WTI Weekly 16-21Sep 2018: Price Discovery To Key Supply, Sell Excess And Potential Stopping Point High

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

16-21 September 2018:

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, focus into this week’s auction centered on response to key demand area, 68.30s-68s, as buy-side defense there would result in price discovery back to key micro-supply, 70.50s-71.41s and possibly directional trade higher. This primary inference unfolded this week as buying interest emerged sequentially higher within balance above key demand. A buy-side phase drove price higher to 71.80s in Friday’s auction in a probe above key supply overhead, 70.70s-71.40s. Selling interest emerged there, forming a sell excess, driving price lower to 69.98s at/near key demand, closing at 70.78s.

This week’s auction saw pullback early week to 68.29s near key demand where buying interest emerged forming a higher low above last week’s trapped sellers at 68s. A buy-side sequence ensued on Tuesday, driving price higher and achieving a stopping point, 70.17s. Selling interest emerged there, developing balance, 70.17s-69.10s. Large trade accumulated there as the high volume node formed, 69.52s, of approximately 17,400 contracts. Range compression developed into Wednesday indicating the maturing of the balance along with the large commitment of trade around 69.52s. Price discovery higher developed from the high-volume node as initiative buying entered, 70.05s-70.37s, at prior resistance, driving price higher out of balance. Price discovery higher continued through Wednesday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 71.35s, within the key supply area, 70.70s-71.40s. Selling interest emerged there, driving price lower in retracement to 70.03s in Thursday’s auction. It is worth noting that the high established at 71.35s was an unsecured high in structural terms (no excess).

Self-similar buying interest emerged late Thursday/early Friday at prior key demand, 70s, as the buy-side phase resumed, driving price back to test the unsecured high, 71.35s. Initiative buying entered, 71.30s-71.40s, driving price higher in a buy-side breakout attempt, probing the key resistance area, achieving the stopping point high, 71.80s. Selling interest emerged there, driving price lower as a sell excess developed, 71.80s-71.40s, signaling a stopping point high development ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 70.78s.

NinjaTrader

As noted last week, market response to key demand cluster, 68.30s-68s, was key as balance (and large commitment of trade) developed above key demand before buying interest emerged and drove price higher to challenge key supply. A buy-side breakout attempt and probe of key supply was met with selling interest which rejected the area, forming sell excess in Friday’s auction as price traded back into prior balance, closing at 70.78s.

Looking ahead, this week’s auction saw the development of potential sell excess in Friday’s auction at/near key supply. From a structural perspective, the development of this sell excess implies the buy-side phase from 66.86s (07 September) has terminated. Barring a failure of this sell excess, the likeliest near-term probability path is to the sell-side. Key demand, 70.15s-70.03s, is of focus as the sell-side will need transition volume there to drive price lower. Should this probability path develop, price discovery lower will likely unfold to key demand below, 68s-67s/65.75s-64.40s. Alternatively, should the buy-side fill in the sell excess, this would imply price discovery potential higher toward major supply overhead, 72s-75s.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that based on the Commitment of Traders report, Open Interest (OI) declined as the deleveraging within the WTI market continues. Additionally, the Managed Money (MM) net long position which peaked in January 2018 at 495k contracts currently declines to 357k contracts. MM short posture remains unchanged near multi-year lows. Importantly, the MM short posture trend remains key. Without increasing MM long posture and substantially higher MM short posture, it will be difficult for the market to trade beyond the key supply overhead, 72s-75s. Additionally, given the typical seasonal price weakness of WTI, asymmetry in risk would remain to the downside based on the market generated data.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.