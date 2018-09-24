The Most Obvious Short: Russian Steel Producers On Cycle Top

We see up to 75% downside in Evraz (EVRZF) in 1 year.

This will have a dramatic impact on Russian steel producers' EBITDA margin.

This will lead to steel and coal price decline.

China is the world's largest steel consumer, and their fixed asset investment growth is declining due to trade war.

Steel is cyclical - and the Russian steel producers are on the top of the cycle, their stock prices and dividends at record highs.

Russian steel producers Evraz ( OTC:EVRZF), NLMK ( OTC:NISQY), Severstal, MMK, Mechel ( MTL) stock prices are on their highs since 2012, thanks to dividends that skyrocketed in 2018. We believe that this is the perfect moment to go short. In this article, we will cover all companies but focus on Evraz, since it has the largest downside potential.

Steel Is Cyclical - And Now Is The Peak

Stocks of Russian steel producers are on multi-year peaks:

Source: Bloomberg, 2012 = 100

The reason for such stock prices are the highest dividends paid in the last 12 years. In some cases, steel producers pay out more than 100% of IFRS net income as dividends.

Source: Bloomberg, company data

The reason for these high dividends is, in turn, the highest EBITDA margin in the last 6-10 years:

Source: Bloomberg, company data

As this chart demonstrates, the EBITDA margin is cyclical and may drop to less than zero in a matter of a year. And there are reasons to believe that this drop is coming.

Trigger is coming

We believe that there is a Black Swan coming from China, although, unlike regular Black Swans this one cannot be called unexpected.

China is by far the world's largest steel importer and producer.

Source: World steel association

And because of the trade war, there is a chance that Chinese companies will have to cut investment into construction and development - which is a direct threat to the Russian iron business. In fact, the most recent macro data suggests that China fixed asset investment shows the lowest growth in the measurement history:

Source: Bloomberg

This means that China will need less steel in the foreseeable future, which will drop steel prices. In the case of Evraz ( OTC:EVRZF), the company currently enjoys a 23% EBITDA margin today. A 10% drop in iron ore and coal prices will cut the EBITDA margin in two, to 14%. A 20% price drop will leave them with only 4% EBITDA margin. A 30% price drop will throw EBITDA margin to -10%.

Picking up nickels in front of a steam roller

If we look at China, we see that Chinese steel producers have the same margin trend:

Source: BCS research

In anticipation of trade war escalation and the decline in steel prices, the stock price of China's largest steel producer, Baoshan Iron&Steel already plummeted 35% since February:

Source: Bloomberg

But the Russian producers are still at the top, as was demonstrated at the beginning of the article. We believe that the reason is high dividends, which yield up to 14% on stock price.

We believe this situation is best described by this picture:

Company’s solvency

In order to estimate company’s solvency Net debt/EBITDA ratio is usually used. However, in case of Evraz having high volatility of its cash flows, this ratio does not provide us with full picture of company’s solvency.

During 2013 – 2017 EVRAZ’s Net debt was not changed notably unlike EBITDA which was volatile, determining Net debt/EBITDA ratio.

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 EBITDA EVRZ mln USD 1,821 2,355 1,438 1,542 2,624 2,515 Net debt, mln USD 6,5 5,81 5,34 4,8 3,9 3,91 Net debt/EBITDA 3,6 2,5 3,7 3,1 1,5 1,6

Source: company data

What is the reason why Evraz’s EBITDA is so volatile? Products with low value added such as coal and semi-finished products which are notable for their high volatility have a high share in Evraz’s revenue structure:

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Coal Revenue, mln USD 1,486 1,318 1,068 1,322 2,214 Coal EBITDA, mln USD 0,226 0,373 0,351 0,644 1,226 % of Revenue 10,3% 10,1% 12,2% 17,1% 20,4% % of EBITDA 12,4% 15,8% 24,4% 41,8% 46,7% Semi-finished products, mln USD 2,028 2,359 1,867 1,694 2,523 % of Revenue 14,1% 18,1% 21,3% 22,0% 23,3%

Source: company data

Prices for this products are too volatile and nowadays are close to historical maximum.

Source: Bloomberg, company data

Source: Bloomberg, company data

Besides, Evraz’s high EBITDA remained on its level thanks to weak ruble. However, today ruble is close to its minimal level since 2014 and is unlikely to support high EBITDA level further.

High Net debt/EBITDA ratio does not guarantee company’s good solvency. If EBITDA is too volatile, company’s debt responsibilities will increase as fast as EBITDA will fall.

Conclusion

Russian steel producers stock prices are on multiyear highs thanks to high dividends, high EBITDA margin, and high world steel prices.

But we believe that because of the trade war and record-low growth of fixed asset investment, China, the largest steel consumer in the world, will dramatically lower the demand.

This will lead to a steel and coal prices drop. Russian steel producers are the first ones to suffer. We even see their EBITDA margin dropping to the negative zone.

We believe that the EBITDA margin could potentially decline as low as 2013 levels, and we assume that stock prices will also return to this level.

We see the target for Evraz EBITDA margin at 6-7%. Hence, the price target will correspond to what the price was back in 2013 - $1.55, with the current price of $6.22 - a 75% downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.