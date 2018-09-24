Why Is Xerox Stock Going Up?

With a new CEO, Xerox (XRX) stopped providing a projection of revenue and income for this year. Despite that, the stock has gone up 20% since July began, three times faster than the S&P 500. Xerox is out from under the failed takeover by Fuji Xerox (OTCPK:FUJIY)-(OTCMKTS). It is becoming a normal business with strong cash flow. In late fourth quarter (2018) or early first quarter (2019), it will present the plans and objectives for the business. The plans need to show new products that will increase revenue along with better product sourcing. Operational changes will increase efficiency and lower cost. After two years of flat operating income, this appears achievable therefore making Xerox a buy.

High Speed Ink Jet to produce books

The increase in stock price is not because of financial performance. The second quarter was mediocre.

Xerox faced a risk of a $183 million (64 cents per share) breakup fee for walking away from the sale of Xerox to Fuji. Fuji dropped the suit and retired the head of Fuji Xerox. The former CEO of Xerox left without the $18 million severance payment in his contract. At the Citicorp investor’s conference on September 6, 2018, the new CEO John Visentin said that relationship with Fuji is very good. The new CEO will not provide financial guidance until an investors’ day in the late fourth quarter (2018) or early first quarter (2019) except to say that free cash flow is projected at $750 to $950 million. Xerox is working on a detailed review of the company and its areas for growth.

Cost and Speed

The new management is pushing hard with the following initiatives.

Supply Chain: Xerox is looking at how to buy products and services and get the finished product to the customer quickly and simply, at lower costs. The elephant in the room is that 59% of the product cost is from Fuji. Xerox will no longer automatically buy from Fuji. They will competitively source for the lowest cost. As Xerox develops new products, they are buying competitively. The new President of Fuji has said to his staff that they must prove themselves every day. Obviously, the percentage of product cost from Fuji will decline as will total product cost.

Simplify the costs of operation: Xerox has the legacy of a larger company with information technology systems too complex for the present business. Its practices and procedures are too complex. The company has launched the "You own it" initiative to assign clear responsibility for activities to simplify and speed up the process. John Visentin emphasizes that this is not a cost reduction action as was done in the past. He encourages middle management to devise a more efficient process, the fall out of which will be lower costs and staff reductions.

Marketing and New Products

John Visentin talks of the potential for new products from the activities at Park in Palo Alto research in California and the Webster NY lab to reignite growth in such areas as software printing on packaging and other opportunities. However, he recognizes the need to start from the existing products.

Xerox‘s market is shrinking three percent per year, with annual equipment price declines of five percent. This table illustrates the effect of the launch of 29 new products in late 2017. These are in the mid-market and entry range. Xerox did not achieve revenue growth but it did gain share in a declining market. The equipment sales are the revenue driver. The post sales are service and supplies such as toner and paper.

The objective needs to be product that will result in revenue growth.

Revenue dropped sharply in 2016 with the split up. The response in 2016 to 2017 was to cut employment by seven percent per year and eliminate facilities. Therefore, despite falling revenue, the operating income in the last two years has been flat.

The table below summarizes the last three years of Xerox’s income without the 2018 management projection. Adjusted operating income eliminates restructuring costs and non-service pension costs, which appear every year. This table does not include these adjustments. Operating Income is per GAAP.

The current stock price of $28.60 per share is 15 times 2017 earnings.

Conclusion

The processes improvement should increase future profitability substantially and increase the price earnings ratio to over 20. This makes Xerox a strong buy.

