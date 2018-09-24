Why Tesla Will Be Overwhelmed

The assumed Tesla "lead" in EVs will be overwhelmed by an industry of much more efficient and very profitable competitors.

Introduction

With all of the current focus on Tesla's (TSLA) erratic and unpredictable Model 3 production ramp and Elon Musk's erratic and unpredictable behavior, I believe there is less focus on much larger trends which will ultimately overwhelm the company into being a niche player at best.

In my opinion, Tesla's current vehicle lineup of three vehicles already makes the company into no more than a niche player. At current price points for its vehicles, I also believe that total annual demand for its cars is no greater than 300,000 vehicles a year. Such a "ceiling" for demand has also already been well illustrated by the fact that total Model S and Model X sales have been flat at an annual rate of around 100,000 per year for two years now. As such, I believe it is completely reasonable to assume that sales of $50,000 to $60,000 versions of the Model 3 would be no more than 200,000 per year - and may actually be a lot less once two years of demand starts to be fulfilled.

Tesla's existential question internally would then be - and which is also critical to its ultimate survival - whether the company is viable financially at such a production rate. That can be easily seen when comparing an annual production rate of 300,000 vehicles against Tesla's current debt of over $11 billion and its annual interest costs approaching $700 million. That results in a staggering burden of roughly $36,000 of debt and over $2,000 of interest costs for each vehicle produced. That is already a significant disadvantage in an industry, where even for its very profitable competitors, that operating margins are typically under five percent.

But, as I will describe about various news articles from the past week, I also don't see how Tesla can even compete operationally and in its future vehicle and technology development activities given much larger trends in the overall industry. There are four significant articles that I will highlight in the following that will describe how consortiums of industry participants will likely overwhelm Tesla's technology development activities and resources and how the scale of competitors' manufacturing capabilities will overwhelm Tesla operationally.

Industry Consortiums and Standards for "Self-Driving" Technology

As I have predicted in my various articles over a two-year period, I believe that Tesla's supposed "lead" in "Autopilot" and future "Full Self Driving" functions will eventually be shown to be a complete sham compared to the much larger resources and capabilities of its competitors.

First of all, there are the dominant vehicle components and electronics companies such as Bosch (OTC:BSWQY), Delphi (NYSE:DLPH), and Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY) which are all working on providing "off the shelf" systems for such capabilities which will be available to all industry participants. It should be obvious from such development activities that there will be huge economies of scale and much lower costs for such functions than just one company trying to develop such functions by themselves. Another significant industry participant, Magna (NYSE:MGA), which mainly participates as a components supplier and sub-assembly provider, is also working on such "autonomous driving" functionality which will also then be available to the entire industry of vehicle manufacturers.

A more formal announcement of such trends was also reported about a week ago in an article about the Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VWAGY) being in talks with other automakers about setting standards for self-driving vehicles. As such, Tesla's imagined lead in such developments - which are unlikely to be real in any case - would essentially result in any Tesla developments being the BetaMax version of "self-driving" versus the VHS version of an industry consortium.

Frankly, a rational Tesla response to such trends would be to attempt to join such developments. Given Tesla's past history of "pushing the envelope" in terms of its claimed capabilities and also Elon Musk's erratic behavior, the company unfortunately would probably be no more welcome in such shared development than Donald Trump would be at a WTO meeting.

Without the benefit of shared development costs and being able to be in compliance with likely future industry standards would then place Tesla in a permanent disadvantage both economically and in the appeal of its products. Tesla has already shown itself to be at best an erratic developer of new technology with:

Four different people being responsible for "Autopilot" development over just the past two years,

a roughly 18-month period where the much hyped "Autopilot 2.0" did not even match the capabilities of the mainly Mobileye supplied capabilities of Autopilot 1.0, and

the completely murky development of "Full Self Driving" which Tesla has already actually been selling to customers for almost two years now but with no announced development schedule or delivery date (and what ever happened to those "fully autonomous coast-to-coast drives" that were supposed to happen by the end of 2017 and then by "mid-year" 2018?).

Between Tesla's limited development capabilities and industry consortiums sharing development costs for standardized systems, I believe that Tesla will not be able to compete in the future in an area where its supporters have always assumed that the company has had an unchallenged lead.

There was also a statement in the referenced article that effectively confirms that Tesla has no chance of competing in such developments:

"Carmakers, suppliers and technology companies are already investing more than 55 billion euros ($64 billion) globally in autonomous driving, consulting firm AlixPartners estimates."

Tesla's total R&D expenses in 2018 - for all of its activities - will likely be between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion based on its reported R&D expenses of $753 million for the first half of 2018. As such, $64 billion of other development spending versus Tesla's ongoing R&D spending will never allow the company to have competitive capabilities - much less those that will comply with developing industry standards.

Battered on batteries as well?

For all of Elon Musk's "Spruce Goose" like hype and delusions about the efficiencies of "Gigafactories," I think it is obvious to everyone after ongoing episodes of "production hell" (for both of its two most recently introduced models), recent "logistics hell" in attempting to deliver a vehicle that was "introduced" over a year ago, and frequent facility fires (which makes all of Tesla look more like an ongoing dumpster fire or tire fire!) that Tesla has not yet learned to do much of anything effectively or efficiently. Meanwhile, however, there is the dominant presence of BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) in "performance" automobiles whose management, vehicle development, and manufacturing capabilities are largely regarded as extremely capable.

And so another article in the past week described how BMW plans to be the low cost producer in batteries. BMW has already demonstrated amazing manufacturing capabilities for efficiently and very profitably producing a large range of models and vehicle variants, and so if BMW has a goal of being the lowest-cost battery producer, I would bet on it at least being far more efficient than Tesla.

There was also excitement yesterday about Tesla after a China-based lithium supplier announced a contract to provide 20 percent of its production to Tesla over the next three years. But as described in the article about BMW:

"We will have agreements with mining companies," Froehlich said. "We have one agreement. There will be more."

And so, between a company with a long history of planning, management, and operations excellence and Tesla (which also just lost another executive - this one in charge of global supply management), I would bet on BMW being far more efficient in producing batteries. If so, that will then invalidate another bit of Musk hype - his delusions of dominating the world with "Gigafactories."

VW 27 - Tesla 4 (Not a Cricket Score!)

Volkswagen Group also announced this past week that it will have 27 electric vehicle models across four brands introduced by 2022 using its "MEB" vehicle platform. The company also announced that it plans to produce at least 10 million vehicles using this platform. Contrasting such plans to a company that in fits and starts is lurching toward production capability of maybe 300,000 to 400,000 vehicles a year across its existing three models and then maybe another 200,000 to 300,000 if the supposed Model Y is ever manufactured, my bet would be on Volkswagen having far lower costs. With much lower costs, VW will then likely just obliterate Tesla in the market.

Tesla fans will protest that all the VW models will not be introduced until 2022 but that will be ironic given Tesla's continually pushed-out production introductions for its minimal number of vehicles. The supposed Model Y SUV, if it is "introduced" next year as rumored, would also probably not achieve volume production until 2022 anyway as a new production plant would be required for the vehicle given the effectively fully used footprint of the current Fremont facility.

In any case, after the one additional Tesla model to be introduced, for a total of four vehicles, VW would then be accelerating its introductions as it then plans to have 50 electric vehicle models by 2025.

Audi and Amazon versus Tesla - Who Would You Bet On?

Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), of course, as part of the Volkswagen Group, is part of the EV plans described above. This past week, however, there was the official introduction of the e-tron SUV (not to be confused with often delayed e-lon models!). This vehicle is the opening salvo for an aggressive market dominance plan expressed by an Audi executive:

"I want Audi to be the number-one electric vehicle seller in America over the long term," Audi of America President Scott Keogh told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

As an additional example of how to collaborate with other entities to ease adoption of new vehicles and technologies for consumers, a very significant additional announcement along with the e-tron introduction is that Audi is partnering with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for offering home charging systems and installation. As compared to Amazon typically dominating any segment that it enters and Tesla's "energy products division" having limited visibility and a shrinking footprint, I would think that consumers would be far more comfortable choosing solutions from Amazon in collaboration with Audi than alternatives from Tesla - particularly given Elon Musk's recent erratic behavior.

Tesla is not Apple

The history and perspectives of Tesla supporters suggest that all of the examples described above about much more dominant companies introducing electric vehicles will be completely disregarded as irrelevant. After all, isn't Elon Musk a visionary comparable to Steve Jobs and Tesla's brand status similar to how Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) fans feel about Apple? Concerning the current status of Tesla as a "brand," I may agree that with Tesla somehow getting customers to pay $50,000 to $65,000 for what was originally described as a "$35,000 mass market vehicle" that Tesla's brand status is similar to how the types of people that used to line up at Apple stores for the next phone to be introduced felt about Apple.

The principal difference and much more important difference for me, however, is one of pure economics and financial viability. Apple has 40 percent gross margins and operating margins of more than 25 percent selling electronic devices using an outsourced "capital light" manufacturing model that produces huge cash flows. Tesla has artificial reported gross margins which have varied between 15 percent and 25 percent but which don't include its additional significant expenses of delivering and supporting its products. Tesla has also never even been able to produce positive cash flow - much less ongoing operating profits.

Apple also introduced "smart phones" into a fragmented industry environment that had always contained an ever changing mix of marginally profitable competitors. Electric vehicles, which are arguably actually easier to manufacture than ICE vehicles (although you wouldn't know that from Elon Musk's attempts at it!), are being introduced into an industry of very dominant companies and which all also have their own well-established and respected brands. Those established and dominant brands also all have huge financial advantages and profits compared to Tesla. As such, any illusions that Tesla will become the "Apple of Electric Vehicles" will be as misplaced as believing that Tesla will ever actually have available a "$35,000 mass market vehicle."

Logistics Hell?

Earlier I included a link about the recent admission of "logistics hell" for Tesla in attempting to deliver its vehicles. For a full perspective on what that actually means and indicates about Tesla, just think back to the original timeline for the Model 3.

The Model 3 was originally introduced on March 31, 2016, which was also in my opinion an opportunistically timed cash grab to make the Q1 2016 Balance Sheet look better. From that introduction, Tesla has had over two years to build a logistics and delivery operation to support the new vehicle. Apparently such basic building blocks of business are too dry and boring for Musk, however, and so two and one-half years later we find that the company can't effectively deliver its vehicles.

Another "milestone" that had also been announced by Musk and the company was the July 1, 2017, start of "volume manufacturing" for the Model 3. Along with that announcement, it was communicated that 200,000 Model 3s would be produced in the second half of 2017.

Surely with such plans, the company would have also already had in place a logistics and delivery organization to support such production volumes? Apparently not, however, and so now we see yet one more example of how poorly Elon Musk has managed the company.

Aside from the chronic operational chaos resulting from how the company is managed, there is also another aspect of what this indicates about Tesla and Musk which I wrote about in a recent article. In that article, I described how many of Tesla's operational issues and missed forecasts could now be seen from a different perspective given that Musk also apparently felt free to just make up a story about a possible buyout of the company.

As such, supporters' and customers' unquestioning belief in Musk, which has long been highlighted as a strength of the company, is likely to diminish significantly given the reality of how poorly planned and executed every aspect of the Model 3 introduction has been. With the poor planning and execution of delivery operations for the Model 3 along with continually decreased capital spending plans for the company, I also think that "vehicle service hell" will now shortly follow given inadequate investment in service centers and overall poor execution in almost every functional discipline of running a business.

Is 6,000 the new 2,400?

To keep the faithful happy, however, there is always the "onward and upward" hype of more "achievements" in the future. One other recently communicated milestone is to try reaching Model 3 production levels of 6,000 vehicles a week. Interestingly enough, however, after the earlier experienced production hell for the Model X where initially total production of the Model S and Model X combined had been targeted for 2,000 vehicles a week, when that was finally achieved we then heard forecasts that production capacity would then reach 2,400 vehicles a week by the end of Q4 in 2016.

Wow, everyone thought at the time, such a forecast shows continually increasing demand for those vehicles and more manufacturing progress by Tesla. The problem with that, however, is that 2,400 Model S and Model X vehicles a week would equal annual production volume of 125,000 vehicles a year.

What is that you say? Surely, if Musk predicted that, then it should have happened! But it didn't and currently projected sales volumes of those vehicles have been flat at around 100,000 vehicles a year for the last two years. With competition from the Model 3 and an eight-year old vehicle platform, the portion of that volume for the Model S will probably also be more likely to actually decline at this point. Earlier, however, I also described that I believe the actual demand for $50,000 to $60,000 Model 3s is probably limited to around 200,000 per year. Interestingly enough, that is around the annualized rate of current production of around 4,000 Model 3s a week. Hmmm, is 6,000 Model 3s a week a goal similar to 2,400 Model S and Model X vehicles a week by the end of 2016?

The significance of "positive cash flow"

Maybe Musk's next attempt to engineer the "short squeeze of the century" will be to claim that the company had "positive cash flow" in Q3. Between my 40 years of very in-depth financial analysis and modeling experience and Musk's vague descriptions of financial metrics, I don't see how the company can actually be cash flow positive in Q3, but I also have another opinion that such a metric, even if marginally achieved, is completely meaningless.

The reason why possibly squeezing out positive cash flow in one quarter given Tesla's overall financial and operational situation is that the company has:

$11 billion in debt that needs to be serviced and retired on schedule,

at least $3 billion a year of capital spending to support its operations, and

at least another $2 billion a year of ongoing development spending.

As I have also highlighted earlier about "industry consortiums" cooperating and pooling resources for development activities, Tesla's path of "going it alone" requires such ongoing huge expenditures just to stay in business. I also know, however, the "development spending" described above is an expense and so achieving marginally positive cash flow after such large spending levels could be considered a positive indicator, but I mention the large figure given that Tesla would be required to spend such huge amounts just to attempt to stay competitive.

In conclusion on this topic, one quarter of "positive cash flow" will not even make a dent in Tesla's ongoing debt service, capital spending, and development spending requirements. Such a "milestone" is about as significant as Tesla's comical "all hands on deck" sham of supposedly producing 5,000 Model 3s a week in the last week of Q2 - which was then followed by a quarter of a weekly production rate of probably less than 4,000 a week in Q3.

Conclusion

There are a lot of things covered in this article, but the major theme is that the progress of the rest of the automotive industry developing a huge number of electric vehicles is grossly underappreciated. Tesla, with three or four models, and limited development resources given its relative size and marginal financial characteristics, will be hopelessly left behind.

Just as significant, however, are developing standards and technology for the future of "mobility" given developing trends with major industry participants to share development costs and develop standards. Tesla with its "go it alone" path will also be hopelessly left behind against such an onslaught of combined resources.

Tesla's stock, however, is still valued at a level that assumes unlimited growth in the future. If I am correct with my assessment of how the combined resources of all the very large and profitable auto companies and their large infrastructure of component suppliers will affect Tesla in the future, then the future for the stock will be about as secure as Musk's other recent assurance of "funding secured."

