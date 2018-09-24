A Bond Strategy Ahead Of The Fed

If it's true that the Fed signals "one-and-done" for the year on Sep 26, I offer a way to trade ahead of this.

One remaining Fed rate hike in 2018 instead of two is not as unlikely as investors have come to believe, in my view.

One And Done?

The Federal Reserve's interest-setting FOMC meeting is coming up next week, with the decision announcement on Wednesday, Sep 26. The CME FedWatch tool puts the chance of the lower bound of the Funds Rate to be at least 225 basis points at 85.6% (78.4%+7.2%) - highly likely - after reaching over 90% in recent days. This means that traders have priced in two 25 bps hikes: on Sep 26 and Dec 19, from the current 175 lower bound to 225.

However, each of the Sep and Dec FOMC meetings will be "live" and nothing is certain. If you follow the Fed, you likely have noticed their recent speeches where Fed officials discussed or mentioned inflation, the yield curve slope or potential inversion, and the neutral policy rate. These speeches indicate that they are actively pondering these issues.

The Fed was raising its Funds rate quickly in both 1999-2000 and 2004-2006 (see chart above). Most analysts agree that higher rates contributed to the subsequent recessions by hitting the breaks on the economy too hard. Fed officials are probably well aware of this, and might be concerned about overdoing the tightening this time.

U.S. Inflation, 5 Years

The Fed’s measure of inflation, core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) deflator, has just reached the Fed’s 2% target, and CPI inflation dropped last month (see chart above). Why risk stifling the economy with rate hikes while inflation is just at the 2% target with no signs of further inflationary pressure?

I think that these issues: concern about tightening too fast, inflation not exceeding the target, and the very flat yield curve, are on the minds of the FOMC members. And for these reasons, I think it’s quite possible that they will hike next week, but might also signal that they will pause for some time afterwards by adding language to their press statement along the lines of "risks are balanced."

Now, such “one-and-done” message would be unexpected (as expectations are for two rate hikes). And as anything unexpected, this decision will move interest rates. What rates along the yield curve would likely move determines our recommended trade. But first, let's review how our Tactical Income portfolio is currently positioned and why.

Portfolio Positioning

Our Tactical Income portfolio (see its objectives and strategy described here) is currently positioned primarily in short-term TIPS (STIP), with significant high-yield bond (HYG, JNK), and hedged corporate bond (LQDH) positions. Our fixed-income models drive the portfolio allocations. The current model signals are below. The Credit model just recently shifted from Buy to Neutral, indicating that the spread tightening has run its course.

Duration: Sell

Indicators: The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.06% from 2.83% on Aug 31st, near its recent peak of 3.1%. Our Duration model has been negative on long-term bonds for over two years based on low yields and a flat yield curve. The curve flattened further this month, with the 2y-10y spread dropping to only 0.21%, the tightest since 2007 – this continues to give a Sell signal for duration exposure.

TIPS: Buy

Indicators: Our TIPS model gave a Buy signal on May 31st based on real yield and its momentum. Both 5y and 10y real yields widened above 90 bps, the highest in several years. Our 5y TIPS position gives us the desired exposure to this asset class at a reasonably short duration.

Corporate Credit: Neutral

Indicators: Corporate bond spread tightened significantly in recent weeks, to 114 bps from its recent peak around 130 bps. After giving a Buy signal in July, our Corporate Credit model now changed to Neutral based on the tighter spread and its momentum. Accordingly, we will be selling our significant corporate spread positions (LQDH and HYG).

The Market In September

Treasury yields rose in September, with the 10-year yield rising 23 basis points to 3.06%. This suppressed bond prices to their lows this year: 7-10y Treasuries (IEF) dropped 1.3% in the month for a year-to-date total return of -2.9%, and long-term TIPS (TIP) slipped 1%, -0.9% YTD. However, there were opportunities to generate gains in bonds. As corporate spreads tightened, our bet on the spread (but without interest-rate exposure) via LQDH worked very well since we bought it in July (the green line on the chart).

The Fed Trade

You have probably heard recently that the Treasury yield curve is very flat, which is true, but it's only part of the picture. As you can see on this chart, the curve is flat in its long end, from 2 years and longer, but is quite steep in the short end, 1m-2y. This is because of expectations of continued multiple rate hikes in 2018-2019 is built into the short end of the curve.

Now, if the Fed signals that it won't hike as quickly or as many times, the 1-2y "belly" of the curve will likely drop. To express this view, we want to buy bonds with maturities in this range (when rates drop, bond prices gain). A reasonably good match is the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH):

Avg Eff Duration 2.79 Avg Eff Maturity 3.00 Yrs Avg Credit Quality A

We will be buying VCSH for our Tactical Income portfolio early this week, ahead of Wednesday's Fed announcement. This is a tactical trade, but we want to make sure that the position would "work" if I'm wrong about this Fed meeting. We want it to work in the portfolio longer term, not be left with a loss. And VCSH does fit our Tactical Income portfolio longer term: it has a reasonably short duration, 2.8, which is good if longer-term 5-10y yield keeps rising. It's very liquid (low transaction costs), has Vanguard's low fee (7 bps), and an attractive SEC yield of 3.38%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STIP, HYG, LQDH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Roman Chuyan is the president and general partner of Model Capital Management LLC ("MCM"), a Registered Investment Adviser. This article is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved in investing, including loss of principal. Roman Chuyan makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or MCM. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed in this article will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security.