Don't Underestimate The Market's Momentum

One of the biggest worries expressed by participants, and non-participants, alike is the momentum-fueled nature of the U.S. equity market. Investors fret that without the confidence generated by strong earnings growth, the market’s momentum will quickly fade and the bull market will quickly fall.

Behind this is a concern in some quarters that corporate profit growth will slow in 2019, which could facilitate this scenario. As we’ll discuss in today’s comments, however, this is an unconventional bull and doesn’t conform to the momentum-driven environments of the past. The factors we’ll review here suggest that the market’s forward momentum isn’t likely to reverse anytime soon.

Summer ended with a bang for the U.S. broad market. Investors ignored the latest round of tariffs as the U.S.-China trade war escalated last week. Instead, they focused on a recent spate of positive economic news, ranging from lower-than-anticipated inflation to rising consumer and business confidence.

Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) added 2.3% and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) gained 0.90% with both advancing to new all-time highs. The market’s continued tendency to disappoint expectations for a pullback (including mine) is a testimony to the remarkable upside momentum, which is the focus of today’s commentary.

If there is any doubt that this is a prime market for momentum investors, the following graph should dispel any doubt. This compares the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) with the large cap benchmark S&P 500 Index. Momentum-based funds like this have gained an average of 12% since the April low and have generally outperformed the SPX.

Source: BigCharts

The primary basis behind the price momentum in the major averages is of course, the bullish momentum in corporate earnings growth. Not only large companies, but small businesses are showing a vigorous rise in revenues and earnings. Shown here is a graph based on survey results conducted by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB).

It shows a nearly vertical rise in the 12-month average in small business earnings along with expectations of small businesses to increase new hires. This is significant in that small businesses provide most of the jobs in the U.S. With small business optimism and earnings on a stellar growth trajectory, the stock market has a powerful support.

Source: Yardeni Research

The broad market is also supported by positive internal momentum. Despite a recent (and somewhat troubling) increase in the number of NYSE and Nasdaq stocks making new 52-week lows, there have been an abundance of new 52-week highs to offset this concern. This is reflected in the fact that the cumulative new 52-week highs-lows indicator for the Nasdaq remains in a rising trend as can be seen in the following graph.

While the new 52-week lows on both exchanges remain above the historical norm, the new highs have outpaced the lows on most days this month. As long as this continues, the bulls will continue to enjoy a technical advantage since this reflects a strong incremental demand for equities.

Source: WSJ

Another reflection of how much momentum is behind a rising stock market is the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) indicator, which measures breadth. When the A-D line is trending higher and is steadily making new highs, you can be assured momentum is the order of the day. The NYSE A-D chart shown below confirms that there is still a healthy amount of internal momentum supporting the market. It tells us that most issues are advancing and that the rally is still broadly based despite the underperformance in the financial sector.

Source: StockCharts

Also worth considering is the superb performance in the area of growth stocks. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG) graph is a vivid testament to the fact that momentum is a driving force in the market right now. Growth stocks typically come into their own in a momentum-driven market.

Source: BigCharts

Yet another sign that there is plenty of momentum to fuel the bull’s continuation is shown in the graph showing the performance of both Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Inc. (MA). Both of these leading consumer finance companies are in a conspicuously bullish trend and have continually made new highs in recent years. Visa and Mastercard are confirming indicators that reflect consumer spending trends. Both stocks can, therefore, be considered as a barometer of the rising tide in consumer confidence.

Source: BigCharts

The only flaw in an otherwise healthy market environment is the stubborn refusal of the new 52-week lows on both major exchanges to diminish. This has been an ongoing concern which I’ve expressed in these commentaries, and it’s a problem that needs to be fixed before the market is ready to take off again.

When there are significantly more than 40 new 52-week lows for an extended period, it means there is at least one or more segment of the stock market which is subject to above-normal selling pressure. In the present case, the majority of the recent new lows on the NYSE have been bond funds. This is actually good news, for it shows the selling pressure isn’t broadly based.

However, as long as there is a heavy amount of liquidation in the NYSE - even if it’s mainly confined to income funds - it can still create a headwind for further advances in the major averages. Heavy selling pressure in even one single industry often creates a fearful mentality in fund managers if it continues long enough.

That’s why it’s imperative that we see the new 52-week lows shrink before the market is ready to commence its next extended rally. Otherwise, any rallies from here should be viewed with some suspicion. Accordingly, until the new 52-week lows shrink to below 40 for a few consecutive days, I recommend that investors refrain from initiating new long positions in individual stocks and ETFs.

The good news is that despite the current selling pressure in income funds, there is still plenty to inspire optimism for the stock market’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook. Consider that as we enter the autumn season. Six of the eleven S&P 500 sectors have made new 52-week highs in September while a seventh (energy) isn’t far from new high territory. Even the lagging financial sector could conceivably play a game of “catch up” with the S&P 500 Index in the coming weeks. Shown here is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is much closer to its high for the year than its low.

Source: BigCharts

With so many sectors and industries outperforming and the economy looking good, why then do so many investors fear this momentum-drive bull market will soon end? This worry may not be immediately discernible by looking at traditional measures of investor fear such as the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX). But other, less commonly known indicators reflect this fear. Consider for instance the CBOE SKEW Index (SKEW). SKEW measures the potential for risk in the stock market and is considered by many traders as an investor sentiment tool, much like the VIX. Specifically, the SKEW Index measures perceived “tail-risk” in the S&P 500.

Source: BigCharts

As the above graph shows, SKEW recently rose to a seven-year high as investors anticipate an increase in market volatility. This fear could be based on the assumption that the weakness in the emerging markets will sooner or later spill over into the U.S. stock market. It should be noted, however, that SKEW has an extremely poor track record for accurately predicting market events. Indeed, SKEW has a far more reliable record as a contrarian indicator. If anything, the recent spike in SKEW should be interpreted as a sign that uninformed traders are positioned for a major (i.e. 10% or greater) market decline that isn’t likely to occur.

In summary, the strong forward momentum behind the equity bull market is supported by the three basic areas of sentiment, earnings growth, and economic strength. With all three of these vital signs currently in sync, the odds of a significant market tumble in the short-term (1-3 months) are low.

Investors should definitely remain wary of the potential for short-term weakness due to the above-normal increase in new 52-week lows on both exchanges. However, the stock market’s intermediate-term strength should carry the major averages through with minimal damage in the coming weeks. Once the latest liquidation of bond funds has completed, the market should be in a good position to resume its upward trend.

On a strategic note, investors should also continue to maintain a longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes, in particular, the retail, transportation, and real estate sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index this summer. I also recommend raising stop losses on existing long-term positions and taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR, IJR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.