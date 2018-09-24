Pacific Premier Lagging On Weaker Core Banking

PPBI has shown that it can effectively leverage M&A deals to grow, but near-term pressures in loan growth and spreads are a concern at this point in the cycle.

Smaller banks have had a so-so year as a group, and Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) has done worse than average, and particularly since second quarter earnings. Not only has this growing Southern California bank disappointed the Street, but the combination of weaker loan growth and weaker spreads has hit expectations. Adding to that, Pacific Premier management has made it clear that they intend to remain active in M&A at a time when it seems that many investors would prefer that banks return surplus capital to shareholders rather than expand their businesses through M&A.

I do have some near-term concerns about the commercial real estate market, where Pacific Premier does around 40% of its lending, and while the California multifamily housing market doesn’t have the same challenges as the New York area, Pacific Premier’s higher than average exposure here is a potential risk. Pacific Premier still has a higher short interest than peers, but I do believe the valuation has become much more reasonable for a very profitable, fast-growing SoCal bank.

More M&A, And Likely Sooner Than Later

Only a couple of months removed from the close of the acquisition of Grandpoint (a SoCal-focused commercial lender), and after having acquired Plaza and Heritage Oaks in 2017, Pacific Premier made it clear that they’re already prepared to go back to M&A. Acquisitions have always been front and center as a part of the company’s long-term growth strategy, and I would argue that the company has shown a disciplined strategy thus far.

Expanding further in the SoCal area would likely be management’s first choice, but they have made no secret of their desire to expand geographically as far as the Pacific Northwest and Texas. With management talking about a deal in Texas likely needing to be relatively large to provide them with adequate scale, I believe investors are understandably concerned about the risk of the bank executing an expensive deal in an unfamiliar market (Texas banks with scale aren’t exactly cheap).

While I believe there are long-term advantages to ongoing M&A (at reasonable prices, of course), the near-term dilution would be a concern and the stocks of acquiring banks have generally underperformed this year after deal announcements. Likewise, with concerns of overheated CRE markets across the country still very much in play (and this economic cycle likely about to slow), I can see how an acquisition announcement would not be particularly well-received, particularly when Pacific Premier is already relatively large but returns no cash to shareholders.

Core Banking Has Stalled, Or At Least Slowed

Looking back at second quarter results, Pacific Premier has definitely seen business slow. Net interest income growth ratcheted down from 4% (qoq) in the first quarter to a slight decline in the second quarter as net interest margin and loan growth both disappointed.

Net interest margin was hurt in part by higher deposit costs (up 11bp), and that remains an issue across the banking sector even though deposit betas in this cycle have lower than in past cycles. Net interest margin is likely going to remain under pressure throughout 2018 and 2019, as the company deals with higher deposit costs and the inclusion of Grandpoint in the results. Grandpoint’s higher mix of securities in its earning asset base will give Pacific Premier more opportunities to grow higher-yielding loans down the line, but in the shorter term it will weigh on margins.

Speaking of loans, weaker than expected loan growth has also emerged as a somewhat unexpected challenge, even though loan growth through this cycle has often disappointed (for the banking sector as a whole). Loans grew at just 2% on an annualized sequential basis, with Pacific Premier seeing higher paydowns (a common occurrence) and choosing to pull back some in the CRE market. CRE paydowns and increasing CRE lending competition are growing issues around the banking sector, as banks like Pacific Premier find themselves competing with a range of non-bank entities looking to expand their real estate lending portfolios (including insurance companies and commercial loan funds).

Management believes they can still generate high single-digit loan growth, but this will be an area to watch in the coming quarters, particularly given real estate valuations and increased competition. Pacific Premier has talked of expanding their SBA lending franchise further (and this is a higher-yielding loan type), but this is likely about as good as the credit cycle is going to get and I’d rather not see the bank get too aggressive on lending standards just to goose the growth rate.

The Opportunity

Helped by M&A, I believe Pacific Premier remains a growth bank story with above-average profitability. I’m looking for mid-teens EPS growth over the next five years, and I fully expect additional M&A which is not currently in my model. In addition to rising deposit costs, I believe the biggest near-term risk is an end to this favorable economic cycle and a sudden weakening in both loan demand and credit quality, as this bank and many others have benefitted from unusually low credit costs.

Discounted the adjusted earnings streams in my model (not the same as EPS), I believe a fair value for Pacific Premier today is in the low-to-mid $40’s, Were Pacific Premier to get the same forward P/E as its peer group, a mid-$40’s stock price would also be in play. The big deviation in terms of my valuation approach is with P/TBV, as the company’s near-term return on tangible equity would argue that today’s price is basically fair – the difference being that the ROTE-P/TBV approach does not reward banks for growth an Pacific Premier is not necessarily optimized for generating the best possible ROTEs today (the company’s expense structure is built to support a larger bank, which is consistent with management’s growth goals and plans).

The Bottom Line

I’m a little concerned that the weak points seen in the second quarter earnings could continue to be issues in the near term, and I don’t think the Street will be especially forgiving to the shares if the company misses on spread margin and/or loan growth again. At the same time, though, it looks like the stock is already pricing in lower expectations than what the sell-side is projecting. I do see elevated risk here, but with a share price below $40, it may be a risk worth taking for longer-term investors.

