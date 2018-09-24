Micron's Recent Declines May Only Be The Beginning

Micron Technology, Inc.’s (MU) has already seen its stock plunge by over 28% from its highs in late May. Now shares of the chip maker may have even further to fall, with revenue and earnings forecasts for the company growing dire.

The company provided fiscal first quarter guidance on its fourth quarter conference call. The guidance for the upcoming quarter was below analyst expectations, resulting in estimates dropping not only for the first quarter but for the next two years.

MU data by YCharts

Outlook Worsens

Micron noted on its conference call that it sees first-quarter revenue at $8.1 billion at the midpoint, below expectations of $8.5 billion. But the bigger problem is that the company expects gross margins to decline in the first quarter to around 58.5% at the midpoint versus gross margins of 61% in the fourth quarter. That drags first-quarter earnings guidance down to $2.95 per share, below estimates of $3.05.

Estimates Slashed

Full-year analysts estimates drop by over 9% to $10.61 per share, which means earnings will fall by over 11% versus fiscal 2018. Revenue forecasts for the full-year also come down by over 5% to $31 billion and are forecast to grow by only 2% versus 2018.

MU EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

But wait, it may get even worse for the stock. Analysts forecast earnings to decline even further in 2020 by another 8%, dropping to $9.78 per share and then falling another 4% in 2021 to $9.35. It means that earnings are expected to decline at a compounded annual rate of 7.9% over the next three years.

Falling Prices

Some recent data provided by Business Quant show the steep decline in DRAM pricing over the past several weeks. Meanwhile, Digitimes in an article noted that pricing for NAND flash is falling. The report notes that prices for 240GB solid-state drives have dropped to below $30, from previous prices of between $50 and $60.

(Business Quant)

Gross Margins

Much of Micron’s recent stock price rise has been due to the company's ability to drive gross margins higher. Gross margins for the business have reached their highest levels in 10 years. But if gross margins fall as management is guiding it will have a dire consequence on the stock, and the earnings.

MU data by YCharts

The current earnings estimates suggest that margin erosion will continue over the next three years. That is the reason we see a fall in earnings per share on flat revenue. Falling margins will hurt Microns stock performance, and the story for Micron will shift from one of gross margin expansion to deterioration, and that is likely bad news for the stock.

MU Annual EPS Estimates data by YCharts

Low PE Ratio

The low PE ratio suggests investors have never believed in the company’s ability to hold margins at high levels. If investors saw the margin expansion as sustainable, investors would have been more willing to pay a premium for the stock in the past.

MU data by YCharts

Falling Targets

The other piece of bad news is that analysts will probably start cutting their price target on the stock, as they are probably too high at an average target of $68.40, almost 53% above the shares current price.

MU data by YCharts

Bearish Options Bets

Currently betting on the options market suggests shares fall too by June of 2019. That is because there are nearly 56,000 open put contracts at the $45 strike price, betting the shares fall. That is versus only 10,000 open call contracts betting the shares rise. The number of open puts at the $45 strike price is worth a massive $35 million. A buyer of the puts would need the stock to fall to $39, a drop of another 12.5% to earn a profit if holding the options until expiration.

There are plenty of reasons for Micron’s stock to currently see more selling pressure, from deteriorating business fundamentals to falling earnings, and bearish options bets.

The handwriting may be on the wall, that the Micron story has abruptly come to an end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future.