3 Strategies DaVita Is Using To Beat The 'Retail Apocalypse'

Investment Viewpoint: DaVita (DVA) has positioned themselves in an industry that is nearly untouchable by the ‘Retail Apocalypse.’ There are two areas, however, that could send some stormy dark clouds into their future – an incomplete sale of DaVita Medical Group and an extremely high debt to equity ratio.

As the dust settles from the Great Recession that sent many investors and homeowners into a financial panic, the new event on our horizon has been dubbed the ‘Retail Apocalypse.’ The epicenter of this economic storm has shifted off the residential market and onto the retail sector. The impact from this has already been affecting many commercial businesses and retail centers.

What is the ‘Retail Apocalypse?’

Vacant storefronts, liquidation sales of large retail chains, and the failure of regional malls are all symptoms of the retail apocalypse. Large chains such as Toys “R” Us, J. C. Penney (JCP), Sears (SHLD), and Kmart (SHLD) have felt the impact of this dramatic shift in the retail business. More than 6,700 stores shut their doors during 2017.

What are the causes of the ‘Retail Apocalypse?’

There are three major factors that are taking the blame for creating this perfect retail storm.

E-commerce invasion of the retail sales market,

long-standing chains are overloaded with debt, and the

oversupply of retail space exceeding population growth.

E-commerce – and Amazon (AMZN) in particular – has dealt the retail sector a wounding blow. Consumers are responding to the ease and convenience of shopping online. Amazon Prime membership, with its more than 100 million subscribers, is on the rise with its free two-day shipping service. While becoming Amazon-proof is demanding immediate attention from major retailers, the true impact of e-commerce is minimal. According to Statista, e-commerce sales represent only 8.1 percent of the total retail sales in the United States. Amazon may be an internet giant, but it had a minimum 4 percent impact on the nation’s total retail sales figure.

There is an even larger undercurrent that is fueling the demise of many long-standing chains: debt. Major chains are carrying billions of dollars of debt on their balance sheets – and these debts are coming due. Leveraged buyouts by private-equity firms has overextended a fair amount of national chains. According to a recent report from Moody’s Investor Service:

For investment-grade firms, median debt/EBITDA today is around 30% higher than it was in 2007.

The record amount of corporate debt makes them very vulnerable to any revenue declines - including those from e-commerce.

Last, but not least, the oversupply of the retail space has outstripped not only population growth but also consumer demand. Much of the excess retail space was constructed between 1984 and 2008 to satisfy the baby boomer generation. The retail space has vastly exceeded what the US population can support. The U.S. has more retail space than any other country – 216 percent more than its closest competitor. As this generation steps over into retirement and their buying slows, the following generations do not have the population to support all the retail space. This will no doubt lead to an increase in store closings and retail space reallocation.

Conclusion: The internet is not to blame for the ‘retail apocalypse.’ Over 90 percent of retail sales are made in brick-and-mortar stores. The internal force exerting pressure on weak retail is caused by excess debt. Exterior pressure is coming from a declining consumer demand due to population shifts and excess retail space.

DaVita, however, has developed three winning strategies that are beating two out of three of the causes of the ‘Retail Apocalypse.’ Will it be able to beat the third?

Strategy #1 – DaVita Makes It Personal

The medical sector is nearly immune to the pressure from e-commerce. Healthcare requires personal interaction between doctors and their patients. This is especially true with dialysis treatments. The patient must be personally present and treatment-specific facilities and specialized equipment must be provided.

DaVita Kidney Care has 2,510 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States that serve nearly 198,000 patients. Most patients need to receive treatment every other day for the rest of their lives. There is no such thing as e-dialysis treatment and those that qualify for home hemodialysis (HHD) or peritoneal dialysis represent a small percentage of the total number of patients.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, in the United States, about 660,000 people are receiving treatment for end-stage renal disease and over 70 percent of those patients receive their treatment in a dialysis center. The shocking fact revealed in a new study published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases is that “more than half of Americans over the age of 30 are at risk of developing chronic kidney disease (CKD) during their lifetime.” This is going to increase the demand for local dialysis centers.

DaVita is positioning themselves to fulfill that need. It is the 2nd largest dialysis provider in the United States. Of the 468,000 patients receiving dialysis care, DaVita is treating 42.2 percent of them. They have cornered a serious share of the market and as the greater portion of the American population continues to age, the demand for DaVita’s services will only increase. This is fueling the construction of new dialysis centers. During 2017, 160 new centers were opened, representing a total net increase of approximately 6.8 percent from 2016.

Comments: The dialysis industry is Amazon-proof. Two out of every five dialysis patients are receiving treatment at a DaVita facility. DaVita is moving to satisfy increased population demand for dialysis services through moderate and sustainable expansion.

Strategy #2 – DaVita Has Income Stream Protection

Income volatility increases investment risk. The medical sector, and especially DaVita, has been assisted by insurance companies to reduce the risk of income losses in two main ways.

First, private third-party insurance companies permit patients to be covered by higher-reimbursing private plans. According to DaVita’s 2017 Annual Report, as of December 31, 2017, 10.5 percent of their total dialysis patients were covered under a third-party insurance provider.

A study co-authored by DaVita Inc. and published in the April 2018 edition of the American Journal of Managed Care provided evidence that when dialysis providers and insurers work together with end-stage renal disease, they can improve care and lower costs.

To take advantage of this, DaVita Inc. has entered into a value-based contract with Highmark Inc., a health and wellness organization located in Pittsburgh, to create a higher-reimbursing private plan. While this has increased DaVita’s revenue, the study revealed that they were also able to lower hospital admission rates, hospitalized days, emergency department visits, and 30-day re-admission rates.

Second, government-sponsored health plans, such as Medicare and Medicaid, have provided healthcare coverage for end stage renal disease (ESRD) since 1972. By the end of 2017, 89.5 percent of their total dialysis patients were covered under some form of government-based programs. While Medicare limits the allowable charge per treatment, it also creates a reliable source of predictable revenue.

There are, however, some developments that may have a detrimental impact on dialysis-generated revenue. These were addressed in DaVita’s 2017 Annual Report. “Under the ESRD Prospective Payment System (PPS), the bundled payments to a dialysis facility may be reduced by as much as 2% based on the facility’s performance in specified quality measures… (AND) is also adjusted for certain patient characteristics, a geographic usage index and certain other factors.” Spending cuts as a result of Congress action and the Budget Control Act of 2011, have reduced Medicare payments by 2 percent and will continue to do so through 2027. There is also concern over the impact of the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) goal to tie 50% of Medicare payments to “quality or alternate payment models by the end of 2018.”

Uncertainty about future payment rates remains a material risk to our business, as well as the potential implementation of or changes in coverage determinations or other rules or regulations by CMS or Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) that may impact reimbursement.

Conclusion: The predictable and recurring revenue stream generated through Insurance company payments has built a secure wall around the dialysis medical sector protecting their economic stability. Medicare and Medicare-assigned plans accounts for 74.9 percent of DaVita’s annual dialysis patient revenue. The over-the-top revenue generated by third-party insurers is helping to fuel expansionary growth and an improvement in patient care. However, we should not expect to see significant revenue increases as rising operating costs and federal reimbursement reductions may outpace patient growth.

Strategy #3 – Big Brother Locations Provide Security

The niche-based dialysis sector prospers due to their close proximity to hospitals and convalescent homes. The beauty of this symbiotic arrangement is that rarely do hospitals fail and close their doors. What is more, America’s aging population virtually guarantees the success of elderly care organizations. Both of these solidly performing medical assets lend stability to local dialysis clinics.

DaVita is currently providing hospital inpatient hemodialysis services in 900 U.S. hospitals. Revenue is generated on a contracted per-treatment fee. Approximately, 5 percent of the 2017 annual revenue was generated from hospital inpatient hemodialysis.

Physician referrals generate a significant amount of income and are “key factors in the success of our dialysis operations” according to the 2017 annual report. DaVita is currently receiving referrals from 5,300 nephrologists.

Conclusion: Dialysis clinics can be classed as a commodity asset within the healthcare sector because of their dependence on other rock solid medical anchors such as hospitals and elderly care organizations. Their contracted partnership and referral program with other physicians is a stabilizing factor and a well-designed business objective.

Are There Clouds Or Sunny Skies On DaVita’s Horizon?

DaVita has done an admirable job at creating strategies that will not only beat the ‘Retail Apocalypse’ but that is positioning themselves to continue as a leader in the industry. There are several areas of concern that could create an economic disaster.

The Sale Of DaVita Medical Group

In December of 2017, DaVita accepted a $4.9 billion offer from Optum, a division of the UnitedHealth Group (UNH), for their DaVita Medical Group (DMG). It is expected to close in 2018. This is good news for DaVita. The DaVita Medical Group has been a thorn in their side since the purchase in 2012. Because DMG operations have continued to be less profitable than initially projected, as of 2017, they have taken goodwill impairment charges of $1.093 billion.

After the sale, DaVita plans to refocus on their kidney care business and use the sale to repurchase stock. While this is good news for DaVita, we are approaching the start of the fourth quarter of 2018 and there is no news of a pending closing. Back in March, the FTC asked for more information under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Act which extended the waiting period 30 days – but that was back in March.

Conclusion: The sale of DMG should have a positive effect on the strength of DaVita if they use the proceeds to strengthen their equity position and reduce debt. The proposed stock repurchase may strengthen their market value and reduce volatility. I am concerned about the delay in the closing. If the sale falls through, the continued operation of DMG poses a significant risk to the financial security of DaVita.

DaVita’s Outstanding Debt

DaVita has a substantial amount of outstanding debt. The acquisition of DMG incurred an additional debt burden. The total carried debt amounts to $9.94 billion with $8.18 billion in long-term debt. The total debt to equity has created a staggering 232.38 ratio when the industry average is only 43.18. As a comparison, DaVita’s largest and most comparable competitor, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS), has total debt to equity of only 66.67, yet they are carrying a comparable amount of total debt ($8.48 billion).

Conclusion: Frankly, DaVita has an obscene debt to equity ratio. This is by far the greatest risk factor facing DaVita. Insufficient debt management and a failure to hold on to capital could signal their personal apocalypse if they are not careful. The sale of DMG will lessen the investment risk as long as there is not a delay in the closing or the sale fails to close.

DaVita Investment Recommendations

DaVita is part of the healthcare industry. An industry that is nearly immune to any external effects from the ‘Retail Apocalypse.’ There is sustainable market demand for dialysis services. This is supported by the fact that ESRD is incurable and requires frequent treatment and the number of ESRD patients continue to increase. This alone, however, is not enough to carry DaVita.

Looking at DaVita’s financial records up to the 2nd quarter 2018, they are seeing steady increases in their net income, daily patient count, and facility expansion. Here are the results when we compare the 2nd quarter of 2018 to 2017: Adjusted net income per share rose 23.8 percent to $1.05. Adjusted operating income totaled $419 million reflected an increase of 4.1%. Per day dialysis treatments increased 4.2%. DaVita opened 43 new dialysis centers, acquired one, and closed two in the U.S during the 2nd quarter.

Interestingly, share prices are showing some recent price fluctuations. Current prices are hovering around $70.00. The 52-week high topped out at $80.71 and the low bottomed at $52.51. The high occurred shortly after the announcement of the sale of the DMG. The recent price declines may be indicative of market reservations about the sale combined with the high debt load.

Final Conclusion: IF DaVita can close on the $4.9 billion sale to Optum and IF they use those sale proceeds to lower their debt to equity position, then I anticipate that the value of this stock will see marked gains. But for now, it may be more prudent to take a wait and see approach.