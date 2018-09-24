Kinsale Capital Producing Great Growth From A Great Model

Kinsale is generating exceptional growth as it leverages its superior IT to gain share in the large U.S. excess & surplus market, with a particular focus on smaller businesses.

A pure-play excess & surplus underwriter with a strong management team, excellent technology, and a large addressable market opportunity, Kinsale Capital (KNSL) has posted some very strong premium growth in 2017 and 2018 along with good underwriting ratios. While Kinsale may well find that it needs to raise some capital to maintain its growth, I believe this company could be looking at a five to 10-year run of well above-average growth.

The “but”, as is often the case with quality growth, is valuation. Kinsale still has some upside from here if it can, in fact, deliver high teens adjusted earnings growth, but that’s a demanding bar and the shares are certainly not cheap by more conventional metrics.

A Focused, Well-Run Player In A Large Market

Like James River (JRVR), Kinsale is focused on writing excess and surplus insurance for smaller business customers, but unlike James River, Kinsale is solely focused on the E&S market. As is typically the case, Kinsale distributes through brokers, but Kinsale’s agent force is more concentrated than most (a small number of brokers handle about half of the company’s business) and in contrast to a meaningful portion of the industry, Kinsale does not give its agents binding authority.

Kinsale actually goes for a smaller customer base than James River, with an average premium of $10,000 (versus around $16,000 for James River), but Kinsale has been writing some larger business recently in segments like construction.

Kinsale writes almost exclusively casualty, with construction the largest segment at around 20% of premiums. Small business accounts for another 10%-plus, while general casualty, energy casualty, excess casualty (which includes a wide range of business including product liability and commercial auto), professional liability, life sciences, allied health, and property. Kinsale writes a very small amount of personal line E&S, focused on homeowners, and is looking to develop more retail distribution for this business.

One of the real keys to the Kinsale story is the company’s proprietary technology platform, which is an integrated end-to-end system that handles submissions, underwriting, claims, and billing. This IT platform is a key strategic advantage, as it allows Kinsale to respond to submissions in hours; the company boasts of being able to clear almost a third of its submissions in an hour (and all but 30% within a day), while most competitors need multiple days. That response time is a major competitive advantage, as is the company’s practice of writing tighter coverages – while many brokers will push customers to broaden their coverage (to avoid uncovered losses), Kinsale’s approach can often be better value for the money for clients, and Kinsale’s retention rates have been solid.

A Sizable Market With Attractive Features

James River and Kinsale are small players in a very large market. E & S insurance is a roughly $45 billion market in the U.S., with about half the market made up of smaller businesses. With Kinsale generating around $70 million in quarterly gross premiums, you can appreciate how small of a player the company is at this point. A large portion of E & S business ends up going through Lloyds, but AIG (AIG), Nationwide, Chubb (CB), and W.R. Berkley (WRB) are significant players, as are smaller companies like Argo (ARGO).

As E & S is where customers turn when they’re turned down by admitted insurers (who typically refuse the business because of excessive risk, unique or hard-to-price risk, unusual size, or loss histories), it tends to be a profitable business for companies that can underwrite it well. The E & S market has typically outgrown the admitted P&C market (in terms of premiums) with long-term loss ratios about six points below admitted P&C on average.

Due to its highly efficient IT system as well as its lower commission payout to brokers/agents, Kinsale has long had a better-than-average expense ratio to the tune of a roughly six-point advantage. Kinsale has also generally outperformed its E & S peers on loss ratio, though the accident year loss ratio has been a little higher recently due to more conservative assumptions from management.

Competition in the market tends to be price-based, but service matters and the ability to quickly price business can make up for some differences in pricing. In terms of competitive risks and challenges, I do wonder if Kinsale’s lower commission payouts could be an exploitable vulnerability. I’d also note that while Kinsale’s IT system is a significant advantage, many insurance companies have been “reinvesting” the benefits of the lowered U.S. corporate tax rate into their IT capabilities. Still, many of these competitors have bulky, non-integrated systems and a total switchover/replacement can be daunting from both a cost and business disruption perspective.

The Opportunity

Kinsale is a relatively young company, but has a deep bench of experienced executives, many of which used to work for James River (and before that, Colony, which is now part of Argo). Insider ownership is somewhat limited at 8%, but the CEO does own 5% of the shares.

In terms of driving future growth, Kinsale has multiple opportunities. In addition to an expanded distribution network and simply gaining share in existing business lines, Kinsale has the opportunity to expand its product offerings, and the company has been leveraging its IT capabilities to create new products on a fairly regular basis. One of the more recent additions is public entity coverage that covers professional liability for law enforcement departments.

Kinsale may need to raise capital to maintain its growth, but the company has options. In addition to a relatively straightforward debt issuance, Kinsale could go back to quota share reinsurance arrangements. Kinsale used to do more quota share in the past, but has been increasing its retention recently.

While overall renewal pricing is rising at a low single-digit rate, certain markets like commercial property and allied health are hardening significantly as insurers back away from the markets. Kinsale saw 15 of its 17 lines grow in the second quarter, with one of the exceptions, construction, not growing because management made the strategic decision to be more aggressive on rates. Overall submissions across the business are growing very strongly (up 22% in the second quarter), lending confidence to a strong near-term outlook.

Modeling high-growth stories is typically more challenging, but I believe Kinsale is poised to improve its returns on equity and generate strong mid-teens growth over the next five years and only a modestly slower pace of growth for the next 10 years. My modeling assumptions include double-digit growth in premiums over the next five years, fairly stable retention and underwriting, and improving yields on the investment portfolio (from the 2%’s toward the 4%’s).

Translating that all into fair value estimates gets a little hairy. The stock looks very expensive on a P/BV basis, but then P/BV methodologies typically reward profitability over growth and while Kinsale is quite profitable, it is far more of a growth story today. The shares likewise do not look particularly well-priced on a P/E basis, though a long-term discounted earnings approach suggests some modest undervaluation if mid-teens growth and high teens ROEs are reasonable expectations.

The Bottom Line

My own investment approach is not to chase high-multiple growth stories, but that’s no reflection on the quality of Kinsale. Rather, I’d prefer a wider margin of error to compensate for higher risks and I’m willing to wait in the hope of getting it. As a growth story in insurance, though, I believe Kinsale has a very strong model and a very bright future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.