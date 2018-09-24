Facebook: Irrational Price

Investment Thesis

Facebook (FB) is priced for a doom and gloom, for an apocalyptic scenario. However, Zuckerberg said it best when he succinctly said,

[...] we run this company for the long term not for the next quarter.

Investing is never easy. There are always plenty of unknowns and we should never fall in love with our ideas. Having said, I think, that at $470 billion market cap, there is more that can go right with Facebook than can go wrong. It will not be steady and Facebook's recovery will not be swift. But over the next 2-3 years, Facebook will reward its patient shareholders.

Recent Developments

In the financial media, commentators have argued that users are switching off Facebook in light of its manipulating its users' data. And however insightful and true that may sound, it could not be further from the truth.

Because, as Zuckerberg highlighted during Facebook's Q2 2018 earnings call, there are approximately 2.2 billion active users on Facebook per month. Furthermore, Zuckerberg went on to explain that these figures are not derived from bogus accounts, but instead from individual people. In other words, this figure excludes users who use an app, and with multiple accounts. Thus, we can ascertain that Facebook's dominance is in no way diminishing, but here to stay.

Investments Today - Profits Tomorrow

For years, Facebook has been investing in AI. Whilst Facebook is still in the early innings of this strategy, we can already see the benefits from these investments. For instance, Zuckerberg describes how through Facebook's use of AI it is able to pick up bad content before any user has seen it. How AI can flag up and bring down content before any user has seen it. That this technology frees up its reviewers for other more nuanced tasks.

For instance, previously, Zuckerberg had highlighted how 99% of terrorist-related content was being removed before any person flags it. Furthermore, Facebook believes AI to be instrumental in facilitating the hypergrowth of its platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram.

However, this technology does not come for free. Facebook's management always has the option to draw back on investing in the business, in the face of its near-term expected slow down. This would be the easy option. But not for Facebook, which notoriously plays the long game. In fact, CFO Wehner describes how while AI is likely to bring further fruits over the near-term, and that Facebook's investment into AR and VR are already focused further into the future, to launch Facebook into its next leg of growth.

Monetization of Assets

Facebook COO Sandberg explained during the call how ads are starting to become an integral part of Instagram. Although she acquiesced that Messenger's monetization was still not where management desired it to be, that Facebook is nevertheless focused on its potential.

Moreover, Sandberg highlighted how LEGO was using click-to-Messenger ads to target people who are interested in LEGO toys, and that LEGO observed a 3.4 times higher return on ad from click-to-Messenger ads versus those that just linked to the LEGO website.

In other words, while Facebook's platform at some point will reach saturation, Instagram remains healthy and offers management reasons to be optimistic, and further out, Messanger too will be a rewarding opportunity for Facebook.

Risks To This Thesis

Presently, there is a lot of fear that Facebook's growth will be a thing of the past. Obviously, I have no argument there, this is just common sense. Facebook had been growing with a 3-year a CAGR of 48%. That was never going to be sustainable forever. At some point, all businesses slow down.

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings, earnings call

In the table I have used the following estimates:

- Q3 2018 slows down by 8% YoY to 34% growth;

- Q4 2018 also slows down a further 8% sequentially to 26% YoY growth;

- At the same time, I have assumed that full-year costs rise by 55% in FY 2018 to $31.8 billion.

Altogether, using the most conservative top-line declines, together with aggressive estimates for investments into the business, Facebook will still look to finish FY 2018 with approximately $20 billion of operating income, essentially flat with FY 2017. Thus, in the worse case, after all its investments into security, AI, AR, and VR, during a year with contracting top-line growth and increased investments, and Facebook's operating income still comes in flat YoY.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

In the above table, the peers I have chosen are those which derive most of their revenue from advertising and where possible include an element of social media.

Next, I should mention that P/Cash Flows (from operations; GAAP) are before capex requirements and capitalization of intangibles, which means that the table highlights only a 'dirty' measure of cash flows. However, straight away, we can see that during this transition period, Facebook trades for close to half its 5-year average. Furthermore, that Facebook trades cheaper than all its peers. And should Facebook trade cheaper than all its peers? I argue that it should not. In fact, it seems unbelievable that Facebook, this free cash flow generating machine has seen its share fall to these levels.

Even if we assume that Facebook never grew its revenues again, Facebook's P/Cash flows of 17.2X is simply irrationally cheap. Remember, these are not earnings, which need to be reinvested back into a capital-intensive business. This is solid cash flows, with minimal needs of reinvestment.

Furthermore, let's assume that Facebook's free cash flow never grows by more than 5%, that Facebook just keeps ticking along slightly better than inflation, then presently looking at Facebook's free cash flow of 17.5 billion for FY 2017, then investors are only asked to pay 27X its free cash flow.

To recap: these are not earnings, this is 27X real free cash flow. Under the assumption that Facebook never grows above 5% again. Also, we should bear in mind, that 2018 Facebook is increasing its operating expenses by the midpoint of 55%. If Facebook truly would not grow over time by more than 5%, then there would be no need to increase its investments by 55% YoY, would there?

Takeaway

Great investing requires a lot of delayed gratification. - Charlie Munger

I have tried to highlight how Facebook continues to invest for growth. That Facebook is not taking the easy option of pleasing Wall Street and looking to beat one or two-quarters earnings estimates. That Facebook is a free cash flow generating machine and that investors are not being asked to pay much to be shareholders in this cash generating machine.

Author's note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential At Deep Value Returns, I'm laser-focused on two things: free cash flow and unloved businesses. Companies that are going through troubled times, but that are otherwise stable and cash flow generative can be bought on the cheap, providing investors with an opportunity for exceptional returns once those names come back in favor - as they often do. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.