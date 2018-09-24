'Safer' Dividend Dow Dogs: Intel, Chevron, DowDupont, McDonald's, And Boeing Cast Biggest Gains Per Broker September Targets

Analyst one-year targets indicated that ten highest yield 'safer' dividend Dow stocks could accumulate 10.06% LESS gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten. Big stocks extended their 'Safer' dividend Dow lead.

Besides safety margin, Dow 'safer' dividend dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios to further document their dividend support. Total annual returns narrowed the "Safer" dividend Dow list of 30 to 26 by extracting four negative contributors.

24 of 30 Dow Industrial Index stocks were tagged as "safer" for dividends because they showed positive one-year returns and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields 9/20/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Cast Net Gains of 7.7%-19.19% By September Top 10 Yielding Dow Index Stocks

Four of the ten top 'safer' dividend Dow dogs by yield (shaded in the chart above) were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus September estimates showed as 40% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September, 2019 were:

Intel (INTC) netted $19.86 based on a median target price set by thirty-eight analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% under the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) netted $186.96 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

DowDuPont (DWDP) netted $154.07 based on the median of price estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% over the market as a whole.

McDonald's (MCD) netted $146.37, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from thirty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% under the market as a whole.

Boeing (BA) netted 115.20 based on a mean target estimate from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% more than the market as a whole.

Caterpillar (CAT) was shown to net $103.33 based on the median price estimate from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% over the market as a whole.

WalMart (WMT) netted $91.02 based on a mean target estimate from thirty-four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

United Technologies (UTX) netted $88.92 based on estimates from nineteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% over the market as a whole.

Verizon Communications (VZ) netted $88.04 based on a median target price estimate from thirty-four analysts , plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) netted $77.00 based on a median target estimate from twenty-nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 12.43% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Dow "safer" dividend stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Nine of Eleven Sectors Show "Safer" Dividends For The Dow Index

Nine sectors are represented by the 24 "Safer" members of the Dow Industrials Index. Those 24 stocks showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of September 20.

The "safer" dividend Dow index representation by sector, broke-out, thus: Communication services (1); Energy (1), Consumer Defensive (2); Healthcare (3); Technology (4); Financial Services (4); Industrials (4); Consumer Cyclical (4); Basic Materials (1).

The first seven of the nine sectors listed above were represented in the top ten Dow 'safer' dividend group by yield.

Sectors not represented (by Dow index design) were real estate and utilities.

24 of 30 Dow Firms Report "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of all 30 Dow stocks.

You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 24 that passed the Dow dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out four with negative projections.

Financial priorities however are easily revised by boards of directors who amend company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Cisco Systems joined the Dow Industrial index in 2009 but only began paying quarterly dividends as of as of May, 2011.

Venerable Procter & Gamble (PG) has not cut or reduced dividends but has carefully regulated their annual increases in slow business periods. Newbie, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) replaces GE at the bottom of the list based on annual returns on equity. Another drowning swimmer has joined the Dow.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth levels, and p/e ratios for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results when appearing in all five columns after the annual yield are remarkable solid financial signals.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Revealed Poor Bargains Among Lowest Priced Highest Yield "Safer" Dividend Dow Stocks Of September

Ten "Safer" dividend Dow firms with the biggest yields September 20 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend Dow Index Dogs (12) To Deliver 6.71% VS. (13) 7.46% Net Gains from All Tenby September, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten Dow Index pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 10.06% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest priced "safer" dividend Dow stock, Chevron Corp (CVX) showed the best analyst-guessed net gain of 21.5% per 1-year target estimates.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Dow stocks as of September 20 were: Pfizer (PFE); Intel (INTC); Cisco Systems (CSCO); Verizon Communications (VZ); Procter & Gamble (PG), with prices ranging from $43.75 to $85.36.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Dow Index dogs as of September 13 were: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Chevron (CVX); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); McDonald's (MCD); 3M (MMM), with prices ranging from $118.63 to $215.27. High price big dogs rule the Dow again!

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed in his book, Beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid those big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest "Safer" Dow Index dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: munknee.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, INTC, PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.