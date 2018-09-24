Should Oil Be A Part Of Your Retirement Portfolio?

The Canadian oil and gas industry is dominated by heavy oil producers, however, about 850,000 barrels per day of Canada's oil production is conventional light oil.

In this space, there are many players but one to watch is Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF), who have quietly gone about building capacity, strengthening their balance sheet and growing their dividend through what can only be described as a tumultuous period. In their investor presentation, Whitecap highlights their priorities as, “We are focused on providing sustainable dividends and profitable per share growth enhanced by value added acquisitions.” wcap.ca. As a retiree that sounds like something we should be interested in, but does it belong in your portfolio?

It's not really a business unless you can turn a profit

In today's stock market, there are many places to take on risk. Pot stocks seem to be gathering a lot of attention, but to me, it's not really a business I would be interested in unless you can turn a profit. If you like risk, but like to see a profit too maybe the answer lies in the out of favor oil and gas sector.

In the oil and gas industry, you achieve profitability through a combination of productivity, price, and transportation as you remove this finite resource from the ground and ship it to refiners predominantly located in the USA. As the chart below shows, Whitecap has managed to steadily increase their productivity through the years by reinvesting in their business despite ongoing challenges in the industry as a whole.

In the most recent quarter, Whitecap increased production by 19% keeping them on track to hit or even exceed their yearly output target of 14% growth. Despite this increase in production, Whitecap has also been able to increase their proven reserves and made a number of opportunistic acquisitions, most notably their acquisition worth $932 million in Southeast Saskatchewan that closed in the fourth quarter of 2017. They were able to advance these acquisitions over the past couple of years as many of their competitors shed assets to meet other financial obligations.

A combination of increasing cash flows combined with a manageable debt load has meant that Whitecap has been able to target debt reduction as a key priority. Their current debt to funds flow ratio is at 1.7 times but they are anticipating that the number will decrease to 1.5 times by year-end. With a strong balance sheet, Whitecap is well positioned for future growth.

Benefiting from a combination of higher oil prices in 2018 and a weaker Canadian dollar Whitecap has seen a continued rebound in their financial outlook since 2016 when oil prices bottomed out. For many producers, the drop in oil prices combined with weaker balance sheets created significant hardship that many are still experiencing today. This additional cash flow has been used to strengthen their balance sheet, support dividend growth and allow for share buybacks.

Also adding to their results is an ability to maintain flat transportation expenses. The Canadian oil story is dominated by a shortage of available pipeline capacity forcing many producers to shift transportation to much more costly alternatives like rail. With an abundance of available pipelines located close to existing production sites, Whitecap has been able to secure space on existing routes keeping costs contained and avoiding takeaway issues at this time. This will also prove valuable as new facilities come online in 2019/20.

The second quarter saw a 29% increase in cash flow keeping them on track to meet their yearly target of 32% cash flow growth. This improved cash flow has allowed them to focus on reducing debt which enhances their balance sheet health. It also allowed them to reduce their total payout ratio to the targeted 77% from 87% in 2017, an 11% decrease.

The total payout ratio for Whitecap is arrived at by combining their $450 million capital development program with the dividends paid out to shareholders. With their capital development program on target for 2018 and the price of oil continuing to rise above the $70 US per barrel range, Whitecap has been able to boost their dividend as well.

The best businesses reward their shareholders

As a retiree all of this sounds good from a company health perspective but the best businesses reward their shareholders, so for me, the important part still remains the dividend. The question is, can they sustain it and more importantly, will they be able to grow the dividend going forward? Since cutting their dividend in 2016 after the floor dropped out from under the price of oil, Whitecap has been steadily increasing their monthly dividend payout. This increase has followed their cash flow position recognizing the importance of balance sheet health.

Whitecap is currently paying a healthy 4.1% dividend to shareholders. In June, they delivered a 5% increase following a 4.9% increase in December 2017. That followed a 5.1% increase the month before in November 2017. So you get the picture, this is a company committed to growing their business in a responsible way and their shareholders are the first to be rewarded when they achieve their objectives.

I would like to believe that they will be able to continue raising their dividend provided the price of oil continues to rise and production continues to expand.

The bigger picture

Looking at the chart below, you can see a company that is certainly enjoying a comeback following the challenges of 2016. Production is on track to increase by 14% in 2018 driven by $450 million in capital expenditures. The increase in productivity has resulted in better efficiencies creating higher netbacks on lower per barrel expenses. This increased profitability is being passed along to shareholders in the form of higher dividends.

What is going on in the oil industry

Despite efforts to transition to a greener world the reality is that our dependence on carbon-based energy is growing and not shrinking. The demand for oil and gas continues to rise, as evidenced by the chart below, but at the same time, the supply of oil and gas has never been so fluid. The introduction of new technologies, that have allowed tight oil to be accessed and brought on line quickly and efficiently, have changed the way the world has developed oil reserves.

There was a not too distant time when the US was a net importer of oil, but times are changing and now, the US is transitioning into a net exporter of oil. Where once the challenges being faced by foreign oil-exporting countries, like Venezuela and others in the Middle East, would have threatened the US economy, today they present an opportunity to produce more.

The development of tight oil plays across North America initially shocked the system as oil went from over $100 per barrel in 2014 to lows of around $30 per barrel in 2016. Since then things seem to have stabilized as prices have crept back above $70 per barrel but the challenge for the industry is how you push the price higher?

Tight oil production is different than conventional oil in that the initial capital cost is lower but the decline rates are much higher. In addition, it is not uncommon for tight oil sites to deplete 2/3 of their output from a well in the first 2 years of its production then depleting the remaining 1/3 over the remaining life of the well which may be 10 years. That means that as the price of oil drops, the payout period to break-even on a well goes up. If the payout period extends too far, then it becomes uneconomical for producers to break even. Currently, the median payout period is 1.6 years so drilling these wells can be very price-sensitive.

Whitecap is very well positioned in the tight oil industry as evidenced by the chart above. The half cycle payout period for most of their wells is well below the North American median allowing them the ability to operate profitably in a sensitive pricing market. In addition, their decline rates are among the best in North America meaning their investments continue producing at a higher output for much longer than the norm. Combine this with an increasing price environment and it bodes well for Whitecap and their shareholders going forward.

Is this a company you want in your portfolio

As an early retiree, there are a few things that I value. I want the companies that I invest in to pay a sustainable dividend between 3-7% with the ability to grow that dividend at a rate greater than 5% per year. Whitecap achieves this objective. Although I do have concerns regarding the sustainability of the dividend after a cut they extended in 2016. I recognize that it was a sound business decision that protected the balance sheet and has left them in the position they are in today. I am hopeful that they can continue to raise dividends at an accelerated pace to recoup that cut as the market continues to recover.

Another metric I look at is that I want companies that increase in value by 10% per year over the long term. On this front, Whitecap has been a disappointment as the price has failed to grow over the past couple of years and has gone down substantially from when I first invested with them several years ago.

That said, I do like to focus on the long term and my holding period for most stocks is measured in decades and not quarters. Looking forward, I see fundamentals that suggest a recovery in the stock price so I will continue to be patient and remember that resources can be cyclical and no one wants to be selling as the cycle starts to rebound.

I didn’t retire to take on another full time job. Another one of the things I looked at when I built my retirement portfolio was the ability to walk away for months at a time and not have to worry about my investments. Whitecap does allow me that kind of flexibility but it is one of the companies that I am more cautious about as geopolitical risk can sometimes complicate the company’s business model. During my working life, I was always chasing targets but it is not what I want in my retirement.

In my retirement, I want clear sailing, literally. I want calm seas, the wind at my back and a beautiful sunset every night. In my investments, I seek stability. Although I do watch the stock price, almost like a baseball game, I ideally want to be checking in every quarter to see how things are going and maybe do a deeper dive once per year. Whitecap is not one of those companies, but for that small percentage of your portfolio where you like to take on a bit of risk, it is a company worth considering and has a respectable dividend that will pay you while you wait. As a key part of your retirement portfolio, probably not.

