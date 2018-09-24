Breakout Alert: Healthcare Stocks Are Surging

The earnings picture for many of XLV’s largest holdings remain solid, and this should help the ETF post further gains in the quarters ahead.

But the healthcare sector has been a standout in this environment, and the recent breakout in the SPDR Healthcare Select Sector ETF is catching the eye of investors.

By most accounts, the stock market has rallied strongly this year. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrials, and NASDAQ stock benchmarks continue pressing forward toward record levels, and this has made it difficult for some investors to find specific points of entry for buy positions. One of the first steps in accomplishing this is to identify specific sectors which are poised for further gains. The healthcare sector is now surging strongly, and the SPDR Healthcare Select Sector ETF (XLV) offers well-diversified exposure to large-cap stocks within the industry for those looking to build long exposure.

XLV has made a recent breakout above its January 26th record highs at $91.56. Most of the bullish activity has been seen since the middle of the summer, and the fund is now soundly outperforming the YTD performances of the S&P 500 (9.58%) with gains of 14.02% for the period. Since it can be argued that healthcare is the most secular industry sector, there is a strong likelihood that these gains will be relatively protected even in the event that there is a substantial downturn in the stock benchmarks.

The top three sectors in the XLV ETF include the pharmaceuticals, healthcare equipment, and healthcare providers sectors, which make up 83.79% of the fund. The 10 largest stock weightings in XLV comprise 49.49% of the total holdings, and the fund has an expense ratio of 0.13%.

Optimism expressed for the fund can be seen in the one-month and half-year inflows which have benefited valuations in XLV. Over the last four weeks, the fund has seen inflows of $572.4 million. Over the last twenty-six weeks, the fund has seen inflows of $1,157.8 million. In both cases, the figures are near the highs for the category, and this suggests that XLV remains one of the best instruments for playing the broader rallies seen in the healthcare sector.

The largest holding in the XLV ETF is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which makes up 10.36% of the total fund. The stock has rallied sharply over the last two months, driven by strong earnings and sales guidance for its key product segments. Adjusted earnings for the second quarter came in at $2.10 per share, against expectations of $2.07 for the period. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue performance was also strong, at $20.8 billion (against expectations of $20.39 billion). This improved revenue figure represents an annualized gain of 10.6%, and those gains look set to continue as Johnson and Johnson’s guidance revealed expectations of $80.5 billion in revenue and $8.07-8.17 per share in earnings for the full-year period.

Abbvie (ABBV) has been one of the lagging stocks in the healthcare group, but there are many positives to be found in the company’s recent earnings report which signal points of optimism. Abbvie makes up 3.92% of the fund as its fifth-largest holding, and the company’s second quarter earnings results were bolstered by strong sales demand for key drug offerings Imbruvica and Humira. AbbVie’s EPS figure came in at $2.00 (against expectations of $1.97) alongside $8.28 billion in revenues (against expectations of $8.21 billion). Impressively, this marks an annualized gain of 40.9% on the earnings side, and a gain of 18.3% on the revenue side.

Ultimately, this shows that Abbvie has beaten analyst expectations for four consecutive quarters, which creates a strong suggestion that the stock is currently mispriced at these subdued valuations. If rallies can extend from here, Abbvie should help XLV generate improved returns over the next several quarters.

The third-largest holding in the XLV ETF is Pfizer (PFE), which makes up 6.88% of the total fund. Pfizer’s most recent earnings report showed quarterly profits which beat prior expectations, propelled by improved sales for rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz and pneumonia vaccine Prevnar. On the downside, Pfizer did say that higher values in the U.S. dollar required lower expectations for 2018 revenue figures at $53-55 billion (versus $53.5-55.5 billion previously).

But the broad-based currency impact has been widely expected throughout the industry, and recent U.S. dollar weakness suggests that some of these concerns may actually be overblown. Pfizer’s sales figures should be viewed as the real story, and those remain robust by all accounts. Quarterly sales of Xeljanz came in at $463 million, which was well above prior expectations of $432 million. Pfizer’s cholesterol treatment Lipitor posted sales of $521 million, which was well above the $466 million estimates from industry analysts. All combined, Pfizer’s net income levels rose to $3.87 billion (at an EPS of 65 cents). This represents a quarterly gain of 26% for the company, and a firm foundation for further gains in share prices.

All combined, the fundamental picture for many of XLV’s largest holdings remain solid, and this should help the ETF post further gains in the quarters ahead. But when we are dealing with stock market rallies that are as strong as the one seen in the XLV ETF, it can be difficult to identify specific price levels for making a trade. This is because the fund has skyrocketed, and there have essentially been no opportunities to buy after a period of extended decline. This is a good example of a situation where chart analysis becomes helpful in terms of the ways it can give us visual clues to identify buy entries.

The chart above is an hourly chart, which zooms into the daily price chart shown first. Here, we can see that XLV has actually progressed in a highly orderly fashion, which has respected (and obeyed) prior resistance levels which would later act as support. Given the fact that XLV is a high-liquidity, low-volatility instrument, it is reasonable to assume that these trends could continue going forward. This approach gives us a support level which is currently just below $94 per share, and suggests a suitable entry for new buy positions in the ETF.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, PFE, ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.