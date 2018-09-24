AMD: Digging Into Revenue Targets

A lot is being made of the AMD (AMD) CFO comments at a conference surrounding low revenue numbers while my previous research had generally questioned the company and analyst estimates as being too low. A lot of disconnect exists in regard to the general bullish market expectations and actual estimates.

Realistic Targets

At the Deutsche Bank Technology conference, CFO Devinder Kumar made some general statements regarding revenues that some have picked up as the company guiding down for the year. The CFO made the following statement:

We have revenue of about $6 billion right now, projecting to be about slightly over $6 billion this year.

Most logical people see the CFO as making a general statement regarding the progress of AMD. The company has recently surpassed the $6.5 billion level in trailing revenues. Anybody taking his numbers literally would have to assume the chip company would need to restate results for the last year.

The stock soared to new highs above $34 following the conference due to the discussion surrounding the total addressable market (NYSE:TAM) opportunity and the potential to take more server market share than the forecasted double-digit levels. The CFO clearly didn't cut revenue targets by what would have to amount to somewhere around $500 million from the current $6.7 billion analyst estimate. If anything, a disconnect continues to exist between the long-term assumptions and the short-term numbers.

Investors can quickly get beyond his statements when looking at the actual analyst estimates. The current estimate is for 2019 revenues to reach $7.4 billion and 2020 to hit $8.3 billion.

EPS estimates offer solid hikes each year, but the current consensus only reaches $0.96 in 2020. The predictions are for a double from the 2018 levels, but the stock at $31 trades at an aggressive 32x those out year estimates.

The question though is more whether these numbers are extremely conservative versus whether the CFO actually guided down. One just needs to take a look at Cowen estimates to see a more realistic view of an analyst that is far from bullish with only a $30 price target.

Long-term case - $10.0 billion, $1.75

2020 - $8.4 billion, $1.25

So this analyst only sees a mildly bullish scenario where revenues go from $6.5 billion now to $8.4 billion over the course of 2.5 years. Cowen hardly forecasts 10% annual growth, yet anybody looking at the long-term case sees some interest in owning AMD with a $1.75 earning stream.

The story isn't all bullish as blockchain related GPU demand has slumped with the crashing prices for cyrptocurrencies. The recent stability in the bitcoin price above $6,000 actually sets up AMD to reclaim some of those blockchain related revenues that were lost. The company had previously estimated that about 10% of revenues were related to these revenues.

The relatively weak Q3 guidance for revenues of $1.7 billion is highly impacted by the strong blockchain revenues last Q3. The company guided towards de minimis Q3 blockchain revenues after about 6% of revenues in just Q2.

Just maintaining the $100 million blockchain revenue level from the Q2 levels would place the revenue target up at $1.8 billion. The GPU winter might be here, but the business only has upside from this level with blockchain turning into a tailwind going forward as winter ends.

Soaring TAM

What some investors are missing when stressing over whether the CFO undercut the 2018 guidance by making the statement about projecting revenues slightly above $6 billion are the bullish comments surrounding that part of the statement. The big key is that the TAM has now soared to $75 billion and the opportunity is massive, especially due to the failures of Intel (INTC).

...overall TAM with the products that we have and we'll introduce is about $75 billion...And obviously there’s a lot of opportunity but this is just the beginning and I feel very excited about some of the things that we're going to do over the next multiple number of years.

The big opportunity is in the server market for datacenters that opens up a $25 billion opportunity. AMD only targets reaching mid-single digit market share by the end of this year.

Source: AMD presentation

The opportunity here is to move beyond a target for $2+ billion in revenues from the server market. Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore asked this specific question about taking even more incremental market share. With the 7nm EPYC 2 chip why not target server market share in excess of 10%. The CFO was clear that their revenue targets were for modeling costs not ultimate revenue aspirations suggesting again the revenue targets are based on conservative market share gains and not the actual goal.

...if you talk about aspiration versus targeting the model, I want to be very disciplined from a viewpoint of how we build the business model. And sometimes when you get carried away for the top line then on the OpEx side of it, for example, you become less disciplined. We want to be very disciplined in terms of not just the top line, okay, we deliver -- we are on track with our 2018 guidance to deliver 20% plus growth in revenue for the second year in a row. We believe that our new products that are coming out, in particular things we just talked about, we can continue to generate double-digit revenue growth for the foreseeable model.

Plenty of upside potential exists to the double-digit target. Several billion dollars in extra revenue are in play here from increasing market share from a 10% target to 20%. These revenues have gross margins in excess of 60% providing the extra benefit of high margin revenues that hike up EPS estimates. Higher server sales could easily bring forward the Cowen 2020 EPS estimate of $1.25 to the longer-term case target of $1.75.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that this revenue analysis really only focused on the real revenue targets of the business transitioning from the blockchain GPU declines to the upside from server market share gains. The potential exists for CPU upside due to 10nm delays from Intel. Morgan Stanley raised the price target by $11 to $28 due to the upside in this business.

Investors should consider the stock based on the Cowen long-term case scenario for revenues of $10 billion and an EPS of $1.75 as closer to a 2020 story. The stock remains a bargain around $31 as short-term weakness will quickly dissipate into the long-term potential of the server market, machine learning and even potentially the CPU sector.

