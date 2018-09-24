Charts Of The Day: Perspectives

It's all about having and employing (the right) perspectives.

Apple in 2018 worth more than the entire S&P 500 in 1982.

The $1 Trillion Mark

In 1982, the entire S&P 500 (SPY) was worth $1 trillion, which is the current market cap of Apple (AAPL), give or take $500 million...

The New Deutsche Bank/Mark

Meanwhile, in Germany (EWG), the possibility of merging the struggling Deutsche Bank (DB) and Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY, OTCPK:CRZBF) has won backing of German officials who are seeking a new champion. The proposed domestic tie-up would create a bank with a $39 billion market cap that would still be ranked only 106th globally, behind Credit Suisse (CS).

To put things in perspective, the combined German bank will be valued at about 1/10 of JPMorgan (JPM), or a bit over 1/5 of Citigroup (C) current market caps.

The New Commodities Rank

Finally, it's critical to understand the commodity cycle within mining and exploration (GLD, IAU, SLV, DBC, USO).

In investments, as in life, it's all about perspectives.

