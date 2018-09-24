Newell Brands: My Favorite Current Idea (40% To 50% Potential Upside)

After reading fellow Seeking Alpha author J. Mintzmyer's recent article: Buy The Stock Of the Decade (Golar LNG), I was inspired to share my best current idea in my Tactical Value Portfolio: Newell Brands (NWL). Although I am not ready to call Newell a stock of the decade, I will share why shares are super compelling and could offer 40% to 50% of upside.

Executive Summary

Due to a confluence of negative events including the Toys R' Us bankruptcy and Office Supply Store inventory de-stocking, an overly complicated organization structure (including too many brands and way too many ERP systems), and marketplace disruption with my people buying items online, shares of Newell Brands are down 60% from their June 2017 all time highs. With 59.4 million shares sold short (as of August 31, 2018) there is a lot pessimism priced into shares. Despite these headwinds, I am looking based the market's myopic short term focus and instead I'm focused on the strength of Newell's strong portfolio of brands.

Newell's brands are very strong and any turnaround investment is about envisioning what could be. Because of portfolio of strong brands, I am less concerned with the short term recent weakness in NWL's revenue, EBITDA, and E.P.S. Despite, net debt the north of $8 billion, management and its new board members (Carl Icahn's team (currently long 8.1% of NWL's equity) and Starboard Value) put in motion a plan to sell $10 billion worth of brands by the end of FY 2019. They have already successfully sold $2.67 billion. This piecemeal and deliberate yard sale process should provide more than enough capital to significantly de-leverage the balance sheet and should enable the company to transform into a new leaner and meaner Newell Brands.

Enclosed below is the list of Newell's many well known brands.

Brands

Live: (Aprica®, Baby Jogger®, Ball®, Calphalon®, Chesapeake Bay Candle®, Crock-Pot®, FoodSaver®, Graco®, Mr. Coffee®, NUK®, Oster®, Rubbermaid®, Sunbeam®, Sistema®, Tigex®, Woodwick®, Yankee Candle®)

Learn: (Dymo®, Elmer’s®, Expo®, Jostens®, Mr. Sketch®, Paper Mate®, Parker®, Prismacolor®, Sharpie®, Waterman®, X-Acto®)

Work: (Mapa®, Quickie®, Rubbermaid®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Spontex®, Waddington)

Play: (Berkley®, Coleman®, Contigo®, Ex Officio®, Marmot®, Rawlings®, Shakespeare®)

Other: (Jarden Plastic Solutions, Jarden Applied Materials, Jarden Zinc Products, Goody®, Bicycle®, Rainbow®)

** Rawlings® and Waddington have been sold and they announced the sale of Goody (August 14, 2018). For context, they sold the Waddington business for $2.3 billion or 12 times adjusted EBITDA.

As part of the asset sale process, they are planning on selling the following businesses to reach that $10 billion price target.

Asset up for sale

In this context, today we announced the expansion of the Accelerated Transformation Plan. Our new board, together with the management team, has conducted a comprehensive review of our businesses and the strategy for the company. Following this review, the board supported the decision to explore strategic alternatives for eight businesses, comprising about 35% of the company's net sales. These eight businesses include three industrial and commercial product assets, Waddington, Consumer & Commercial Solutions, and Process Solutions, as well as five non-core consumer businesses, Team Sports, Beauty, U.S. Playing Cards, Jostens, and Pure Fishing. Q1 2018 Conference Call

What's left behind is a pro-forma business that had 2017 revenue of $9 billion to $9.5 billion and is targeted to have normalized operating margins of 15%.

Once completed, the Accelerated Transformation Plan will result in a simpler, faster, and stronger Newell Brands. The new portfolio will comprise seven consumer-facing divisions, which generated about $9 billion in revenue in 2017 and are expected to generate about $9.5 billion by 2020, with normalized operating margins greater than 15%, an increase of roughly 300 basis points versus the 2017 pro forma. (Same call)

Putting it all together, market sentiment has thrown the baby out with the bathwater. Because of this overreaction and the fact that many analysts appear unable or unwilling to distinguish between cyclical and secular headwinds, we get this great bargain and can buy Newell shares under $22 per shares. Besides, in sell side circles, it is unfashionable to recommend shares of Newell as a compelling buy based on the optics and negative sentiment. Value investing is rarely popular and Newell Brands is no exception.

So to wrap up the executive summary, I understand the recent weakness in financial results, the leveraged balance sheet, and the negative sentiment. However, because of those challenges, we get to buy a good business, at a very good price.

My current price target is $31 to $33, which would result in 40% to 50% upside from share price appreciation. Plus, Newell currently pays a dividend that yield north of 4%, while we patiently wait for the turnaround and second half 2018 recovery to appear.

Company History And Context

On December 14, 2015, Newell Rubbermaid Inc. announced they agreed to acquire Jarden Corp. for $15.4 billion (see WSJ article). The deal officially closed on April 15, 2016 and including debt, the deal was valued at $18.7 billion. The deal terms were $5.4 billion of cash and Newell issued $9.9 billion of stock (see appendix - Exhibit A). Just prior to the official deal closing (April 2016), NWL shares were changing hands for around $44 (so 268.2 million shares x $44 per share equals a market capitalization of $11.8 billion). Again, just prior to deal closing, including net debt, NWL had an enterprise value of $15 billion ((cash of $8.18 billion, short term debt of $763 million and long term debt of $10.6 billion) equals $3.18 billion of net debt).

So for a reference point, on the day of the big tying the knot ceremony, on a combined basis, NWL had an enterprise value of approximately $33.7 billion.

Post deal closing, NWL had 482 million shares outstanding and traded as high as $55 in June 2017 giving the company a then market capitalization of $26.5 million at its peak. Syncing up NWL's June 30, 2017 balance sheet, NWL then sported roughly $12 billion in net debt. So at the pinnacle, NWL's enterprise value, albeit fleetingly, stood tall at $38.5 billion. In terms of current valuation, NWL has an enterprise value of about $18.7 billion (see below).



Current Valuation

As of today, there are 486 million diluted shares. So taking NWL's September 21, 2018 closing share price of $21.84, this gives us a market capitalization of $10.5 billion. Also, after receiving the $2.67 billion proceeds from selling Waddington Group and Rawlings, the company has net debt of roughly $8.2 billion. So we are looking at an enterprise value of about $18.7 billion.

Understanding the Key Drivers (Toys R' Us and Inventory de-stocking in the Office Supply market).

What we need to understand is that Toys R' Us was Newell's largest baby customer and was a top ten largest total customer. Initially, Toys R' Us planned to only close 182 stores, but as well all know now, it turns out that its creditors actually determined it was in their best interest to close all 800 stores and liquidate all of the inventory. In one fell swoop, Newell Brands' financial statements got dinged because they lost new "sell ins" with Toys R' Us no longer in business. To add insult to injury, the Toys R' Us liquidation resulted in baby consumers shifting their buying patterns to take advantage of the discounted merchandise sold during Toys R' Us liquidation sales, instead of at buying Newell baby gear at closer to full price from some of NWL's other retailers. This in turn slowed down new orders by other retailers that sell Newell's baby gear. With the Toys R' Us liquidation now ancient history, these issues have been worked through.

In terms of the lucrative writing business, the persistent struggle in the consolidating office supply landscape (think Staples and Office Depot) has resulted in a severe inventory de-stocking as the new normal is holding fewer days of inventory. There could a major ripple effect and marked a major reset that negatively impacted Newell's first half 2018 financial results. As Newell books its revenue and net income when the product is shipped (think sell ins), higher inventory levels (in this new lower inventory world) meant Newell had to wait to ship new product. So at the consumer level, sell throughs could have been fine, but again, and manufacturers, Newell had to adjusted to a new lower level of inventory (days of inventory held by the retailers are lower). These issues should now be largely resolved.

The Writing business was down double digits, as it continued to face headwinds from significant destocking in the office superstore and distributive trade channels. As we have previously indicated, we expect Q2 to be a tough quarter for the Writing business, as it laps pipeline fill on Elmer's and we continue to work with retailers to quickly get to their significantly reduced inventory targets. Q1 2018 Call

Skating to where the puck is going (2nd Half 2018)

However, if you are in the weeds and understand the nuances, from a point of sale perspective, the underlying demand for Newell's baby brands is healthy. On a first hand basis, albeit it anecdotally, me and my wife have three young kids in our household, as I can tell you first hand we have a Graco baby crib, Graco high chair, Graco Pack 'n Play, and Graco car seats. We have a Baby Jogger City Mini stroller (owned by Newell), and have bought NUK baby bottles. From my first hand experience, Newell's baby products are high quality and very popular in the marketplace.

This is from the Q2 2018 conference call (see here).

Three factors can influence our delivery within these guidance ranges. The first factor is the performance of the Baby business in the second half of the year. Despite strong double-digit sales declines on Baby in the first half of the year, our point of sale growth is up high single digits and market share is up over 300 basis points. The team has done an excellent job navigating the turbulence of the Toys "R" Us liquidation, driving the desired share shift from TRU to our other customers.

Secondly, in the Writing business (30% of total EBITDA per, Mike Polk, CEO), they took the upfront inventory de-stocking and lower sell ins hit during the first half of 2018. The picture looks better during the second half 2018.

The second factor that could influence our delivery is the performance of our Writing business. In Writing, we're making significant progress. We expect to exit the first half of 2018 well on our way to the revised inventory targets set by new leadership and new ownership in the office superstore channel and traditional Writing channel. In the first half of 2018, we chose to accelerate the delivery of their revised inventory targets in order to get the Writing business back into a normal rhythm of delivery in the back half of the year. We are on track to do that and our guidance assumes success. We've also now lapped the large 2017 pipeline on Slime from Elmer’s. Our back to school selling has been solid in this context with the season just kicking into high gear and were well staged with strong displays set virtually everywhere. In 2018, we're focused on striking the right balance between driving profitable sales and winning share in the back to school window. Our guidance assumes continued improvement in margins through the second half of the year and a return to growth on Writing in the fourth quarter.

More detailed on the de-stocking

2018 Guidance (Continuing Business)

In Q2 2018, they delineated the core continuing business and offered full year guidance of normalized E.P.S. of $2.55 (mid-point), revenue of $8.85 billion (mid-point) and operating cash flow $1.05 billion (mid-point).

We have adjusted our 2018 full year outlook for discontinued operations and the divestiture of Waddington and Rawlings. We expect full year net sales of between $8.7 billion dollars and $9 billion, this range only include sales from our continuing operations. We expect normalized EPS of $2.45 to $2.65, reflecting a $0.20 adjustment for the impact of Waddington and Rawlings. We expect operating cash flow of $900 million to $1.2 billion, reflecting a $250 million adjustment for the impact of Waddington and Rawlings, including the incremental cash taxes on the transactions. While we don't usually provide quarterly guidance, the company does expect second half normalized operating margins of 12% to 12.4% in core sales growth to sequentially improve from down low single digits in Q3 to up low single digit percent in Q4.

Green Shoots

New product launches

They have a number of new product launches or enhancements rolling out during the second half of 2018.

Back half launches include Calphalon Premier appliances, Onelink Safe & Sound system from First Alert, Oster DuraCeramic Air Fryer, Baby Jogger space saving City View car seat and Yankee Candle elevations, the first new vessel from Yankee in many years. And we have big activation platforms at the back to school with the Ooey Gluey Slime Games and through holidays with Crocktober and many other brand initiatives in November and December.

Simplification (from the Q1 2018 conference call)

The reshaping of the portfolio will significantly simplify our operations, as we expect to divest 66% of our factories, 55% of our distribution centers, 58% of our customers, 45% of our brands, 39% of our head count, 51% of our over 500,000 SKUs, and nearly all exposure to private label. We will also dramatically reduce our resin exposure, and more than 90% of our sales will be just on two ERP systems by the end of 2019, as compared to well over 30 today. This significant simplification will provide much greater visibility into the underlying business and allow even greater scrutiny of the cost base, positioning us to identify and unlock future value through strengthened cost in working capital. Management and the new board are committed to drive the Accelerated Transformation Plan into action and reignite performance on the continuing business, as we build a leading consumer goods company that delivers strong results and significant value for our shareholders.

Risks

The two biggest risks are China trade tariffs and NWL's debt.

Exhibit A - Tariffs

As the tariffs currently stand, the annualized impact on Newell brands could be as much as $100 million. Our 2018 guidance contemplates this impact. While we’ve announced incremental pricing, we’re simultaneously appealing the application, the bulk of these tariffs to the US Trade Representative Office and are considering where possible alternative sourcing options. Virtually every business has been impacted with the greatest exposure on Baby appliances and food. Two uncertainties could influence the ultimate impact. The first being our ability to land the incremental pricing, the second being the recent escalation of rhetoric, regarding a potential increase in the Chinese tariff percent from 10% to 25% and the most recent round of tariffs announced a few weeks ago. Our current pricing in guidance assumes a 10% tariff. If the China tariffs are raised to 25% we will amend our price increases upward to reflect the full impact of the tariff.

Exhibit B - Debt

On the Q2 2018 conference call, notably compared to the Q1 2018 conference call, they walked back allocating 55% of future business sale proceeds to share buybacks and had a stronger emphasis on de-leveraging. Per NWL's CFO, Ralph Nicoletti, intra quarter Debt to adjusted EBITDA is 3.7X.

But the first priority is to get our leverage ratio in the zone that we needed - that we needed to get it to. So you know we're going to be - you know, we're over 4 right now, although on a net basis - on a net basis this quarter we’re significantly below that. We're below four, almost a 3.7 [ph] on a net basis. And we're going to proceed into the - towards a 3.5 range as we move towards the end of the year, and going past that and we've been in a lot of dialogue with the rating agencies on that.

Per Newell's FY 2017 10-K, its debt is termed out. So there is no threat of bond vigilantes extracting onerous terms as there isn't a big debt maturity wave about to crest.

Takeaway

At the risks of losing readers' attention and getting them tangled and twisted in the weeds, I am going wrap up this note here. Essentially, because of the Toys R' Us bankruptcy, major office supply de-stocking, high debt levels, decelerating first half 2018 operating metrics, and China Tariffs, shares of Newel Brands are on sale. On balance, though, I am a believer that the collaboration between Newell's management team and the input from Carl Icahn's team and the Starboard Value team (both teams are on the Board of Directors) has resulted in the right prescribed medicine to revive the patient. Moreover, significant assets sales should be enough to generate sufficient capital (earmarked) for de-levering. On a pro-forma, and post balance sheet de-leveraging, the residual and streamlined continuing portfolio of excellent brands makes NWL shares look really attractive at $22.

And finally, the market appears to be underestimating the quality of Newell's brands, notably its baby business. Graco is a crown jewel business. And as CEO, Mike Polk, stated on the Q1 2018 conference call, 80% of its brands hold the number one market share position in their category.

As you recall, I said 80% of the brands – 80% of the revenue in the U.S. has number one share positions in these categories. And so we feel terrific about that.

If you are patient, I think readers can make upwards of 40% to 50% on Newell Brands. Just remember to scale into the name.

And one more thing, as of August 31, 2018, there were 59.4 million shares of NWL sold short.



Appendix

Exhibit A - Newell Rubbermaid pays $18.7 billion for Jarden Corp.

On April 15, 2016, the Company acquired Jarden for total consideration of $18.7 billion including cash paid, shares issued and debt assumed, net of cash acquired (“the Jarden Acquisition”). The total consideration paid or payable for shares of Jarden common stock was approximately $15.3 billion, including $5.4 billion of cash and $9.9 billion of the Company’s common stock. The Jarden Acquisition was accounted for using the purchase method of accounting, and accordingly, Jarden’s results of operations are included in the Company’s results of operations since the acquisition date. Jarden was a leading, global consumer products company with leading brands such as Crock-Pot®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Oster®, Coleman®, First Alert®, Rawlings®, Jostens®, Marmot®, Yankee Candle® and many others. See Footnote 2 of the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.

Source: Newell Brands Inc. FY 2017 10-K

Exhibit B - Jarden buys Waddington Group Inc for $1.4 billion

The company bought class-ring and yearbook company Jostens in November for $1.5 billion and in July acquired Waddington Group Inc., a maker of disposable tableware, for $1.4 billion.

Source: WSJ

As a full time investor, I look for new ideas for my portfolio every day and I always eat my own cooking. YTD through 9/21/2018, my Tactical Value Portfolio is up 14.2% and High Octane Portfolio is up 16%, outperforming the S&P 500 (up 10.4%) by nearly 411 Bps and 554 Bps, respectively. Enclosed below is the Fidelity monthly performance through August 31, 2018, for the Tactical Value Portfolio.

