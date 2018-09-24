Nike: Pop Or Drop After Earnings?

The market is expecting a very good earnings report from Nike (NKE). That presents a problem for a pop after earnings and opens the possibility of a drop, if too much good news is already in price. This looks like a replay of my last article on NKE, but is it? Let’s jump into the details to find out.

What Are The Analysts Saying?

The analysts aren’t always right, but we can’t ignore that Wall Street is probably paying the 30 or so analysts that are following NKE about $15 million in total for their consensus answer which we get for free. Their consensus, 12 month target for NKE is $85. That means NKE should be selling around $70, if you are looking to make 20% on your money. NKE has a very high PE of 35 and we should expect at least a 20% return from it. Analysts are raising their targets, so maybe that consensus $85 is too conservative. It has risen nicely from my article last quarter, when it was only $75. A recent analyst just posted a target of $100. Based on current price, the market is believing that higher target, but is the market right?

What Are The Portfolio Managers Saying?

Analysts can’t own any stock in the companies they are recommending. Some folks on SA want to hear from people with “skin in the game.” That is why Portfolio Managers are more important than analysts. They have $billions in the game. According to Nasdaq, 1,550 of them own some 1.042 billion shares. In the last accounting they were net sellers, not buyers (on balance) of NKE shares. Despite that headwind, NKE stock keeps going up. Why? Simply because in total there are more buyers than sellers, including buying from index funds and ETFs. Now which buyers are smarter? Is it the portfolio managers with all their expensive fundamental research or the Index/ETF funds that do absolutely no research when they buy NKE?

What Are The Fundamentals Saying?

You don’t have to be a whiz kid analyst to know that many metrics show NKE is overvalued. The PE is too high and compared to growth, the PEG, it is overvalued. Maybe the forecasted growth is wrong. Maybe the new, controversial, advertising program will spike future growth. Whatever the reason, the market is valuing NKE as a high growth stock that should be in your growth portfolio and giving you a 20% return or better. If it can’t live up to one analyst’s 12 month target of $100, then price will pullback after earnings. The consensus target moved nicely higher since last quarter and that needs to continue. Recent analyst upgrades indicate that it will continue.

What Are The Technicals Saying?

The weekly chart is beautiful and here it is:



The chart signals show it is overbought, but it can stay overbought for a long time. However, you can see price frequently pulls back to test the 10 week moving average, currently marked at $80.59. If there is “selling on the news” despite the good earnings news, then I would expect this to be the target. In the unlikely case of a negative surprise, the Pivot, P, target is marked at $77.72.

NKE shows a remarkable climb from $50 to $85 in the last year. NKE probably cannot repeat that performance in the next 12 months. Portfolio managers know that and could be taking some profits. They may be forced to sell because of risk limits on the amount of NKE they can own. (“Sell this year’s winners and buy next year’s winners.”) This may explain why, at the top of the chart, you can see that this peak in Chaikin money flow is much lower than the last peak. This is a negative divergence. The easy money in NKE was made already.

What Are Our Proprietary Signals Saying?

Our most important signal is flashing a “hold signal” as it did last quarter, when we wrote our article just before earnings. This signal is our overall grade that we provide for every stock in the Index. The grade for NKE is 76 out of 100, where 80 to 100 is a Buy Signal. This grade, along with our other signals, are published daily to our subscribers. It has improved from 71 a week ago. The signal uses both fundamentals and technicals, but has a fundamental bias. That bias is probably preventing the “Buy Signal” from flashing.

Our purely fundamental Buy Signal, Implied Return, has a hurdle rate of 10%. Our calculator only comes up with 7.8%, so no buy signal for us. Of course a drop in NKE price, or higher analyst targets might trigger this buy signal.

As you might expect from the chart above, we do have a technical Buy Signal. Our Demand Signal that drives price short term is high at D6 where D9 is best. We consider D7, D8 and D9 as confirming Buy signals. NKE’s D6 level improved from the D4 level a week ago.

You can see our proprietary signals for NKE on the report below, which we have already sent to our subsribers.

Conclusion

No doubt that NKE had a fantastic run for the last year. No question that it is popular with investors. It has our Hold Signal but not our Buy Signal. Our signals indicate to us that even with a good earnings report, it may already be in price. As a result we think there could be some selling on the good earnings news. Lower prices might trigger our Buy Signal by increasing our Implied Return calculation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NKE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

