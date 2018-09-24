Initiating Coverage On Alibaba: Buy/$254 Target

Alibaba Cloud is the leader in China's cloud computing market, something that investors should look at in the years to come as the cloud in China expands.

Core Commerce

By GMV (gross merchandise volume), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is the largest online merchant, period. Their 2017 GMV was $768 billion. Alibaba's commerce business isn't just one platform. It has many, each one unique from the other. The first one is Tmall:

Tmall operates in B2C (business to consumer) commerce, with large brands like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Unilever (NYSE:UN), and L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF) (OTCPK:LRLCY) all selling on the platform. By sales volume and GMV, Tmall is far and away the largest B2C commerce platform. When foreign companies look to kickstart their digital operations in China, Tmall is a top pick for activity and stickiness, scale, and brand image.

(source: Wikipedia Tmall Page)

Next is Taobao:

Taobao operates as a mobile commerce platform, with the main sellers on the Taobao network being small businesses and individuals selling to consumers in China. Right now, they have 634 million MAUs (monthly active users) on Taobao. Taobao really is the backbone of small business commerce in China, with Taobao operating at the highest GMV of any mobile retailer.

(source: Wikipedia Taobao Page)

Third is Alibaba itself: The beginning of Alibaba was this platform specializing in B2B (business to business) transactions. If you are a small business in China, which is an ever expanding group, then your virtualization plan will include Tmall and Alibaba. They sell consumer electronics, home & garden products, vehicles, machinery, apparel, beauty products, sports products, packaging, furnishing, and fashion products. This is what kickstarted Alibaba, and as long the small business continues to spend, and there are more small businesses out there, the Alibaba platform's GMV will continue to improve.

AliExpress: This is a platform that allows foreign individuals and businesses to buy directly from Chinese manufacturers and distributors at competitive price points on the international market. It combines B2B and B2C international commerce into one platform.

Finally, and potentially most important in the long run, we have something called Hema, a merger of online and offline retail purchasing into one brick-and-mortar experience. Basically, its the Amazon Go (NASDAQ:AMZN) automated model on a more advanced scale. You can buy items in store with your phone, and have your groceries sent from the store to your door. Not to mention, you can have in-store chefs cook you the groceries you select. So instead of going home and cooking, Hema employees cook it for you. This could be one of the most lucrative avenues of development of Alibaba's core commerce business in the long term.

In terms of the overall strength of the market in China, only 71% of the Chinese population had internet access as of 2017, leaving about half of China untapped and ripe for development. This is a multi-year tailwind for the core Alibaba commerce business, where market dominance isn't even needed, but is expected for Alibaba in terms of revenue growth. Basically, Alibaba's massive commerce investments will pay off in the long run, as the GMV improves with internet expansion.

With regards to competition, the climate is very much Alibaba vs. all, with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) investing in rivals Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and JD (NASDAQ:JD). Google (GOOGL/GOOG) has also invested in JD. So while commerce competition may be on the horizon in both the short term and long term, having lower market share in a massive market is better than having massive market share in a smaller market. So while Vipshop, JD, and Tencent may be able to gain market share on Alibaba, Alibaba will be able to expand sales regardless of market share loss.

Market Size Estimates:

(source: Statista)

User Estimates:

(source: Statista)

ARPU Estimates:

(source: Statista)

An interesting figure that is also provided is the economic background figure. A theory regarding the general commerce market expanding is the increased spend of the middle class in China with greater internet access. The overall China e-commerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% to 2022, representing a large growth opportunity for Alibaba and China internet commerce companies in general.

(source: Statista)

Another interesting point is Alibaba's competitive moat in logistics. Some of the key things that Chinese consumers are looking for when purchasing a product are the quality of the goods, specifically whether or not the products are counterfeit, the price of the good, and the speed at which the product can be delivered. Some argue that the Cainiao network, a Chinese network of logistics delivery companies which is majority owned by Alibaba is one of the most efficient and widely used logistical networks in China. If the network can be a dominant player in logistics, Alibaba may be able to preserve a moat around its current user base and future growth. And while JD is catching up to Alibaba in logistics, and investing heavily in logistics, Alibaba simply has more capital to invest in their logistics business.

(source:Alibaba IR)

For Alibaba's e-commerce business, I expect EBITA margins to fall from 45% in 2018, to 36% in 2028, with take rates flattening and potentially declining as competition forces pricing lower. I also expect commerce costs to rise as the company invests to keep its lead over rivals like JD and Tencent sustainably.

(source: My estimates)

What Is Alibaba's E-Commerce Business Worth?

As you can see, I'm estimating $19.015 billion in EBITA from this business in 2018 and EBITA of $25.099 billion in 2019, leaving us with a growth rate of 32% from 2018 to 2019. I'm going to use a little bit of relative valuation to value the business. I'm using PEG to value the business relative to JD, Tencent, and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN), three Chinese internet companies invested to some extent in e-commerce. The way I'm calculating PEG is by taking the FY2018 P/E and dividing it by the 2018-2019 earnings growth rates.

Baozun - 0.66

JD - 0.60

Tencent - 1.01

If you average these PEG ratios out, the mean is 0.76. Assuming 0.76X PEG on 32% EBITA growth rates, the relative P/EBITA multiple is 24.3X. On $19.015 billion in 2018 EBITA from this segment, the e-commerce business is worth ~$462 billion or ~$180/share. So without all of Alibaba's other businesses, the stock is worth ~9% more than the current market price. All in all, Alibaba's ever thriving e-commerce business is worth more than the current market price of the stock. And while the e-commerce business is the backbone of Alibaba, the company is so much more than online shopping.

Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud is a small but quickly growing business within Alibaba, doing only $710 million in revenue, operating at a loss of $74 million for the quarter, a (10%) EBITA margin. This business grew by 93% Y/Y in the June quarter.

(source: ParkMyCloud)

Keep in mind, however, that the vast majority of Alibaba Cloud's business is done in China, meaning Alibaba is the leader in cloud computing in China. Alibaba's product offerings include elastic computing, database services, web hosting & domain servicing, storage, networking, security, big data and analytics, management tools, and APIs. In general, though, the cloud is ever expanding, and as the internet in China expands, the backbone will be the cloud. As this market share graphic shows, Alibaba is the largest Chinese IaaS provider out there. If Alibaba holds this dominant role, eventually their revenue and profits could follow that of AWS. In the long term, Alibaba's cloud business could be extremely successful, with Alibaba Cloud servicing over 35% of China's websites.

What is Alibaba Cloud Worth?

To value Alibaba Cloud, I assign a valuation based on P/EBITA relative to other cloud computing companies like Salesforce, ServiceNow, Twilio, Shopify, and Workday.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) - 9X Sales/Revenue Growth of 20%

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) - 12X Sales/Revenue Growth of 24%

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)- 13.9X Sales/Revenue Growth of 29%

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) - 14.4X Sales/Revenue Growth of 27%

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) - 16X Sales/Revenue Growth of 30%

And while Chinese companies like Alibaba carry more general risk, Alibaba also has much larger margin and profit potential than any of the three companies listed. Because of the revenue growth Alibaba Cloud exhibits between 2018 and 2019, utilizing this Sales/Growth Ratio of 0.50 (average), the relative P/S ratio is 35X because the sales growth rate is 70%. At 35X revenue of $2.9 billion, Alibaba Cloud is worth $101.5 billion. On 2.572 billion shares, Alibaba Cloud is worth $39.46, ~$39.

Alibaba's Digital Media and Entertainment Group

In the June quarterly report, Alibaba disclosed revenues of $903 million, with an EBITA margin of -52%. This division of Alibaba includes platforms like Youku Tudou, which is in direct competition with platforms like iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) and Tencent Video in online content streaming. It also includes AliMusic, the Chinese equivalent to Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) or Apple Music in direct competition with Tencent Music. Alibaba also has ticketing services, digital distribution services, and a B2C instant messaging software platform. This part of Alibaba's business is still unprofitable, but I am expecting Alibaba's business to continue to expand as both online streaming and music streaming over the internet expand in China. I don't believe that Youku Tudou will be able to maintain the speedy growth rates of the past, as the competition from iQIYI and Tencent is intensifying, with the key battle being how much these businesses can spend producing this content. But Alibaba's other venues like AliMusic and their B2C messaging platform Aliwangwang could open up growth for this segment of Alibaba's business in the long term.

What is Alibaba's DM&E Segment Worth?

Again, I'm going to use relative valuation against both American and Chinese peers, and discount Alibaba DM&E appropriately because of the lowered growth rates. I'm comparing Alibaba against Roku, Spotify, Tencent, and iQIYI.

Tencent - 8.3X Sales/37% Revenue Growth

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) - 10.4X Sales/35% Revenue Growth

iQIYI - 5.6X Sales/34% Revenue Growth

Spotify - 5.3X Sales/29% Revenue Growth

On average, the P/S multiple divided by the revenue growth rate is 0.22. Right now, I'm expecting Alibaba's Entertainment division to grow by 41% from 2018 to 2019, with growth starting to die off from that level in the years after that. That brings me to a P/S target of 9X. On revenue of $3.593 billion, which is my 2018 expectation, Alibaba's DM&E business is worth $32.337 billion as a whole. On 2.572 billion shares, this business is worth ~$12/share.

Alipay/Ant Financial

Ant Financial is a 33% mobile payments and lending company that used to be known as Alipay when Alibaba owned them. As of the last funding round, Ant Financial is worth $150 billion. This means that Alibaba's stake in Ant Financial is worth $49.5 billion. On 2.572 billion shares, Alibaba's stake in Ant Financial is worth ~$19. However, Ant and Alipay are rapidly growing and not just in China. Outside of China, Alipay is a dominator in the payment space. The mobile payments market in China is much larger than that in the US. Currently, mobile payments in China is a massive duopoly with the figureheads being Tencent's WeChat Pay and Ant's Alipay. Right now, Alipay is yet to be monetized, but with a 20% annual growth runway in the China-based payments industry and a 500 million person user base, Alipay has plenty of ways to create a viable business model. Alipay can do this in multiple different ways. The first is having a take rate of some sort. In 2018, the mobile payments market is estimated to hit $5 trillion in GMV, with growth rates in the low 20s and then the mid-teens from there on out. Assuming Alipay takes 50% of this market, lower than their 55% current market share, Alibaba will have $2.5 trillion in GMV. A take rate of 1% with deal incentive packages in connection to the Alibaba core commerce platform could allow Alipay to hit revenues of $25 billion in 2018. Now hopefully you see why Ant Financial's valuation is $150 billion.

Alibaba's Other Investments

Alibaba has some other major investments in companies and majority ownership stakes that need to be factored in when doing a SOTP analysis.

31% stake in Weibo (NASDAQ:WB). Weibo has a market cap of $16.226 billion. This stake is worth ~$2/share.

51% stake in Cainiao Network valued at $3.927 billion, or ~$1/share.

49.5% stake in Alibaba Pictures which has a market cap of $3.586 billion, valuing the stake at $1.775 billion or ~$1.

There are a few other investments that Alibaba has made, but are too small in my view and are basically negligible to the SOTP valuation.

What is Alibaba Worth

Core Commerce = $180

Alibaba Cloud = $39

Alipay/Ant Financial = $19

Digital Media = $12

Other Investments = $4

Alibaba overall is worth $254/share.

source: Wikipedia Alibaba Page

Elevated Risk Profile

There are a few major risks with Alibaba's business that aren't factored into the valuations of any of these corporate components, though that could hinder the valuation of the Alibaba business. I'll go into each risk with more detail:

Currency Risk

Accounting Transparency Risk

Communism Risk

Margin Contraction Risk

Zero Voting Rights for ADR (American Depository Receipt) Holders

VIE (Variable Interest Entity) Risk

Currency Risk

First of all, Alibaba is a China based company, meaning they are at the whims of the Chinese economy. Any geopolitical or economic disturbances in China or with China's trade partners can create volatility in the RMB, the currency that Chinese companies like Alibaba do business with. So while Alibaba's RMB earnings may surpass the estimates of analysts, the foreign ADR holders see a miss on the USD earnings because of currency headwinds.

Accounting Transparency Risk

Alibaba and basically all other Chinese internet stocks have an accounting transparency risk, with the "books" being provided to the SEC and investors after each quarterly report being unaudited. The most fundamental belief with the short thesis on Alibaba is that the numbers are great... too great. In my opinion, Alibaba's senior management needs to clarify the financials and provide more transparent accounting to its ADR holders. A key variable for me in the Alibaba long argument is trust. Before investing in any Chinese ADR, I have always asked myself whether or not I trust senior management. To be frank, I do. So far, we haven't seen massive executive turnover at Alibaba, something that many accounting manipulators like Valeant and Enron had in the past. Additionally, senior management is not cashing out of all their stock, with Alibaba at around its 52-week low, which makes me decently confident. Also, Alibaba has major investors like SoftBank and Yahoo! backing them up. And while many big investors have walked into massive traps (2008 crisis with CDOs and MBSs), SoftBank has shown a history of investing in and holding massive amounts of stock in highly successful companies. In summary, I trust Alibaba's senior management and the large number of highly successful investors that are backing Alibaba.

Communism Risk

Something many people, including myself sometimes, forget about China is that China is a communist country, with the government having more control over the country than a capitalist country would. If Alibaba gains too much control in China, then the government can simply nationalize Alibaba leaving ADR holders holding an empty bag. Alibaba is more influential than ever, driving and capitalist and entrepreneurial spirit to China, a spirit that the government may frown upon. Jack Ma is treated like a rock star, and that is not hyperbole. If Alibaba leads a capitalist mindset in China, the government will try to squash rebellion to the government's cultural and economic construct at every turn. However, Alibaba has been around for 19 years, and as social and economic reform processes through China, Alibaba still hasn't been seized by the government.

Margin Contraction Risk

Those that are bearish on Alibaba for their business model and not their accounting say the valuation may be too high on the stock because of the worry that operating margins will follow their current trend of contraction. This is a reasonable concern, as Alibaba's operating margins have fallen off a cliff.

BABA Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

However, there is another name in e-commerce that has extremely low, almost negligible operating margins. Its name is Amazon (AMZN). Amazon's model has historically been to maximize its exposure to as much TAM as possible, and then monetize this TAM eventually. This allows Amazon to get away with a massive valuation on little profits, with the motto of "eventually". That is why all of Amazon's ratings are either neutral or outperform on Wall Street. Alibaba is doing the exact same thing, but they are doing even more than Amazon. Alibaba has its tentacles spread further than Amazon, with Alibaba becoming an integral part of life in China. The majority of the OpEx growth from Alibaba is coming from massive acquisitions, which are inherently finite. Meaning, you can buy $5-$10 billion worth of companies every year, as there are inherently finite amounts of $5-$10 billion companies. Eventually, when Alibaba is on a M&A shopping spree, their monetization of TAM will kick in, providing massive profits. Here are my ten-year estimates for Alibaba's business that reflect this belief:

Keep in mind, though, that this CapEx is expected to grow from $6 billion 2018 to $67 billion in 2028. This model not only expects Alibaba to continue its massive M&A shopping, but it expects this shopping spree to only accelerate as the years go by. It also assumes gradual deceleration in revenue growth over time, which is natural for massive companies.

Zero Voting Rights for ADR Holders

Holders of the Alibaba ADRs (American Depository Receipts) listed on the NYSE have absolutely zero sway on the management of Alibaba or the board of directors that guide Alibaba's executive management team. Basically, you have no say in the operations of Alibaba. The ADRs that you buy off the NYSE are placeholder securities. Pieces of paper that entitle you to the rights bestowed to the ADR, not Alibaba. You own BABA, not Alibaba. This is troubling, as the key reason for owning a stake in a business is to eventually capitalize on the company's future expansion. With Alibaba, ADR holders own a certificate. They don't hold a stake in the company, and will not be compensated with the equity in the business if Alibaba declares bankruptcy.

In Conclusion...

Alibaba is a phenomenal business with a great growth story. As my valuation shows, the stock seems to be extremely undervalued with about 54% upside from current levels. Alibaba does have a large risk profile, however, and investors need to have a stomach for volatility, with the stock's beta at 2.50. All in all, though, I believe in the growth narrative, and recommend Alibaba as a long to growth oriented investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser and this is not financial advice. Please do your own due diligence before initiating positions in any securities.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.