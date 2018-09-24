Looking For A Recession-Proof Stock? Look No Further Than Johnson & Johnson

10 potential blockbusters in the pipeline and an NDA for a new type of depression medication give it some upside as well.

Recession-proof stocks aren’t exactly the most exciting of equities to hold, but they don’t always have to be boring. They can actually be somewhat exciting depending on the circumstances. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) fits the profile of both recession-proof, and potentially exciting, especially since the announcement of a New Drug Application (NDA) filing for esketamine for the treatment of Treatment-Resistant Depression.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson thrived during the bear market of 2000-2002, and outperformed the broader market handily during the bear market of 2007-2009. Shares have proven their recession-proof status for the entirety of the 21st century so far.

As to esketamine, results for the Phase III trials that will form the backbone of the NDA were mixed, some hitting primary endpoints and others narrowly missing, but the key is that safety results were consistently good. This is a big deal for major depressive disorder [MDD] treatments and indicates a good chance for approval because the primary treatments for MDD carry an increased risk of suicide and the strictest FDA black box warnings. No black box warnings for esketamine are anticipated if it gains approval.

The difference is that traditional MDD drugs are based on increasing serotonin levels in the brain, whether by preventing serotonin reabsorption as in serotonin reuptake inhibitors like Eli Lilly's (LLY) classic Prozac, or stimulation of serotonin receptors directly. This type of mechanism of action is associated with increased restlessness from an overload of serotonin, which can lead in some cases to suicidal thoughts.

Esketamine, on the other hand, has a completely different mechanism of action that has nothing to do with serotonin. It affects something called the NMDA receptor, which is not associated with the symptoms of restlessness that have been shown to increase suicide risk. It would give psychiatrists an entirely new potential approach to treating depression.

JNJ would have another potential blockbuster in its pocket, with 10 additional filings for potential blockbusters in its pipeline expected over the next 3 years.

Admittedly, one blockbuster won’t move a $300+ billion company much. Sales estimates for esketamine are about $2.43 billion by 2024, which, assuming a consistent rate of growth through that year would make esketamine about 3% of total J&J sales. In other words, it should contribute to J&J’s general steady growth rather than put it into a new league, to be expected from one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies. This only adds to the stability case which again feeds into the recession-proof nature of the stock.

In terms of where esketamine fits in with J&J’s overall shape, the company currently has about $6B (page 17 at link) in annual neuroscience revenue as of 2017, and esketamine should become its best-selling drug in that category by the mid 2020s if current projections are correct. Overall, neuroscience is J&J’s 6th biggest market, and contributing there would make it an even more balanced company longer term.

The Pharma giant is not immune to challenges, though. It’s just that its major challenges look to be balanced more or less by its major prospects. For example, Remicade sales, its bestseller, will continue to gradually decline as generic competition enters the market, but the amount of potential blockbusters on the way balances that out. Further, as debt has increased, the overall risk from heavy debt hasn’t really increased much, as a 1% increase in interest rates would barely make a dent in its debt service payments as of the 2017 annual report.

Overall, I wouldn’t say we’re talking about an enormous growth opportunity with J&J, but rather a safe defensive investment with decent growth prospects taking into account its already gargantuan size, with comparatively low downside risk. Dividends have increased every year and will probably continue to do so, which further mitigates any possible downside. As for how it can handle recessions in terms of bottom line, look no further than its 2008 performance. Top line 2008 was up 4.3% compared to 2007, and bottom line was up 22%.

The decline into 2009 was nothing out of the ordinary compared to any other annual decline it has had throughout the decades, so the Great Recession did not affect it too harshly. I don’t expect anything to change for the next recession either. J&J is in a way too big to fail, but not in the sense of attracting any sort of bailout. Its products are simply too central to the current healthcare system for a serious recession to seriously dent it.

Back to depression though, it is being increasingly realized that loneliness and depression is a national epidemic and public health problem, and current medications just don’t cut it. And if it doesn’t work out for J&J with esketamine, it’s still a good hold as bearish calls on equity markets pile on while the current bull market looks increasingly unstable in the face of trade wars and other geopolitical and monetary risks. Looking back at J&J’s performance through the last two major bear markets, and its resilience has been quite impressive, if not spectacular.

During the bear market of 2000-2002 while the S&P 500 plunged 45% in two years, JNJ was up 24%. From 2007 to the end of that bear market in 2009, J&J was down 27%, but the S&P was down over 50%. Track the two over both bear markets, and J&J was up 36% from 2000 to 2009, the S&P down 51%.

True, during the current bull market JNJ has underperformed, but for those with bearish inclinations looking for a safe place to put capital in the event of a downturn, it’s hard to go wrong with Johnson & Johnson.

