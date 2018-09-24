Vale: Embracing The Electric Vehicle Revolution

The company is positioning its nickel operations for the rising demand from EV batteries.

Vale's (VALE) iron ore operations have been by far the main driver of the company's performance. Because of this, the Base Metals division tends to fly under the radar, despite Vale being the world's largest producer of nickel.

However, Vale has big plans for its nickel and copper divisions, and the Brazilian company has identified the rise of electric vehicle and renewables as an important growth driver, especially in nickel.

The main focus of this article will be the nickel developments, but we will also touch on copper. Both should help the Base Metals division contribute meaningfully to earnings from 2020.

How big is Vale's Base Metals division?

Base Metals' contribution is still modest, but rising

Investors can be forgiven for paying more attention to the Ferrous Minerals division, which includes iron ore and related metals. This segment is by far the main contributor to Vale's performance. The company's latest quarterly publication, for Q2 2018, confirms the weight of Ferrous Minerals:

(Source: Vale's Q2 results press release)

There has been, however, a noticeable improvement in the Base Metals' contribution. This segment includes nickel, copper and their by-products. Higher prices for the two metals in 1H18 resulted in a rising contribution to overall EBITDA:

(Source: Vale's Q2 results presentation)

Going back a few years, copper and nickel's combined EBITDA contribution increased from $1.1bn in 2015 to $2.1bn in 2017, as prices recovered from their lows of 2015 and early 2016. Despite the temporary weakness in prices due to trade war fears, the 2018 Base Metals EBITDA should surpass 2017's, on the back of the strong 1H.

(Source: Vale's 2017 annual report)

Vale is the world's top nickel producer

In nickel specifically, the size of Vale's operations makes it a major player in the global market. In fact, the company was the world's top nickel producer in 2017:

(Source: Mining.com, data from Mining Intelligence)

It's worth noting that Vale's actual operational capabilities exceed the volumes produced in 2017 (and 2018, which is expected to be in line with last year). The company has been constraining production at some its less profitable operations, such as Onça Puma in Brazil.

During the nickel bear market in 2015, the size of the nickel business hampered Vale's profitability. The company now expects to profit from improving market conditions, with incremental demand from batteries expected to support prices in the coming years.

Getting ready for rising EV battery demand

EV batteries' potential impact on the nickel market

Nickel is used in most battery chemistries, in particular the NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) battery which is being adopted by most electric vehicle manufacturers. At present, the battery market represents less than 10% of nickel consumption, with stainless steel a much bigger force in the market. However, the proportion has been rising steadily, and as EV penetration increases, batteries will definitely have an impact on nickel demand:

(Source: Vale Day presentation)

Actually, the impact is starting to be felt at inventory level. Nickel inventories at the London Metal Exchange had soared up to 2015, a big factor in the nickel bear market at the time. The trend has reversed and since the end of 2017, stocks have been decreasing almost in a straight line:

(Source: kitco.com)

In fact, inventories are now back to where they were 5 years ago. The market is expected to remain in a deficit for the rest of 2018, and inventories are likely to keep going down.

Interestingly, it seems that EV supply chain demand is a factor behind this trend. The LME's inventories are made of Class I nickel, the purest type of nickel and the one used in EV batteries. Some EV battery manufacturers are starting to realize that this kind of nickel might be in short supply in the near future, and are building up their own stock piles.

This is having an impact on prices, which rose strongly in 1H 2018. They have since given back some of the gains to due trade tensions and their potential impact on Chinese growth, but if these fears prove overdone, the rising trend should resume as inventories decline. The pre-2014 period shows that prices between $14,000/t and $20,000/t are not unprecedented.

(Source: InfoMine.com)

Vale well-positioned to capitalize on EVs and Renewables

Against this promising backdrop, Vale has decided to position itself for EV adoption, with China as the main focus. In the words of Eduardo Bartolomeo, Head of the Base Metals division:

I believe that the true driver behind the growth of EVs is China due to multiple factors. It's relevant for the pollution. [...] It's relevant for the geopolitical, so they're going to build a new industry around the EVs. It's relevant for their grid. They're going to have to store all the renewables that they have. So for China, it's a no-brainer. They already produce in the range of 1 million cars this year. [...] So we're really focused on our homework to be ready for that. But just giving some numbers to you, it's now 38,000 tons and we believe it's going to be 350,000 to 500,000 in 2025. (Source: 2Q earnings call)

Fortunately for Vale, the company has the right mix of nickel, with a sizeable proportion of the sought-after Class I nickel. They also consider that some of their Class II nickel can be battery-suitable (they include part of their Indonesian and New Caledonian production in this category).

(Source: Vale's Q2 results presentation)

Even considering only the actual Class I nickel, Vale benefits from premium pricing on 60% of its production. According to the company's 2Q press release, the premium for Class I nickel rose to $1,430/t during the quarter.

Vale taking steps to stay ahead of the (battery) pack

Since the start of 2018, the company has been busy optimizing its nickel portfolio, which consists of the following mines:

(Source: Vale's Q2 results press release)

Voisey’s Bay’s second life

In June 2018, Vale validated the underground mine expansion of its flagship Voisey's Bay asset in Canada. Currently an open pit operation, Voisey's Bay will see its mine life extended from 2023 to 2034 thanks to this brownfield development.

(Source: Vale's Q2 results press release)

Vale was able to strengthen the economics of the project thanks to a cobalt streaming agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) and Cobalt 27 (OTC:CBLLF). Under the agreement, Vale will receive a total upfront payment of $690m plus additional payments of 20%, on average, of cobalt prices upon delivery.

I think this streaming deal was excellent news for Vale. The Brazilian company monetized its cobalt at the right time. Cobalt is currently a key part of the NMC batteries' chemistry, but its proportion is expected to decrease and a lot of research is being done on EV batteries without cobalt. Getting $690m now (60% of Voisey's Bay future production) is a wise move from Vale.

Regarding the project itself, it will enable Vale to increase Class I nickel production at the right time, with the mine expected to produce up to 50,000 tons of nickel per year from 2024 onwards (and about 38,000 tons per year by then).

Indonesia

Vale's confidence in nickel's prospects was confirmed in September, with the launch of a feasibility study for a nickel processing plant in Pomalaa, on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. The plant would process the local nickel laterite into nickel sulphate for batteries, using high pressure acid leach (HPAL) technology.

As with existing operations, the project will be undertaken by PT Vale Indonesia, of which Vale holds 58.73% and Sumitomo Metal Mining 20.09%, with the remaining shares owned by a government entity.

It's worth noting that Vale will have to reduce its stake by 20% (12% of the total), at the request of the Indonesian government. This is reminiscent of what Rio Tinto (RIO) and Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) were requested to do with regards to the Grasberg copper mine. In Vale's case, the impact is more limited and the negotiations went more smoothly. In practice, the company will have a smaller slice of a bigger cake, as operations ramp-up, so Indonesia is still expected to be a growth area for Vale.

New Caledonia

In a development that further indicates Vale's confidence, the company backtracked on its 2017 decision to sell its New Caledonian facilities. Vale now intends to keep the mine, with its efforts focused on finding a partner and reducing operational bottlenecks.

Copper (and Manganese) could benefit as well

The electric vehicle roll-out, and the rise of renewables, will also benefit copper. The red metal is the preferred electrical conductor and would shine in an electric world.

Vale's copper division has been a cash cow within the Base Metals segment, and the company intends to expand its operations. In the short term, Vale plans to expand the Salobo mine in Brazil to 50Mt of copper per annum, for an investment of $400m.

Longer term, further growth can be provided by projects which are currently at an earlier stage, such as the Hu’u prospect in Indonesia, and a new polymetallic project in Canada's Sudbury basin.

Production decreased slightly in 2018 due to the sale of Vale's Zambian operations in December 2017, but the shortfall will be gradually offset by the Salobo ramp-up:

(Source: Vale Day presentation)

Manganese could also benefit from EV adoption, and the second quarter showed that it can be a decent contributor when prices are good. The adjusted EBITDA of manganese ore and ferroalloys (both of which are part of the Ferrous Metals segment) was $47m in 2Q18.

However, the proportion of manganese in batteries is lower than that of nickel (with a few exceptions, like the LMD chemistry), and the manganese market will remain heavily dependent on steel production, even more so than nickel.

EBITDA Sensitivity and Valuation

In its 3-year guidance provided in December 2017, Vale showed the sensitivity of the Base Metals segment's 2020 EBITDA estimate to copper and nickel prices:

(Source: Vale Day presentation)

For Vale as a whole, including the key iron ore operations, the set of possible EBITDA numbers for 2020 was as follows:

(Source: Vale Day presentation)

As far as I'm concerned, I would pick the median estimate for iron ore. With regards to nickel, I believe the 2020 price could be closer to $16,000/t (price exceeded $15,000/t earlier this year), as inventories should be minimal by then and Class I nickel will be in high demand. For copper, $7,000 sounds reasonable, in line with the Word Bank's forecast.

Under these assumptions, the 2020 EBITDA would be $17.2bn (with a nickel price of $16,000/t resulting in $2.4bn nickel segment EBITDA).

Vale's Enterprise Value is currently in the region of $86bn. Its forward P/E is lower than 10, and the EV/2018 EBITDA ratio should be around 5. By 2020, under our assumptions, the EV/EBITDA ratio will be closer to 4.5 at current share price.

In addition, this does not factor in the ramp-up of Voisey's Bay's underground mine and other new developments we discussed that will take effect after 2020. Vale's valuation looks cheap at this point in light of the company's growth prospects.

I would apply a 6.5x multiple to a 2018 EBITDA estimate of $15bn. This gives us an EV of $97.5bn, and with about $10bn in net debt, the equity would be worth $87.5, or $17 per NYSE-listed share.

Takeaway

Vale's iron ore business will obviously remain the key driver of the company's performance. However, Vale wants to pursue "diversification internally" (in the words of CEO Fabio Schvartsman during the 2Q18 earnings call) by bolstering its Base Metals division.

Vale will likely benefit from tailwinds from EV and renewables adoption, and with the demand for battery metals increasing, the nickel segment could realistically contribute $2.4bn to yearly EBITDA by 2020, and more thereafter thanks to Voisey's Bay's underground development and optionality from Indonesia and New Caledonia.

Copper and possibly manganese should also be supported by strong fundamentals, making Vale's portfolio highly attractive. Investors comfortable with the iron ore side of the business can expect the recent rebound in the share price to continue, with $17 a realistic target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.