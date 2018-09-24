Facebook: Bulls Vs Bears

Bulls and bears agree the company is shifting to a period of slower growth, but diverge on how this will translate to the future stock price.

With Facebook shares at a cross-roads, this article presents a synopsis of three of the most convincing bullish and bearish cases, as argued by Seeking Alpha authors.

After rallying to a new 52-week high on July 25, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares have come back down to earth, falling more than 27% to close at $160.30 on Sept. 18. A large portion of that decline -- 19% -- came on July 26, when investors punished the stock after disappointing second-quarter earnings.

Since then, Facebook has been languishing, with the market unable or unwilling to identify a catalyst to spark a significant move in either direction. Analysts certainly have their ideas, though. Below is a synopsis of six recent Seeking Alpha articles, split evenly between three bullish arguments for why Facebook’s stock could be due for another leg up, and three bearish theses for why investors should brace for further disappointment. Who's right? Only time will tell. The articles below certainly make convincing arguments for either case. Read on, and have your say in the comments below.

Bulls

Facebook is “so ridiculously profitable that it makes management blush,” according to Investment Works, whose long thesis argues that $160 is a good entry point to purchase shares. By “ridiculous profitability, we are talking 50% operating margins and 45% ROIC for full year 2017,” Investment Works states. While these metrics are unsustainable over the long run, expecting a 15 percentage point hit to margins over a number of years is an exaggeration. The $160 entry point comes from growth assumptions for the next three years, specifically in terms of revenue, annual costs and expenses and effective tax rate. The stock is “unquestionably undervalued,” due in part to its ability to convert revenues into cash flow, writes Michael Wiggins De Oliveira. Facebook’s slowing growth should not really be a shock to anyone seeing how the company had been growing with 3-year and 5-year CAGR above 45%. The forward guidance for revenue growth rates are still “phenomenal” and “tremendous.” While EPS growth should be no more than 10%, Facebook still trades at a discount “to itself and to its peers.” FB has 25% near-term upside to the fair value estimated by Julian Lin, pointing to revenue growth and the company’s pristine balance sheet. The latest selloff is unwarranted and presents a compelling buying opportunity, considering the fact that daily active users and EPS continued to grow even in the latest disappointing quarterly report. Slowing revenue growth, rising expenses, and declining profitability still leave the stock at 24 times forward earnings, and the long-term picture is “even better than the share price would suggest,” Lin writes. His year-end price target is $220, or about 31 times this year’s earnings estimates.

Bears

Growth is plateauing on privacy concerns, changing consumer preferences and limited monetization efforts, according to Ian Agar, who says the stock “provides limited opportunity to investors.” When the company announced expectations of slower revenue growth, it was a turning point “as the stock has grown in price primarily due to high growth expectations.” Future growth is limited as Facebook already has 2 billion users, a number capped “simply by the amount of people in the world that can actually access the platform.” Monetizing each user to the fullest extent and growing those monetization efforts are additional challenges. Facebook’s plans for a dating service does not show much promise and the new Facebook Watch feature will not generate anywhere near the value of YouTube or other streaming services. Facebook will simply have to provide greater reasons for users to flock to the platform and until it does, the stock will trade sideways at best, Agar writes. As FB shifts to slower growth mode, it can no longer command the same multiple that it has in the past. There are more red flags, as the stock looks to have topped out over the medium term, writes Taylor Dart. Volatility has now become the norm for Facebook’s stock, with March’s decline the first warning sign. July’s performance constituted a “massive bearish reversal bar” as the stock closed below its 50-week moving average and has stayed there for six weeks and counting. This often portends a period of consolidation or worse. Facebook is increasingly at risk as fundamental and technical challenges continue to mount, according to Eric Parnell. After falling short of its medium-term 50-day moving average in early August, the stock has since dropped below the long-term 200-day moving average before finally breaching the ultra long-term 400-day moving average “like a hot knife through butter.” These technical breaks often mark the beginning of what can be major trend reversals. Where the fundamentals are concerned, growth rates are decelerating as regulatory scrutiny rises. More disconcerting is a recent study showing that a large percentage of users may be leaving the platform.

Conclusion

The bullish arguments mostly focus on fundamentals, while technical matters drive much of the bearish case. Everybody seems to agree that growth is slowing and that regulatory scrutiny is going to make things more difficult for investors. Where they diverge is on what this means for the company’s stock going forward. Many commenters have pointed to Instagram and Whatsapp, two Facebook acquisitions that have yet to be fully (or at all) monetized. “FB revenues may decline, but Instagram revenues will be ramping up. Net, net could be increasing revenues,” wrote JDoe20. Others have spoken to the ubiquity of the Facebook platform and how difficult it is to live without even if one wants to delete it.

The general sentiment among Seeking Alpha readers appears to be bullish, based on an unscientific sampling of comments. The bearish articles attract more comments, most in polite disagreement. What are your views on this stock? Which articles have you found most helpful? Post your thoughts below.

