EPS held steady around $0.11, which was also a pleasant surprise, thus underscoring strong operational execution on the costs side of the business.

However, with the share price tripling in 2018, I think there will be some profit-taking after this extremely sharp rally in recent weeks. Part of the rally is because Intel had issues with their data-center product, which missed on revenue estimates. Thus, part of AMD's success relies on Intel failing to achieve their goals. AMD looks great for the long-term, but a lot of their growth seems priced into ARKW, and I think investors could find a better entry price by waiting.

Final Thoughts on the ARK Innovation Fund

ARKW seeks to capitalize on the returns of companies offering technologies that leverage the internet. Unlike ARK's Innovation Fund, the ARK Web Fund has fewer familiar tickers, which has kept its valuation levels (due to hype) below that of the Innovation Fund. The average PE ratio* of ARKW is 32, while ARKK's is 50. ARKW has 42 holdings overall, with 20 stocks lacking a PE ratio due to negative EPS. Meanwhile, ARKK has 45 holdings, with 26 stocks lacking a PE ratio. Finally, ARKW's average analyst ratings score* was 1.49, edging out ARKK by 0.06 points lower, which makes the Web Fund a slightly better purchase.

A lot of the problems from companies in this fund are due to uncertainty surrounding regulations. For companies who were struggling for reasons related to performance/competition, such as Netflix, ARK has done a good job placing their competitors in the portfolio as well, which makes ARKW a good bet on the industries covered in the fund's investment theme, rather than a bet on individual companies in separate markets.

Thus, I recommend purchasing shares in ARKW for an investment horizon beyond 1 year.

*Calculated by aggregating PE ratios/analyst scores from all stocks in the fund, then finding the weighted average based on holding weights.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ARKW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.