Buy China: Tencent Is A Strong Buy With 90% Upside

(Source Note: All images and charts are from Tencent’s website, unless otherwise noted)

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) hasn’t performed like I thought it would. After a surprising quarterly miss, shares have struggled mightily to say the least. I’ve never been one to sell into weakness - at least not as long as the thesis remains intact. I believe that those selling TCEHY for the regulatory risks regarding their gaming segment are making a big mistake. It’s not only about the games at all - TCEHY is currently the gaming king but in the future WeChat will put them into competition with Facebook (FB) for social media king of the world. TCEHY is a strong buy with 90% potential upside.

(Tencent)

Tale of the tape

TCEHY has been a flop. Since I recommended buying the shares as a conviction buy, TCEHY has simply nosedived with 10 out of 10 form before recovering slightly as of late:

Why did they drop? Blame the quarter.

What a Quarter

TCEHY fell sharply after reporting quarterly earnings. At first glance though, the financials looked pretty good, with revenue growing 30% year over year (‘YOY’). However, TCEHY reported a surprising drop in profit, which decreased 2% YOY. This made headlines, but in reality the reaction was arguably exaggerated because TCEHY frequently records large realized gains in their investments, which should not be included as recurring income. Non-GAAP profit, which subtracts out realized gains, actually increased over 7% to $19.7 billion RMB. However, TCEHY trades over 40 times earnings, so that 7% earnings growth just isn’t going to cut it.

The explanation for the unusual miss was a delay in monetizing their hit games in China. The Chinese government has been enforcing stricter regulation on games due to their desire to have greater control over cultural policies. This has led TCEHY to experience problems monetizing one of their better assets, their mobile version of Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (‘PUBG’).

While I am confident that monetization is all but a matter of time, it appears that the market is concerned that this is not a one-off event and that the Chinese government will begin playing a greater role in online gaming regulation. The impacts of this could mean a slower pipeline (slower monetization) for TCEHY and even forcing them to remove games from the market - very recently TCEHY was forced to remove Monster Hunter:World from their platform due to content. That said, with shares trading this low, are the concerns overblown?

Tencent Is Still King

While the regulatory concerns are valid, as an optimist I must stress to readers to not extrapolate and forget who we're talking about. TCEHY after all is arguably the king of gaming, seemingly having their hand in all the top games, including the smash hit Fortnite of which TCEHY owns 40% of:

(Q2 Presentation)

TCEHY is also most well known for their ownership of Riot Games, which is the developer of League Of Legends, which had $2.1 billion USD in revenues in 2017:

(League of Legends)

However, the most important factor is not their currently booming gaming business - it’s instead their crown jewel, Wechat.

(WeChat)

Change Your Perspective

TCEHY reported diluted EPS of $1.10 per share in 2017, meaning shares at $42 trade just over 38 times trailing earnings. TCEHY is projected to earn $1.26 this year, thus shares trade just over 33 times earnings. While this is not obviously cheap as a value stock, this is a very low multiple for the growth potential and runway at TCEHY. While most have focused on their gaming revenues, and they have strong reason to due to it being their primary source of revenues, I instead look towards the advertising potential of their Wechat platform. The online advertising platforms continue to fire on all cylinders:

(Q2 Presentation)

There’s good reason to believe that there’s much more to come.

In 2017, TCEHY reported $40.4 billion RMB in online advertising revenue, of which 70% were from social networks. This implies that Wechat advertising revenues totaled only around $4.24 billion USD. For reference, FB had almost $40 billion in revenues in 2017.

Furthermore, as we can see below, TCEHY has seen much lower gross margins from online advertising as opposed to value added services (gaming):

(Q2 Presentation)

FB, in contrast, is well known for high margins and had 86.6% gross margins in 2017. While I don’t anticipate TCEHY being able to achieve such high margins, I do believe there is room for margin expansion.

This suggests that Wechat has a long runway ahead of it in online advertising and in turn, TCEHY has a clear and open path for earnings growth.

My 12 month price target for TCEHY is $80, or 80 times trailing earnings, due to their outsized growth potential in Wechat. While this may appear high to some, I should point out that FB sold for an average price to earnings multiple of 89 times between 2013 and 2016, but now trades at just 22 times 2018 earnings - showing clearly the power of operational leverage in high margin businesses. This suggests 90% upside from today’s prices, and admittedly may take a while to be reached as long as this trade war continues. In the meantime, I am using this period to accumulate a core position.

Capital Return Policy

TCEHY has a rare distinction of paying out a dividend, something which Alibaba (BABA) and FB have thus far avoided. As we can see below, TCEHY has paid a small but growing distribution:

(Q2 Presentation)

With distributions totaling only 9% of cash flows from operations, it is clear that TCEHY is being extremely conservative with the payout - so conservative that it is an amount that would not impact their ability to reinvest back into their business. This is something I have repeatedly suggested as an important lever which large cap technology companies like FB, BABA, and Alphabet (GOOG) should do. While it is unlikely that there will be many shareholders holding TCEHY for the dividend, by starting a dividend program early, TCEHY ensures that they will have a long history of dividend growth by the time they see a slowdown in their earnings growth, if ever. This long term thinking may pay off in the event of a negative earnings surprise, as TCEHY may in the future be viewed as an attractive dividend growth position, potentially allowing it to limit the volatility. I view TCEHY as having more of an investor mentality than the technology peers I cover, and this is an important reason why.

One thing I wish TCEHY would do more of is share repurchases. This year, they have done a nominal share repurchase program, most recently totaling around $38.6 million USD. As a shareholder, I feel that management has a responsibility to repurchase shares when they become cheap, which would make sense now considering the 30% slide from its highs. Management has spent $10 billion USD in M&A thus far this year - it would disappoint me if they continue to prioritize acquisitions over share buybacks the rest of the year. In my opinion, that would be a poor capital allocation decision, and would potentially prompt me to lower my price target.

Other Risks

Unlike many of the other typical large cap technology companies, TCEHY does not have a pristine balance sheet. While the peers previously mentioned have deep net cash positions, TCEHY actually has a slight net debt position. In fact, as we can see below, TCEHY has a fairy aggressive debt to EBITDA ratio around 1.5 times: (Q2 Presentation)

This means that TCEHY does not have the same balance sheet catalyst that peers may have, namely a cash and debt fueled aggressive share repurchase program. Furthermore, shareholders must count on management’s ongoing investment activity to pay off in the future, as otherwise TCEHY may find itself with undue leverage and not much to show for it.

Like many Chinese peers, TCEHY operates using a variable interest entity (‘VIE’) structure. This means that shareholders of TCHEY actually own shares in a company which owns contracts giving them ownership to the earnings of the actual Tencent company. This increased complexity means that shareholders may have trouble holding management accountable for any potential shareholder misalignment. That said, TCEHY has not shown a history of shareholder misalignment in the past and I do not foresee this changing in the future.

While TCEHY appears to have little reliance on trade between the U.S. and China, their revenues are however reported in RMB. This means that should the trade war lead to continued devaluation of the RMB, then U.S. investors in TCEHY may find shares losing value at the very least because of currency alone.

Finally, as we saw earlier, China’s government has shown a history of heightened regulation. Should the regulatory environment get even worse, TCEHY may see a slowdown to earnings growth due to inability to monetize new games at the same frequencies in the past. While I hope this to not be the case, this is something I intend to continue to keep a close eye on moving forward.

Conclusion

TCEHY has performed poorly this year, but fundamentals continue to be very strong especially in their online advertising platform. I am aggressively buying this apparent bear market in Chinese equities and do not foresee selling anytime in the near future.

If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss any of my future articles. I have a reputation for replying to every comment, leave a comment below!

(Tipranks: TCEHY: Buy)

About "High Dividend Opportunities"

High Dividend Opportunities is a leading and comprehensive dividend service ranked #1 on Seeking Alpha, dedicated to high-yield securities trading at attractive valuations targeting a yield of 9-10%. Subscribers get access to:

Our managed portfolio of 40 securities currently yielding 9.8%. A free "dividend tracker" to know exactly when to expect to receive the next dividend. A free "portfolio tracker" (watch video by clicking here). "Live Alerts" to buy securities at attractive prices.

We invite income seekers for a 2-week free trial to help you identify the future out-performers in the high yield space. For more info, click here.

If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss any of my future articles. I have a reputation for replying to every comment, leave a comment below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, TCEHY, BABA, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.