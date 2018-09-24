MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Getting To Crunch Time On Meeting Guidance

MannKind (MNKD) investors remain a bit perplexed with the current level of Afrezza sales vs. company guidance. With Q3 rapidly coming to a close, the window of opportunity for the company to meet its guidance is closing. The company is running television ads, but the campaign is simply too modest to deliver the level of sales needed. Something has got to give, and at this juncture, the probability is that guidance will once again get lowered.

This past week, the company sold 585 Afrezza scripts, marking the 19th week that the sales figure has been in the 500s or a bit below. The growth trajectory is not compounding, refills have now caught up to new scripts, and the Afrezza story is simply still not helping the bottom line.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

4-Week Charts

With this week's data points, it is now time to update the 4-week rolling charts. The first chart shows 4-week periods of 2019 and how scripts have performed along the way. As you can see, the last 4 weeks have delivered extremely modest growth.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

The next chart shows the retail sales figures in 4-week increments. Once again we see the improvement being more modest than what is needed to impress the Street.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

The last chart outlines weekly retail sales with a 4-week rolling average. What you can see in this chart is that the retail sales have stabilized due to the new product being in full use within the distribution channel.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Quarter Over Quarter

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, Q3 of 2018 is currently pacing just 12.46% better than what was delivered in Q2. While the growth is positive, it is hardly compelling. This level of growth will not get the company to its guidance, nor will it impress the Street. Given that the company is still losing money with each Afrezza script sold, the slow growth is very concerning when one looks at the cash situation of MannKind.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

In looking at the net revenue for the quarter, I estimate that the company is at about $4.06 million. This is about $600,000 better than the similar point in Q2, but well off of the level of net revenue required to meet guidance. The company books revenue based on wholesale deliveries, so investors need to bear that in mind. It is likely that the company will report revenue somewhere between $4.7 million and $5.1 million. In the previous quarter revenue was $3.7 million.

Projections

As regular readers know, I provide realistic projections on scripts, retail sales, gross revenue, net revenue, and the cash situation. The fact that some uber-bulls do not like my projections is not material. What is material is whether or not they are accurate. I have cautioned readers all year that my script projections have been aggressive, so please bear that in mind when looking at the charts.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

In looking at sales figures, gross revenue, and net revenue, readers can see that I have been very close to what is actually being delivered. The critical point in being able to project these types of things is that it can give an investor great insight on timing of certain events, or better determine when certain actions need to happen.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Guidance

As stated, the company's guidance seems to be in jeopardy. The low end of the guidance for net Afrezza sales is $22 million. I estimate that through week 37 that $11.6 million in net revenue has been generated. That would imply a need of $10.4 million in net revenue in the remaining 15 weeks. To meet guidance, the company needs to average $693,000 in net revenue each week. For perspective, the most recent week delivered a bit over $400,000 in net revenue. The chart below shows the needed script trajectory to hit guidance.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

The next chart outlines both my projections as well as guidance. Within the chart, you can see the estimated cumulative net Afrezza revenue. Essentially the company needs to sell 16,600 scripts in the next 15 weeks to hit guidance.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Some will argue that the guidance does not matter. That thought process is severely flawed. Guidance does matter. It matters a lot. If management is not hitting its guidance, it means that its plans are not working. When plans are not working, bad things can happen. MannKind will now find itself needing to address its guidance no later than the next quarterly call. That could be troublesome if the company is in the midst of trying to work a deal, set up an offering, or acquire shareholder authorization for more shares.

Cash

The cash position of MannKind is better than it was, but still not resolved. The company is on the cusp of seeing $45 million come into the coffers, but that essentially buys management a couple of quarters of operations.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

There is a possible near-term issue that investors need to consider. If the $45 million from United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) does not come in by the end of the month, MannKind could find itself outside of compliance with Deerfield and the covenant which requires the company to possess at least $20 million in cash at the end of the quarter. Deerfield can (and likely will) ease the requirement. The question is whether it will want to be compensated for that concession.

Another issue is that the current stock price has 14 million warrant shares out of the money. The company really needs that money, but unless the stock price gets above $2.38, these will not exercise. The window on these warrants is from mid-October of 2018 to mid-April of 2019. Even with these warrants exercised, MannKind still needs to address the cash situation at some point in the not too distant future.

Summary

MannKind remains a traders' stock. The trading range is between $1.50 and the warrant exercise price of about $2.40. There is money to be made if you keep emotion out of the equation and play things quickly and smartly. If you are seeking $10, $15, or $20 in the near term, think again. Is it possible? Sure. Is it probable? Not really. Until MannKind can address the cash in a manner that brings at least one year's worth of operations, this stock will be held back. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.