It Seems Challenging To Reconcile Selective Insurance's Performance And Valuation

Although Selective should see healthy earnings growth and returns from here, the market is pricing in a level of performance that is hard for me to reconcile to industry norms.

Selective has a lot of geographic expansion potential, as well as operating leverage, and recent underwriting changes should reduce losses in the excess & surplus business.

By Stephen D. Simpson, CFA

Good companies deserve, and often get, a premium valuation. Although I believe Selective Insurance (SIGI) is an above-average small P&C insurer, and one with opportunities to generate better results in the coming years, I have a hard time reconciling that performance with a book value multiple well over 2x and a P/E ratio that seems to assume quite a bit more growth than I think is likely.

A Solid Player In An Attractive Space

Selective Insurance is a regional P&C insurance company that operates much more like Cincinnati Financial (CINF) or United Fire (UFCS) than Travelers (TRV) or Hartford (HIG). Selective Insurance operates primarily east of the Mississippi River and uses a network of 1,250 independent agents to distribute their business across their operating footprint. With this agent network, Selective Insurance uses a franchise model to reduce potential competition between agents and pays both commissions and profit-sharing, while also supporting the agent network with a strong technology infrastructure.

The overwhelming majority of Selective’s business (about 80% of premiums) is in its Commercial Lines operations. Selective’s offerings are fairly standard across general liability (about one-third of the business), commercial auto (about one-quarter), worker’s comp, commercial property, and bonding, but Selective's focus almost exclusively on small commercial clients. About 90% of Selective’s business is what most insurers would call small, with a particular focus on contractors, and an average policy size of less than $11,000.

Although the standard P&C insurance business has been suffering lately from weak rates and emerging signs of claims inflation, Selective’s smaller-company focus is comparatively attractive. Pricing tends to be stronger as you go smaller, and Selective’s high-touch customer service efforts have been rewarded with above-average retention levels and an ability to generally price a little higher than the competition. While larger insurance companies like Chubb (CB) are looking to grow their business in small/mid-sized insurance (and Hartford is looking to write more with small businesses), Selective’s core base is challenging for larger companies to service efficiently and these customers are often loyal to good customer service.

Selective’s other operations are smaller and less attractive to me. The company has a modestly-sized personal lines business that writes auto and home (as well as national flood insurance), and an excess and surplus business that writes about 10% of its premiums. While I do like the excess and surplus market (as I discussed recently with James River (NASDAQ:JRVR)), Selective writes with low limits and hasn’t had much success lately, with significant reserve additions occurring three times in the last three years.

A Good Model On Balance

Historically Selective’s combined ratio has hovered around 100%, meaning that it generally breaks even on its core underwriting operations and generates its profits from its investment portfolio. While Selective has outperformed its peer group by a few points over the long term, I generally prefer insurers with consistently better combined ratios. That said, Selective’s underwriting has been improving, with the combined ratio moving down into the low 90%’s as the loss ratio has dropped from the mid-to-high 60%’s to the high 50%’s (though the last couple of quarters have seen higher loss ratios).

If this recent trend in loss ratios is sustainable, that meaningfully improves Selective’s long-term earnings capacity. The company’s expense ratio isn’t bad on an overall basis (in the low-to-mid 30%’s) and stacks up even better when you consider the higher costs of servicing its small-company client base. With management recently accelerating spending to expand the business and investing more in technology to drive automation, I believe there should be some worthwhile leverage here in the coming years.

Speaking of leverage, Selective runs with more operating leverage than its peers (investments to policyholder’s surplus and premiums written to surplus). This allows Selective to generate higher ROEs on lower underwriting margins, but leverage cuts both ways (magnifying mistakes as well). In terms of financial leverage, Selective is rather conservative and it maintains a conservatively-run investment portfolio that arguably under-earns as a result.

Selective’s business model emphasizes technology and high-touch service. On the tech side, Selective has an easy-to-use interface that makes transacting business simpler, and the company’s technology allows for underwriting, loss control, and claims management to be decentralized and handled “in the field”, many faster response times for agents and customers. Selective’s risk-pricing capabilities have generally been sound, though the company has had to refine its models recently in the excess and surplus business after higher losses in the 2015 and 2016 books.

On the service side, Selective prioritizes its relationships with its agents and its customers. The net benefit to Selective is that agents direct more attractive business to Selective and the company sees less agent turnover. With better customer service the company has higher customer retention which reduces the operating risk (and operating expenses) and increases the predictability of the business.

The Opportunity

Selective has options to grow by geographic expansion (adding agents in new states) and increasing its market share where it already operates, and Selective has talked about a target goal of 3% share in its footprint. Selective does have about 1.25% national share in commercial auto (making it a top-20 player) and a top-10 position in many of its chosen product/geographic markets. Given the role its agents play, growth by M&A is likely to be relatively limited, and the company’s fairly expansive use of reinsurance does limit profitability somewhat (while reducing the risk of calamitous loss).

Selective has a pretty good long-term track record of growing shareholder value at a high single-digit rate, and the company has recently been reporting good retention numbers and respectable (3.5%) price increases on renewals. Inflated excess and surplus losses have been hurting the business, but management thinks they have this issue contained.

Valuation is where things get a little trickier. In terms of ROE, the company compares pretty favorably to peers like Cincinnati Financial, United Fire, State Auto (NASDAQ:STFC), and Hanover (NYSE:THG), and I like the prospects for low double-digit earnings growth over the next five years and high single-digit long-term growth. Unfortunately, none of that reconciles back to an attractive fair value, as the company is priced more on par with high teens ROEs and mid-teens long-term growth. The shares don’t look so expensive by forward P/E, particularly in comparison with peers, but I have typically found this to be a more aggressive and volatile metric.

The Bottom Line

I’d like Selective at a lower price, but I don’t understand the current premium on these shares. Perhaps the market is baking in a takeout premium, but while I see avenues for core profit improvement in the coming years, a lot of that seems to be in the share price today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.